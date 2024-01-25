Sen. Amy Klobuchar Is Gonna Get Herself a Beer With Joe Biden and Union Workers

Remember how cringe it was when Sen. Elizabeth Warren stepped out of the frame of her live Instagram stream to say, "Hold on a sec, I'm going to get me a beer"? Here it is again:

"I'm gonna get me a beer": Sen. Elizabeth Warren drank a beer on Instagram Live – and it received mixed reactions. https://t.co/0LT6dtXXBH pic.twitter.com/NtNqJ0VddZ — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 2, 2019

"Mixed reactions" ranging from cringing to ridicule. Yep, just crackin' open a cold one with Liz.

As Twitchy reported earlier, United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain announced that President Biden has the union's endorsement, but then admitted that "the majority of our members are going to vote their paychecks" — i.e., vote for Donald Trump.

Apparently Sen. Amy Klobuchar didn't learn anything from Warren's embarrassing display and decided to get herself a beer with President Joe Biden and some great union workers.

Nothing like having a beer with some great union workers and ⁦yes, that would be @JoeBiden⁩ in Superior, Wisconsin. ⁦@AFLCIO⁩ pic.twitter.com/caMGiRXjPe — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) January 25, 2024

If the goals of this tweet were to



1. Reinforce the idea Joe has never worked.

2. Call attention to the decline in his cognitive abilities



then I'd say mission accomplished.https://t.co/1kkK5DU24V — Full Professor BT (@back_ttys) January 25, 2024

Of course I wouldn't say this to Klobuchar's face because I don't want to get shivved with a comb. — Full Professor BT (@back_ttys) January 25, 2024

The cadavers' hard hat is on backwards, but this isn't surprising. — Moegreen (@Bill29487414) January 25, 2024

Wearing a hard hat backward in a bar is all the rage among Gen Z.

It’s always hilarious when politicians try to act like normal people 😆 — Big Tom Callahan🇺🇸 (@CallahanAutoCo) January 25, 2024

Biden's hard hat is on backward. — Brandon Cotton (@_Dinsoo) January 25, 2024

At least 2 people in that picture have never worked a day in their lives — John Patrick (@injunjohn86) January 25, 2024

Remember when he told a union guy “I don’t work for you.” Yeah, good times…. — Sam S. (@GenX_Sam) January 25, 2024

Dear lord, his hard hat… — Alex 🙂 #UNMASKOURCHILDREN (@FD2403) January 25, 2024

He should wear that hat all the time. 🙄 — Regan McFadden (@truenorth1539) January 25, 2024

Zero is the amount of people you find in a bar with high vis gear and a hard hat



But I do see Joe managed to screw up wearing a hardhat as well 🤷‍♂️ — Willy Goat 🐐 (@clntgrnhstn) January 26, 2024

Just like Biden's failing administration, you failed at staging this photo. — Carl Lazlo (@roybatty010816) January 26, 2024

Amy, help the guy out! You posted a photo of Biden with the helmet on backwards. Maybe you were looking for your comb to eat some snacks. Do better🤡 — TVC15✝️🇺🇸⚔️ (@TVC15DM) January 26, 2024

Joe doesn't have a beer. — Geoffrey Johnson (@grjesq) January 25, 2024

The bar didn't have milkshakes.

Sponsored by Bud light — American Trucker (@silverkranch) January 25, 2024

That's probably as many union workers as will actually vote for the guy.

