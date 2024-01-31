John Harwood Has One Word to Say About the 'Weaponized Justice Department'

Jonathan Chait, who recently outed Twitchy as a "conservative rage curator," wrote a piece for New York Magazine saying how the supposedly weaponized Justice Department keeps targeting the wrong party: Rep. Cori Bush, Sen. Bob Menendez, and Hunter Biden (who's really felt the brunt of it).
Kinda weird that Biden's weaponized Justice Department keeps charging members of the wrong party https://t.co/ogNFLmxT6F— Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) January 30, 2024
Former GOP debate moderator John Harwood had just one word to say about the weaponized justice system — and a whole lot of other grievances.
the "weaponized Justice Department" is bullshit— John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) January 30, 2024
the rigged Swift-Kelce-Pfizer-psy-op Super Bowl is bullshit
the Biden-Mayorkas impeachment drive is bullshit
the terrible-economy-crushing-Americans is bullshit
the Trump victimhood whining is bullshit
it's all crazy bullshit https://t.co/u3pVrXEVGw
Well, he's right about the Super Bowl.
Remember when you spent four years in hysterics over Russian gremlins stealing the election?— David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) January 31, 2024
1 out of 6.— Mark Pukita (@mpukita) January 31, 2024
Not bad, for you. pic.twitter.com/oNgY11vHFa
I'm so glad after your firing from CNN that you decided to go full blown leftist hack so no news organization will touch you with a 10 foot pole.— Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) January 31, 2024
More journalists should be like you. https://t.co/1jd7oewXxW
The skeletons in this one’s closet must be many.— PA VOTER (Marla) (@PAKAG2020) January 31, 2024
Hey, John... pic.twitter.com/IQtR7pSQ5B— john jackson (@pvtjokerus) January 31, 2024
Harwood doing more "Jounalism"...— Jim Staffa (@JRStaffa) January 31, 2024
You're such a pathetic lying hack.— HoR_Emperor (@HorEmperor) January 31, 2024
Says man living in a gated community who obviously doesn't do his own shopping. DOJ admitted Hunters laptop was real, but 51 FBI agents lied about it and never held accountable.— Nick (@Nickntexass) January 31, 2024
Shew. Thank you. We depend on "journalists" to inform us what is true and what is not, and to be neutral politically. What would we do without you.— Gauss Financial (@gausstro) January 31, 2024
You have become a man of few words. In fact, only one.— Cookie Love (@CookieL33761265) January 31, 2024
Calm down miss— Cole Hammer (@1stSgtRock) January 31, 2024
Here’s Harwood displaying his world class journalism instincts - to cover for and curry favor with corrupt democrats.— MBC (@1MansHealth) January 31, 2024
Never change, debate fixer.
Bless your heart.— USMC-Mom2016 🇺🇸☘️🇮🇪 (@USMCMom2016) January 31, 2024
The Justice Department had to be dragged kicking and screaming to do something about Hunter Biden after the IRS slow-walked the investigation into his tax fraud, so obviously it's biased against Democrats. And all of these conspiracies are spread by the mainstream media, which leans so far to the right.
