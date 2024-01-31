John Harwood Has One Word to Say About the 'Weaponized Justice Department'

Jonathan Chait, who recently outed Twitchy as a "conservative rage curator," wrote a piece for New York Magazine saying how the supposedly weaponized Justice Department keeps targeting the wrong party: Rep. Cori Bush, Sen. Bob Menendez, and Hunter Biden (who's really felt the brunt of it).

Advertisement

Kinda weird that Biden's weaponized Justice Department keeps charging members of the wrong party https://t.co/ogNFLmxT6F — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) January 30, 2024

Former GOP debate moderator John Harwood had just one word to say about the weaponized justice system — and a whole lot of other grievances.

the "weaponized Justice Department" is bullshit



the rigged Swift-Kelce-Pfizer-psy-op Super Bowl is bullshit



the Biden-Mayorkas impeachment drive is bullshit



the terrible-economy-crushing-Americans is bullshit



the Trump victimhood whining is bullshit



it's all crazy bullshit https://t.co/u3pVrXEVGw — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) January 30, 2024

Well, he's right about the Super Bowl.

Remember when you spent four years in hysterics over Russian gremlins stealing the election? — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) January 31, 2024

1 out of 6.



Not bad, for you. pic.twitter.com/oNgY11vHFa — Mark Pukita (@mpukita) January 31, 2024

I'm so glad after your firing from CNN that you decided to go full blown leftist hack so no news organization will touch you with a 10 foot pole.



More journalists should be like you. https://t.co/1jd7oewXxW — Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) January 31, 2024





The skeletons in this one’s closet must be many. — PA VOTER (Marla) (@PAKAG2020) January 31, 2024

Harwood doing more "Jounalism"... — Jim Staffa (@JRStaffa) January 31, 2024

You're such a pathetic lying hack. — HoR_Emperor (@HorEmperor) January 31, 2024

Says man living in a gated community who obviously doesn't do his own shopping. DOJ admitted Hunters laptop was real, but 51 FBI agents lied about it and never held accountable. — Nick (@Nickntexass) January 31, 2024

Shew. Thank you. We depend on "journalists" to inform us what is true and what is not, and to be neutral politically. What would we do without you. — Gauss Financial (@gausstro) January 31, 2024

You have become a man of few words. In fact, only one. — Cookie Love (@CookieL33761265) January 31, 2024

Calm down miss — Cole Hammer (@1stSgtRock) January 31, 2024

Here’s Harwood displaying his world class journalism instincts - to cover for and curry favor with corrupt democrats.



Never change, debate fixer. — MBC (@1MansHealth) January 31, 2024

Advertisement

Bless your heart. — USMC-Mom2016 🇺🇸☘️🇮🇪 (@USMCMom2016) January 31, 2024

The Justice Department had to be dragged kicking and screaming to do something about Hunter Biden after the IRS slow-walked the investigation into his tax fraud, so obviously it's biased against Democrats. And all of these conspiracies are spread by the mainstream media, which leans so far to the right.

***