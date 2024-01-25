President of Union That Endorsed Biden Admitted 'Great Majority' of Members WON'T Vote for Him

This week United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain announced that President Biden has the union's endorsement:

'Instead of talking trash about our union, Joe Biden stood with us,' UAW President Shawn Fain said as he endorsed the US president's reelection bid https://t.co/7XNsMR4Y0e pic.twitter.com/wyVtOOdpea — Reuters (@Reuters) January 25, 2024

Former Bill Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich said Biden's pro-union and is "reshaping the economy to benefit workers":

No wonder the UAW endorsed President Biden. He's been the most pro-union president we've had in decades. And that's just one of the ways he's reshaping the economy to benefit workers pic.twitter.com/EmxgiQaSEt — Robert Reich (@RBReich) January 25, 2024

You know who doesn't agree with that? Most workers.

But don't take our word for it -- here's the UAW president saying that very thing when it comes to his union's members:

UAW Union Boss and Joe Biden lackey Shawn Fain admits that the vast majority of his rank-and-file membership will be voting Trump:



"A great majority of our members will not vote for President Biden...the majority of our members are going to vote their paychecks." pic.twitter.com/ycD2DPulrG — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 24, 2024

They're going to "vote their paychecks," meaning the Democrat candidate isn't good for the working class? With friends like Fain, Biden doesn't need any enemies!

Typical union, he knows what is best for his employees and their wallets, but he has to tow the line for the union/Democrat marriage. — Eric Cook (@Greentownmayor) January 24, 2024

Union leadership has not represented the best interests of their members for a long time. — Dawn Marie 🇺🇸✝ (@learning2fly6) January 24, 2024

Fain just went ahead and said it out loud.

