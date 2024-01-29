Must've Skipped History: Pope Francis Says Marxism, Christianity Have a 'Common Mission'
Terrorist Screening Center Lets Terrorist Roam Free for a Year Before Arresting Him

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on January 29, 2024
Mohamed Sheikh Nor

It's interesting that The Daily Caller would break this story Monday, when everyone is talking about Rep. Ilhan Omar's speech announcing, "The U.S. government will do what we want, nothing else. They must follow our orders. That is how we safeguard the interest of Somalia." Al-Shabaab is a terrorist group based in Somalia. Just last week, U.S. forces killed three members of Al-Shabaab in an airstrike in Somalia.

How many of the illegal immigrants crossing the border into the United States are from Somalia? We ask because The Daily Caller has the story of an Al-Shabaab terrorist who was let loose in the country after making it past a terrorist watch list and hung around for a year before ICE arrested him. 

Minnesota, you say?

How could this happen? Because President Joe Biden is encouraging an invasion and doing everything he can to overwhelm the system. 

And this is just one guy they happened to "redetermine" who was a terrorist after a year.

How'd he get to Minnesota, anyway? Did Gov. Greg Abbott bus him there? Or did he tell the Biden administration that's where he wanted to go so it flew him there?

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MINNESOTA TERRORIST ILHAN OMAR

