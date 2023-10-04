Disgraceful: Hotel company cancels veteran and family reservations for Army-Navy game
Will there be camps? Fairfax County decrees 're-education' for students, hides it from...
WATCH: A Tucker Carlson fan trolls a live broadcast of Fox News hard...
Bromance: Ilhan Omar looks at Matt Gaetz like he would make a good...
Leftist activist mourned after 'incomprehensible' stabbing death on New York sidewalk
New acting House Speaker's reported decision about Nancy Pelosi makes him 'already a...
Sen. John Cornyn says former Speaker McCarthy was subjected to a 'terrorist attack'
Death penalty for child r*pists goes into effect in Florida, sort of
Now what? All eyes are on House Republicans as they seek compromise on...
District attorney explains how a zero bail policy will make the country safer
Oy Gevalt! Mondaire Jones thinks he's found the REAL culprits of McCarthy's fall.
Decision time! McCarthy reportedly makes a decision on House leadership race
Egads: Video of bizarre, unsafe gun range practice is making Twitter/X cringe
WATCH: Acting Speaker of the House McHenry slams the gavel HARD in frustration

Karine Jean-Pierre knows who's to blame for a Dem Rep getting carjacked in DC

Doug P.  |  9:24 AM on October 04, 2023
Meme screenshot

As you have probably heard, Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar was carjacked in Washington, DC earlier this week:

Cuellar explained that he was approached by three young people at gunpoint, and despite having a black belt in karate, he knew it would be no match against the armed individuals. 

The Democrat offered up his car, which he said police were able to track down less than two hours later, and he got everything back. But what really made him mad was they took his sushi. “That pissed me off,” he joked. 

Advertisement

Washington, DC has of course been run by Democrats for a long time, but that didn't stop Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre from, as usual, dialing the gaslighting up to eleven in order to spin the blame for crime in DC (and other blue cities for that matter) in this direction: 

Jean-Pierre couldn't be more laughably predictable. But at least she didn't blame climate change this time.

Biden's policies have brought crime down the same way they've brought inflation down: They haven't.

Recommended

Disgraceful: Hotel company cancels veteran and family reservations for Army-Navy game
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Biden would never park his Corvette on a Washington, DC street and risk having classified documents stolen. Also, it's a little surprising that KJP saying she's "just going to get into the facts" didn't cause lightning to strike. 

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Disgraceful: Hotel company cancels veteran and family reservations for Army-Navy game
Grateful Calvin
Will there be camps? Fairfax County decrees 're-education' for students, hides it from parents
Grateful Calvin
'We can't have anything': Men take over women's tech conference claiming to be nonbinary and its AWESOME
Chad Felix Greene
WATCH: A Tucker Carlson fan trolls a live broadcast of Fox News hard (and have we identified the troll)?
Aaron Walker
John Stossel debunks ENDLESS climate crisis alarmism by interviewing ACTUAL climate scientist (watch)
Sam J.
Bromance: Ilhan Omar looks at Matt Gaetz like he would make a good husband ... or brother
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Disgraceful: Hotel company cancels veteran and family reservations for Army-Navy game Grateful Calvin
Advertisement