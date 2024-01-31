Axios: State Department Making Noises About Recognizing a Palestinian State

As we've said before, we surprised ourselves in the days after the October 7 attack on Israel by writing positive pieces about President Joe Biden. Biden made it clear that America stood with its ally, Israel.

That was October. Biden has since found out his base is made up of Hamas sympathizers and started to buckle. In December, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "transition to the next lower intensity phase in a matter of weeks, not months" in Israel's land war in Gaza. In other words, wrap things up and get out.

Axios reports Wednesday that the Biden State Department has been "reviewing options" for possibly recognizing a Palestinian state.

Scoop: State Department reviewing options for possible recognition of Palestinian state. My story on @axios https://t.co/KNz5TPX4sI — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) January 31, 2024

Barak Ravid reports:

Secretary of State Tony Blinken asked the State Department to conduct a review and present policy options on possible U.S. and international recognition of a Palestinian state after the war in Gaza, two U.S. officials briefed on the issue told Axios. Why it matters: While U.S. officials say there has been no policy change, the fact the State Department is even considering such options signals a shift in thinking within the Biden administration on possible Palestinian statehood recognition, which is highly sensitive both internationally and domestically. For decades, U.S. policy has been to oppose the recognition of Palestine as a state both bilaterally and in UN institutions and to stress Palestinian statehood should only be achieved through direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

So Hamas gets what they want. Terrorism works.

After the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, the Biden administration wants to reward Hamas and their allies?



A Palestinian state would be a terrorist enclave dedicated to Israel’s destruction. https://t.co/3WYoyDVhft — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) January 31, 2024

Scoop: State Department reviewing plan already rejected by Hamas.



These people are dangerously arrogant & so steeped in moral relativism they believe they have the power to force this when NO ONE in the region fears them. NO ONE. https://t.co/MKMKdCMra1 — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) January 31, 2024

The notion of rewarding corruption and systemic failure, not to mention terrorism finance, strikes me as insane. https://t.co/f37EpF1UdT — Jonathan Schanzer (@JSchanzer) January 31, 2024

It’s tempting to say, all you need to do is launch a bloody, cross-border massacre on civilians and Biden will give your terrorist group a state. But it only applies if your terror group is fighting the Jews. https://t.co/K9jofBxY36 — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) January 31, 2024

Absolute batshit insanity to be entertaining this idea *now* of all times.



Get lost. https://t.co/MSEIpqeNLC — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) January 31, 2024

Maybe all of those White House interns who anonymously signed a letter demanding a ceasefire finally softened up Biden.

So not only has the Biden administration appeased and transferred billions to Iran it is now considering rewarding Hamas with its own state after Oct 7th. https://t.co/Ysr6G0HoOz — Lidar Gravé-Lazi (@LidarGL) January 31, 2024

Palestinians: are committing the biggest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, most of them still support Hamas and the destruction of Israel.

Hamas is still fighting Israel.



The World: Yes, let's give you a country now, that's the best idea we thought of. https://t.co/FQELQXssVK — Ori Miller🇮🇱 (@orielishamiller) January 31, 2024

I would crawl over broken glass to support in every way possible *any* Republican presidential nominee if the Biden Administration betrayed Israel and rewarded Hamas’ rape, maiming and murder of civilians with statehood. https://t.co/rCDK3jUhcm — Jason Emert (@JasonEmert) January 31, 2024

I cannot believe someone uttered this let alone floated to journos. https://t.co/vhavxJuYnw — Rebeccah Heinrichs (@RLHeinrichs) January 31, 2024

It will send a strong signal to terrorists worldwide: embark on massacres, and we shall reward you generously. https://t.co/9H7zeGKYal — 🎗️ מהנדסתודעהראשי - Abu Baklava - ابو بقلاوة (@mhandistodaa) January 31, 2024

This would be a complete betrayal of Israel and long standing bipartisan policy https://t.co/7wdDirhxYZ — David Milstein (@davidamilstein) January 31, 2024

This report says that Blinken has ordered a review of the subject, which is far from such a step being implemented. I view it as unlikely and probably politically impossible given the extent of likely resistance to such a measure. https://t.co/C2m1ELNBDU — Murtaza Hussain (@MazMHussain) January 31, 2024

We agree that it's unlikely to be implemented, but the fact that the State Department is even exploring this idea is offensive. Palestinians don't want a two-state solution; they want Israel wiped off the map completely.

