Father Loses Legal Battle to Stop His 8-Year-Old Son From Taking Puberty Blockers

Way back in 2019, the story of James Younger managed to catch the attention of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Abbott ordered an investigation into the situation surrounding Younger, whose mother was trying to transform the then-7-year-old into a girl named Luna via chemical castration. Ann Georgulas, a pediatrician and not the boy's biological mother, had been opposed by the boy’s father, Jeffrey Younger.

By 2020, the court had ordered Jeffrey Younger to pay $5,000 a month for trans-affirming counseling sessions. The judge also removed the father from having any say in his son’s medical, psychological, and psychiatric care.

In 2022, the University of North Texas’ Young Conservatives of Texas welcomed Younger to their campus to speak about his experience. Younger was shouted down, yelling "F**k you, fascist!" Texas Democratic State Rep. Gene Wu tweeted that the Younger deserved to be harassed: "Texas students stepping up and shouting down an anti-trans Republican candidate. Leave trans kids alone!" he tweeted.

Fast forward to 2024, and a New York father has lost a legal battle to keep his 8-year-old son from being given puberty blockers.

New York father loses legal battle to stop his son, 8, from taking puberty blockers to change gender

"He found out his son was “trans” when he received a letter from the Kindergarten referring to him as “Ruby” and using she/her pronouns."

From the kindergarten. The Daily Mail reports:

New York family court officials have denied a father the legal right to stop his eight-year-old son taking life-changing hormones that would begin his medical transition to a girl. Dennis Hannon, 32, a senior software engineer from Buffalo, has been locked in a 'nightmare' legal battle with Erie Supreme Court spanning seven years, fighting to retain his fundamental parental rights. He claims that the boy's mother 'pushed' their child's transition, and says the boy himself was not distressed about living as a boy. What's more, a year after the court's ruling, the young child, Matthew*, reverted back to his original male gender and is now 'a regular little boy.' However, the father has lost any say in medical decisions about his son and sees him for just a few hours every week. He cannot afford to appeal to regain full custody.

Where are the fathers in all of these situations, you ask? They're in court, being denied custody of their own children for not "affirming" their gender.

Where was he getting girls' clothes at 3 years old and putting them on? Older sisters? Or did Mom pick them out?

We've seen one case where the father was cool with his child's transition, but the majority of the time, it seems like Mom is calling all the shots. What does a 3-year-old do to demonstrate that she's a girl born into the wrong body?

***