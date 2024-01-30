Jennifer Rubin Wants the Feds to Get a Contempt Order Against Gov. Greg Abbott

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis Asks Why President Trump Didn't Secure the Border
Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on January 30, 2024
YouTube/Screenshot

Jennifer Rubin is one of the Washington Post's conservative columnists. We thought she was just Never Trump, but she voted for Joe Biden and seems to fully support his neglect of the border as more than 300,000 illegals crossed over in December alone, a new record.

As we recently reported, the Washington Post just published an analysis of elected Republicans ignoring orders from the Supreme Court. Maybe that's that's where she went wrong — reading her own newspaper. As has been explained a thousand times now, all SCOTUS did was rule 5-4 that the federal government could cut the razor wire barriers that Texas had put up along its borders. A federal judge ruled they could not; SCOTUS vacated that decision. That's it. There was no "order" for Texas to do anything. 

Rubin says that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is "flouting" the Supreme Court and the feds should secure a contempt order against him. How is he in contempt? What order is he flouting? SCOTUS never ruled on whether Texas could keep putting up barriers.

Readers added context they thought people might want to know

Warning: there is a typo in the article URL that results in a redirect to a malware site.

Separately, Abbot has not flouted the SCOTUS order. The order vacated an injunction that had barred federal agents from removing the razor wire; it did not restrict further installation.

Community Notes for the win.

The Post website is malware.

SCOTUS lifted the injunction on January 22. It's now January 30 and people like Rubin still have no understanding of what exactly happened. 

***

