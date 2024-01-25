Erick Erickson Breaks Out the Puppets and Crayons to Perfectly SCHOOL the Media...
President of Union That Endorsed Biden Admitted 'Great Majority' of Members WON'T Vote for Him

Doug P.  |  10:25 AM on January 25, 2024
Meme screenshot

This week United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain announced that President Biden has the union's endorsement: 

Former Bill Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich said Biden's pro-union and is "reshaping the economy to benefit workers":

You know who doesn't agree with that? Most workers.

But don't take our word for it -- here's the UAW president saying that very thing when it comes to his union's members:

They're going to "vote their paychecks," meaning the Democrat candidate isn't good for the working class? With friends like Fain, Biden doesn't need any enemies!

Fain just went ahead and said it out loud.

