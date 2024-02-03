US Strikes Back at Iran After Leaking the Dates, Reportedly Kills 16
ICE Arrests in Washington Sparks Question 'How Many More of These Sickos Did...
New York's Plan to Hand Out $53 Million in Debit Cards to Illegals...
Biden Holds Rally at Own Campaign HQ (Cue the Ironic and Cringe-Worthy Moments)
Screenshot From NYPD Chief's 'How Did We Get Here' Interview on MSNBC Say...
NY Post Reports Biden WH Has Quietly Put Many Trump Policies Back in...
This White House Economic Gaslighting Was So Bright That Biden Had to Wear...
Elon Musk Triggered Lefties by Summing Up 'Outrageous' Reason Biden and Dems Want...
Biden Fan Joe Scarborough (Sitting Next to Al Sharpton) Asks NYPD Chief Why...
Every Word You Just Said Was Wrong: Philly Columnist Whines About Illegal Immigration...
Amazing: CNN Anchor Left Speechless Learning Florida Puts Criminals in Jail
'Wanna Bet'? Sunny Hostin Says We Can't Dismiss Her 'Lived Experience' That Most...
Actor Carl Weathers, Star of 'Rocky' Films, 'Predator', 'The Mandalorian', and More Dies...
Tracy Beanz Breaks Down SHOCKING Highlights from Florida Grand Jury COVID Accountability R...

Father Loses Legal Battle to Stop His 8-Year-Old Son From Taking Puberty Blockers

Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on February 03, 2024
Meme screenshot

Way back in 2019, the story of James Younger managed to catch the attention of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Abbott ordered an investigation into the situation surrounding Younger, whose mother was trying to transform the then-7-year-old into a girl named Luna via chemical castration. Ann Georgulas, a pediatrician and not the boy's biological mother, had been opposed by the boy’s father, Jeffrey Younger.

Advertisement

By 2020, the court had ordered Jeffrey Younger to pay $5,000 a month for trans-affirming counseling sessions. The judge also removed the father from having any say in his son’s medical, psychological, and psychiatric care.

In 2022, the University of North Texas’ Young Conservatives of Texas welcomed Younger to their campus to speak about his experience. Younger was shouted down, yelling "F**k you, fascist!" Texas Democratic State Rep. Gene Wu tweeted that the Younger deserved to be harassed: "Texas students stepping up and shouting down an anti-trans Republican candidate. Leave trans kids alone!" he tweeted.

Fast forward to 2024, and a New York father has lost a legal battle to keep his 8-year-old son from being given puberty blockers.

"He found out his son was “trans” when he received a letter from the Kindergarten referring to him as “Ruby” and using she/her pronouns."

From the kindergarten. The Daily Mail reports:

Recommended

US Strikes Back at Iran After Leaking the Dates, Reportedly Kills 16
Brett T.
Advertisement

New York family court officials have denied a father the legal right to stop his eight-year-old son taking life-changing hormones that would begin his medical transition to a girl.

Dennis Hannon, 32, a senior software engineer from Buffalo, has been locked in a 'nightmare' legal battle with Erie Supreme Court spanning seven years, fighting to retain his fundamental parental rights.

He claims that the boy's mother 'pushed' their child's transition, and says the boy himself was not distressed about living as a boy.

What's more, a year after the court's ruling, the young child, Matthew*, reverted back to his original male gender and is now 'a regular little boy.'

However, the father has lost any say in medical decisions about his son and sees him for just a few hours every week.

He cannot afford to appeal to regain full custody.

Where are the fathers in all of these situations, you ask? They're in court, being denied custody of their own children for not "affirming" their gender.

Where was he getting girls' clothes at 3 years old and putting them on? Older sisters? Or did Mom pick them out?

Advertisement
Advertisement

We've seen one case where the father was cool with his child's transition, but the majority of the time, it seems like Mom is calling all the shots. What does a 3-year-old do to demonstrate that she's a girl born into the wrong body?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: NEW YORK TRANSGENDER PUBERTY BLOCKERS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

US Strikes Back at Iran After Leaking the Dates, Reportedly Kills 16
Brett T.
ICE Arrests in Washington Sparks Question 'How Many More of These Sickos Did Biden Let in?'
Doug P.
New York's Plan to Hand Out $53 Million in Debit Cards to Illegals Will Save $7 Million a Year
Brett T.
Screenshot From NYPD Chief's 'How Did We Get Here' Interview on MSNBC Say It ALL
Doug P.
Biden Holds Rally at Own Campaign HQ (Cue the Ironic and Cringe-Worthy Moments)
Doug P.
Elon Musk Triggered Lefties by Summing Up 'Outrageous' Reason Biden and Dems Want an Open Border
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
US Strikes Back at Iran After Leaking the Dates, Reportedly Kills 16 Brett T.
Advertisement