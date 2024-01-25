Harsh Truths Are Harsh: Naomi Biden Melts Down Over Jesse Watters Calling Joe...
Groups Holding Discussion on How Parents Can Help Their Children 'Navigate' the Climate...
Alrighty then! Utah Democrats Mourn Keeping Men Out of Women's Bathrooms
NBC News Laments That Not Enough Hispanic Babies Are Getting Aborted in Texas
Can You Help An Underprivileged Child of a Hollywood Millionaire
Shocker! Time to Change His Name to Fetter'ZYN'? John Fetterman Appears to Stand...
Sen. Mitt Romney Lays the Border Crisis at Donald Trump’s Feet
Kurt Schlichter Goes THERE Dropping Beto O'Rourke for Demanding Biden and the Feds...
LA Times Reporter Posts Empty Newsroom Where Propagandists Used to Work
How 'Bout YOU Change? Irish Muslim Woman Demonstrates 'Multiculturalism' Failure in 25 Sec...
Chaya Raichik Claps Back at Another NBC News Reporter Doing a Hit Piece
Charles Payne Has Had Quite Enough of Biden Treating MAGA as Less Than...
Kari Lake Reveals Second Bribery Attempt
'Maybe Bidenomics Isn't So Bad': Here's Where to Send Charitable Donations for Laid...

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Is Gonna Get Herself a Beer With Joe Biden and Union Workers

Brett T.  |  7:45 PM on January 25, 2024
Twitter

Remember how cringe it was when Sen. Elizabeth Warren stepped out of the frame of her live Instagram stream to say, "Hold on a sec, I'm going to get me a beer"? Here it is again:

Advertisement

"Mixed reactions" ranging from cringing to ridicule. Yep, just crackin' open a cold one with Liz.

As Twitchy reported earlier, United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain announced that President Biden has the union's endorsement, but then admitted that "the majority of our members are going to vote their paychecks" — i.e., vote for Donald Trump.

Apparently Sen. Amy Klobuchar didn't learn anything from Warren's embarrassing display and decided to get herself a beer with President Joe Biden and some great union workers.

Recommended

How 'Bout YOU Change? Irish Muslim Woman Demonstrates 'Multiculturalism' Failure in 25 Seconds (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Wearing a hard hat backward in a bar is all the rage among Gen Z.

Advertisement

The bar didn't have milkshakes.

That's probably as many union workers as will actually vote for the guy.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: AMY KLOBUCHAR BEER JOE BIDEN UNION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

How 'Bout YOU Change? Irish Muslim Woman Demonstrates 'Multiculturalism' Failure in 25 Seconds (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
Harsh Truths Are Harsh: Naomi Biden Melts Down Over Jesse Watters Calling Joe a Bad Father
Coucy
Can You Help An Underprivileged Child of a Hollywood Millionaire
Gordon K
Alrighty then! Utah Democrats Mourn Keeping Men Out of Women's Bathrooms
justmindy
NBC News Laments That Not Enough Hispanic Babies Are Getting Aborted in Texas
Coucy
Sen. Mitt Romney Lays the Border Crisis at Donald Trump’s Feet
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
How 'Bout YOU Change? Irish Muslim Woman Demonstrates 'Multiculturalism' Failure in 25 Seconds (Watch) Grateful Calvin
Advertisement