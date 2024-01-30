Jennifer Rubin Wants the Feds to Get a Contempt Order Against Gov. Greg Abbott

Jennifer Rubin is one of the Washington Post's conservative columnists. We thought she was just Never Trump, but she voted for Joe Biden and seems to fully support his neglect of the border as more than 300,000 illegals crossed over in December alone, a new record.

As we recently reported, the Washington Post just published an analysis of elected Republicans ignoring orders from the Supreme Court. Maybe that's that's where she went wrong — reading her own newspaper. As has been explained a thousand times now, all SCOTUS did was rule 5-4 that the federal government could cut the razor wire barriers that Texas had put up along its borders. A federal judge ruled they could not; SCOTUS vacated that decision. That's it. There was no "order" for Texas to do anything.

Rubin says that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is "flouting" the Supreme Court and the feds should secure a contempt order against him. How is he in contempt? What order is he flouting? SCOTUS never ruled on whether Texas could keep putting up barriers.

If Abbott continues to flout the Supreme Court, the feds should return to court to get a contempt order against him. If the executive branch and the courts do not put an end to states’ antebellum-like legal nullification, it will become the norm.https://t.co/ui3PFoZibL — Jennifer Truthful, Not Neutral Rubin 🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@JRubinBlogger) January 29, 2024

Readers added context they thought people might want to know Warning: there is a typo in the article URL that results in a redirect to a malware site. Separately, Abbot has not flouted the SCOTUS order. The order vacated an injunction that had barred federal agents from removing the razor wire; it did not restrict further installation.

Community Notes for the win.

I CAN'T BELIEVE YOU WERE AN LA LAWYER ONCE!



What order? What did any court order TX to do or not do? There isn't one, you half-wit! Your bad law thingy offends me!



cc: @RuthlessPodcast https://t.co/4YD5vgja4Y — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 29, 2024

My door knob read the decision more accurately than Rubin. — Annie Webber (@ds_abp) January 29, 2024

I'm not a lawyer, however I've been paying attention and I'm pretty sure 1) Texas hasn't defied SCOTUS and 2) a liberal, even remotely complaining about ANYONE, ignoring SCOTUS is rich. — John 🇺🇲+🇮🇱 (@HntrCrkPiP) January 29, 2024

Except, Abbot isn't flouting the Supreme Court.

You're embarassing yourself. — ₿ Michelle Ray ₿ (@GaltsGirl) January 29, 2024

Q: What did SCOTUS order Texas to do?



A: NOTHING.



How can Texas be "flouting" SCOTUS when Texas wasn't ordered to do anything? — Me (@Keefer1958) January 29, 2024

Would you like to share with the class what SCOTUS order you think Texas is defying? — Joe Schueller (@schuellerj) January 29, 2024

You are weapons-grade ignorant, cat lady. — Name cannot be blank (@realchrishynes) January 29, 2024

There must be a clear order for the one found in contempt. Can you tell me what the clear order was that SCOTUS gave Abbott in the latest ruling? Hint: you can’t because all they did was lift ab injunction on the BIDEN ADMIN — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) January 29, 2024

So Abbott is engaged in “nullification” by not agreeing to nullify federal immigration law as per Biden’s insistence? Makes sense! — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 29, 2024

Legal analysis is my passion. — Hooch (@CompanyHooch) January 29, 2024

For the love of God, why do you continue to comment on things you clearly never bothered to understand. — QTheLibertine (@QTheLibertine1) January 29, 2024

You're not very good at reading court orders. Because Abbott is following the SC's order to the letter. — TexasSloopy (@SloopyTexas) January 29, 2024

It is bad enough that you inflict your questionable understanding of what "lifting an injunction" means, but please, proof-read your posts before dispensing malware-afflicted links to your followers. — Epstein, Epstein! Read all about it! (@TasteSubjective) January 30, 2024

The Post website is malware.

So, flouting the Supreme Court is bad now? https://t.co/f3LNXUz7v3 — Stat Woman (@Stat_Woman) January 29, 2024

SCOTUS lifted the injunction on January 22. It's now January 30 and people like Rubin still have no understanding of what exactly happened.

