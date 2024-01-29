Terrorist Screening Center Lets Terrorist Roam Free for a Year Before Arresting Him

It's interesting that The Daily Caller would break this story Monday, when everyone is talking about Rep. Ilhan Omar's speech announcing, "The U.S. government will do what we want, nothing else. They must follow our orders. That is how we safeguard the interest of Somalia." Al-Shabaab is a terrorist group based in Somalia. Just last week, U.S. forces killed three members of Al-Shabaab in an airstrike in Somalia.

How many of the illegal immigrants crossing the border into the United States are from Somalia? We ask because The Daily Caller has the story of an Al-Shabaab terrorist who was let loose in the country after making it past a terrorist watch list and hung around for a year before ICE arrested him.

🧵🧵🧵EXCLUSIVE: Federal authorities caught an Al-Shabaab terrorist at the U.S. southern border and released him into the country, where he roamed freely for nearly a year before being arrested in Minnesota just days ago.



https://t.co/D7ojaJbL29 @dailycaller — Jennie Taer 🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@JennieSTaer) January 29, 2024

Minnesota, you say?

The terrorist was released shortly after being caught illegally crossing the southern border near San Ysidro, California on March 13, 2023. The Terrorist Screening Center “deemed him a ‘mismatch'” after running his name through the terror watchlist. — Jennie Taer 🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@JennieSTaer) January 29, 2024

However, on January 18, 2024, the Terrorist Screening Center “made a redetermination” that the individual was “a confirmed member of al-Shabaab” & was involved in the use, manufacture or transport of explosives or firearms. Two days later, ICE nabbed him in Minneapolis. — Jennie Taer 🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@JennieSTaer) January 29, 2024

How could this happen?



Well… Mass releases of illegal migrants under the Biden administration have placed immense pressure on federal authorities to move people through the system quickly. — Jennie Taer 🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@JennieSTaer) January 29, 2024

“The overburdening of the Border Patrol with the excessive amounts of illegal border crossers has forced faster processing times, which doesn’t allow for a more vigorous initial investigation into a migrants background,”@JohnE_Fabb tells me. — Jennie Taer 🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@JennieSTaer) January 29, 2024

“People have been released prior to completed records checks being returned on a subject. Which would not allow proper processing and placement of a potential terrorist once those results were known,” an ICE official, who previously served as a Border Patrol agent, told me. — Jennie Taer 🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@JennieSTaer) January 29, 2024

How could this happen? Because President Joe Biden is encouraging an invasion and doing everything he can to overwhelm the system.

And this is just one guy they happened to "redetermine" who was a terrorist after a year.

Did they find him at @IlhanMN ‘s house? — Izzy Weiss (@IzzyWeiss8) January 29, 2024

#Somali “communities” in #Minnesota and #Michigan are a threat to the US. They have no allegiance to the US. They zealously look after their own and have no problem aiding and sheltering fugitives and terrorists. They are not even attempting to assimilate to western culture and… pic.twitter.com/GgiKCApba0 — StocksNRocks (@co90210) January 29, 2024

The incompetence message being sent to our adversaries regarding our open southern border is unreal. Terrorists are freely walking into our country. — Amber Smith (@AmberSmithUSA) January 29, 2024

Minnesota you say? — Crystal Green (@baking49) January 29, 2024

To those saying “no big deal cause we got him…”

*What did he accomplish in that year?

*Who did he radicalize? — NLLV - NOT Leaving Las Vegas (@notleavinglv) January 29, 2024

How many more are out there? Where are they? What are they planning?



The Feds have no answers for these questions.



Question for you. Are you and your family better off now than you were three years ago? — Winston Smith (@Smith_winston__) January 29, 2024

@Ilhan Omar’s district. Amazing he made refuge under her supervision. — ShamaLama (@MikeObamadngdng) January 29, 2024

Yeah, but he is not a white christian nationalist, so nothing to worry about. — Ken (@krh1802_ken) January 29, 2024

Found him in "little Mogadishu" you say... — Mr.mischief (@PeteMye23798979) January 29, 2024

He was in the right place so he could hide in plan sight. This has to be fixed and deport all whom would harm us — Olmec Dave (@DTWICK45) January 29, 2024

How'd he get to Minnesota, anyway? Did Gov. Greg Abbott bus him there? Or did he tell the Biden administration that's where he wanted to go so it flew him there?

