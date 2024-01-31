Axios: State Department Making Noises About Recognizing a Palestinian State

Swing State Poll Spells Bad News for Biden: Six of Seven Swing States...
Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on January 31, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As we've said before, we surprised ourselves in the days after the October 7 attack on Israel by writing positive pieces about President Joe Biden. Biden made it clear that America stood with its ally, Israel.

That was October. Biden has since found out his base is made up of Hamas sympathizers and started to buckle. In December, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "transition to the next lower intensity phase in a matter of weeks, not months" in Israel's land war in Gaza. In other words, wrap things up and get out.

Axios reports Wednesday that the Biden State Department has been "reviewing options" for possibly recognizing a Palestinian state.

Barak Ravid reports:

Secretary of State Tony Blinken asked the State Department to conduct a review and present policy options on possible U.S. and international recognition of a Palestinian state after the war in Gaza, two U.S. officials briefed on the issue told Axios.

Why it matters: While U.S. officials say there has been no policy change, the fact the State Department is even considering such options signals a shift in thinking within the Biden administration on possible Palestinian statehood recognition, which is highly sensitive both internationally and domestically.

For decades, U.S. policy has been to oppose the recognition of Palestine as a state both bilaterally and in UN institutions and to stress Palestinian statehood should only be achieved through direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

So Hamas gets what they want. Terrorism works.

Maybe all of those White House interns who anonymously signed a letter demanding a ceasefire finally softened up Biden.

We agree that it's unlikely to be implemented, but the fact that the State Department is even exploring this idea is offensive. Palestinians don't want a two-state solution; they want Israel wiped off the map completely.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
