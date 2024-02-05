NBC News: Republicans Pounce on Rise in Violent Crime in Washington, D.C.

Law Would Allow Convicted Felons Seeking Gender-Affirming Care to Change Their Names
Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on February 05, 2024
Twitchy

When Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar was carjacked at gunpoint in Washington, D.C., Republicans pounced. Fox News' Peter Doocy asked Karine Jean-Pierre if President Joe Biden would be comfortable parking his beloved Corvette overnight in D.C., seeing how his policies have brought crime down.

NBC News is reporting that violent crime is continuing to rise in D.C. That doesn't fit with the narrative. Nevertheless, Republicans are pouncing on the rise to portray Democrats as soft on crime.

NBC News reports:

Washington has legitimately become a national outlier on violent crime, making 2023 the city’s deadliest in more than two decades, even as violent crime dropped in nearly every other city in America. Nearby Baltimore, for instance, infamous for its crime and blight portrayed in “The Wire,” saw its biggest drop in homicides on record last year.

In Washington, though, shootings, homicides and carjackings all soared, spilling into neighborhoods that have typically been spared that kind of violence, including the downtown area occupied by office workers, and making many longtime residents feel unsafe for the first time.

Sounds like a Democrat problem.

Exactly. It's just a word of warning to Joe Biden that Donald Trump is going to hit him on this.

Democrats have been the ones pushing hard on defunding the police and eliminating cash bail. That would seem to portray them as soft on crime.

***

