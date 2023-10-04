Karine Jean-Pierre knows who's to blame for a Dem Rep getting carjacked in DC

As you have probably heard, Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar was carjacked in Washington, DC earlier this week:

Cuellar explained that he was approached by three young people at gunpoint, and despite having a black belt in karate, he knew it would be no match against the armed individuals. The Democrat offered up his car, which he said police were able to track down less than two hours later, and he got everything back. But what really made him mad was they took his sushi. “That pissed me off,” he joked.

Washington, DC has of course been run by Democrats for a long time, but that didn't stop Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre from, as usual, dialing the gaslighting up to eleven in order to spin the blame for crime in DC (and other blue cities for that matter) in this direction:

DOOCY TIME: "How are you going to blame Republicans for [Cuellar being carjacked]? Isn't D.C. run by a bunch of Democrats?"



KJP: "I'm going to speak to what [Biden] has done...American Rescue Plan, not Republican...voted for it. Not one...Billions of dollars...to make sure… pic.twitter.com/XlgKQ5Urr9 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 3, 2023

Jean-Pierre couldn't be more laughably predictable. But at least she didn't blame climate change this time.

Asked how the White House is going to blame the Republicans for Rep. Cuellar being carjacked by three black males, KJP offers an incredibly enlightening response. pic.twitter.com/zMgxcGv9lt — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 3, 2023

Biden's policies have brought crime down the same way they've brought inflation down: They haven't.

Doocy: "So, if President Biden's policies are helping bring crime down, would he comfortable w/somebody borrowing his Corvette & parking it on the street overnight in SE D.C.?"



KJP: "I'm not going to get into hypotheticals. I'm just going to get into the facts." pic.twitter.com/k83Zy6DpHn — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 3, 2023

Biden would never park his Corvette on a Washington, DC street and risk having classified documents stolen. Also, it's a little surprising that KJP saying she's "just going to get into the facts" didn't cause lightning to strike.

