NBC News: Republicans Pounce on Rise in Violent Crime in Washington, D.C.

When Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar was carjacked at gunpoint in Washington, D.C., Republicans pounced. Fox News' Peter Doocy asked Karine Jean-Pierre if President Joe Biden would be comfortable parking his beloved Corvette overnight in D.C., seeing how his policies have brought crime down.

NBC News is reporting that violent crime is continuing to rise in D.C. That doesn't fit with the narrative. Nevertheless, Republicans are pouncing on the rise to portray Democrats as soft on crime.

As violent crime continues to rise in Washington, D.C., former President Trump, Republicans in Congress, and their allies are using the capital to portray the entire Democratic Party as soft on crime ahead of the November election. https://t.co/ulQHbUbwQo — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 4, 2024

NBC News reports:

Washington has legitimately become a national outlier on violent crime, making 2023 the city’s deadliest in more than two decades, even as violent crime dropped in nearly every other city in America. Nearby Baltimore, for instance, infamous for its crime and blight portrayed in “The Wire,” saw its biggest drop in homicides on record last year. In Washington, though, shootings, homicides and carjackings all soared, spilling into neighborhoods that have typically been spared that kind of violence, including the downtown area occupied by office workers, and making many longtime residents feel unsafe for the first time.

Sounds like a Democrat problem.

Because the ENTIRE PARTY IS SOFT ON CRIME. — JWF (@JammieWF) February 5, 2024

Looks like the GOP is pouncing again!!!



It’s never about the actual issue, it’s always what the GOP is up to. — Floridian 🇺🇸 FA/FO (@RandomFLDude) February 4, 2024

Pouncing and seizing will now commence. — mark (@rhapsodyboard) February 4, 2024

Damn, can’t slip anything past them. — bebe it’s cold outside (@bebe_strange) February 4, 2024

“If a crime occurs in the city and a Republican notices it, did it really happen?” — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) February 4, 2024

Blaming democrats for the conditions they’ve created is exactly the kind of dirty trick I’d expect from Trump and republicans. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) February 4, 2024

There is no need to "portray the entire Democratic Party as soft on crime." Just look at the facts to understand it is a reality. — Pete Weldon (@peterjweldon) February 4, 2024

No need to portray it, it is the reality.

Everyone sees what's happening.

It's awful, and innocent people are suffering en masse.

You can't spin this one. — Glimmer (@Glimmer2468) February 4, 2024

Disgusting. How dare they use facts. — Shayadjinn (@Shayadjinn1) February 4, 2024

Too funny, as if everyone didn’t notice.

Just because you don’t report on it, doesn’t change its existence. — Gary Doan (@GaryMichaelDoan) February 4, 2024

This is my shocked face pic.twitter.com/qN9KRjtNNM — Mychobiciam (@mychobiciam) February 5, 2024

Notice how NBCs headline isn't in the context of fixing the problem because it's a human crisis. Their message is clear, hey Democrats do something or you're going to lose the election — The Architect (@9400BCE) February 4, 2024

Exactly. It's just a word of warning to Joe Biden that Donald Trump is going to hit him on this.

The city is run entirely by far left democrats. I'm sorry that people are noticing that. — Dave Gray (@docgray81) February 4, 2024

Democrats have been the ones pushing hard on defunding the police and eliminating cash bail. That would seem to portray them as soft on crime.

