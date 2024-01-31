Progressive Veterans Organization 'VoteVets' Drops the Hottest Hot-Take You Can Imagine, G...
The Biden Justice Department Sure Likes to Invoke the FACE Act Against Pro-Lifers
Guess Who Voted Against Ban on US Entry to October 7 Hamas Terrorists
Want a Job That Would Really Suck? Well, Cori Bush Is URGENTLY Seeking...
Rep. Ilhan Omar Tired of Racist Loud Black Woman Trope
Gov. Greg Gianforte Seemingly Defends Removal of Trans Teen From Her Family
Rep. Ayanna Pressley Says Walgreens Closures Are Racial Discrimination
James O'Keefe Had a 'Date' With WH Official Who Spilled Some Beans About...
Ghoul Alert: Canadian MP Says MAID Program Is 'Overwhelming Success' That 'Enhanced Freedo...
WATCH: Senator Hawley Gets Mark Zuckerberg to Apologize to Victims of Child Sexual...
Does He Think It's Gaza? Biden's FINALLY Going to East Palestine but It...
Swing State Poll Spells Bad News for Biden: Six of Seven Swing States...
Ron DeSantis Notches a Big Win Over Disney and Many Naysayers Are Left...
Axios: State Department Making Noises About Recognizing a Palestinian State

John Harwood Has One Word to Say About the 'Weaponized Justice Department'

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on January 31, 2024
Townhall Media

Jonathan Chait, who recently outed Twitchy as a "conservative rage curator," wrote a piece for New York Magazine saying how the supposedly weaponized Justice Department keeps targeting the wrong party: Rep. Cori Bush, Sen. Bob Menendez, and Hunter Biden (who's really felt the brunt of it).

Advertisement

Former GOP debate moderator John Harwood had just one word to say about the weaponized justice system — and a whole lot of other grievances.

Well, he's right about the Super Bowl.

Recommended

Progressive Veterans Organization 'VoteVets' Drops the Hottest Hot-Take You Can Imagine, Gets Roasted
Coucy
Advertisement


Advertisement

The Justice Department had to be dragged kicking and screaming to do something about Hunter Biden after the IRS slow-walked the investigation into his tax fraud, so obviously it's biased against Democrats. And all of these conspiracies are spread by the mainstream media, which leans so far to the right.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: JOHN HARWOOD JONATHAN CHAIT JUSTICE DEPARTMENT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Progressive Veterans Organization 'VoteVets' Drops the Hottest Hot-Take You Can Imagine, Gets Roasted
Coucy
James O'Keefe Had a 'Date' With WH Official Who Spilled Some Beans About Joe and Kamala
Doug P.
Gov. Greg Gianforte Seemingly Defends Removal of Trans Teen From Her Family
Brett T.
Rep. Ilhan Omar Tired of Racist Loud Black Woman Trope
Brett T.
Rep. Ayanna Pressley Says Walgreens Closures Are Racial Discrimination
Brett T.
'Can We Not Do This?': Ski Mag Whines About Diversifying the Sport, Gets Schooled Instead
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Progressive Veterans Organization 'VoteVets' Drops the Hottest Hot-Take You Can Imagine, Gets Roasted Coucy
Advertisement