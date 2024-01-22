New York Times Reports 'America Is Under Attack' by Anti-DEI Crusade

The conversation about DEI has taken an interesting turn on X lately, with people worrying about airlines promising that half of their pilots will soon be women and people of color.

Christopher Rufo, who was also instrumental in exposing critical race theory and academic queer theory in public schools, helped spearhead the plagiarism campaign against former Harvard president Claudine Gay which many thought was to remove her as a DEI hire.

The media hate Rufo because he comes right out with his intentions and tells you his playbook. He's not hiding anything that the media could be considered a "gotcha." Rufo says people should be hired on merit alone.

Of course, the media has rallied behind DEI, despite its lack of a track record of accomplishing anything. The New York Times has published a piece on the attack on DEI, going through hundreds of emails to uncover "searing homophobia" among those backing the push.

Thousands of documents reveal the playbook behind one strand of a national crusade to ban DEI programs at public universities. https://t.co/NfkdzRRBnV — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 21, 2024

For @NYTimes @NickConfessore reports on 5,000 documents obtained through public records requests that show how the anti-DEI sausage has been made by folks at @ClaremontInst, inspired by @RealChrisRufo. Email exchanges include searing homophobia, some targeted at Peter Thiel.… pic.twitter.com/IQ4r7X9WSP — Benjamin Ryan (@benryanwriter) January 21, 2024

"… some targeted at Peter Thiel."

A fellow at the @ManhattanInst, Heather Mac Donald @HMDatMI is witheringly homophobic, according to emails obtained by @nickconfessore for @nytimes. She is particularly disdainful toward Peter Thiel for his sex and married life. https://t.co/yehAfDzdjS pic.twitter.com/YDt4EDC9qu — Benjamin Ryan (@benryanwriter) January 21, 2024

"Witheringly homophobic." "Searing homophobia." Oh goodness.

TLDR: One person does not like gay marriage. https://t.co/odBKCgJCWE — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 22, 2024

That's about it.

Imagine if @nickconfessore and the @nytimes spent half this much energy investigating the allegations against Claudine Gay. They've gone from "speaking truth to power" to running blocker for the establishment. Pretty sad. https://t.co/foPPaZeWtH — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) January 22, 2024

Does NYT really believe there is no problem with DEI? — @[email protected] (@ParisWriters) January 22, 2024

Major changes are needed. Everyone knows it. — AlwaysKnocking (@AlwaysKnocking) January 21, 2024

OK, now reveal the playbook behind the national crusade to implement DEI programs at public universities. — Totally Not Spencer Corbyn, online safety expert (@spencercorbyn1) January 21, 2024

As we reported recently, the University of Michigan has 142 DEI bureaucrats on staff at a cost of millions.

This story comes after conservative columnist David French's proclamation that DEI is "just another catchall boogeyman" for conservatives.

This is concerning. How can I help your daily push to normalize the worst people in our nation?

A subscription?

For real, check yourself @nytimes — Kaspar Hauser VIII (@NomadWil) January 22, 2024

A racist program such as DEI just can't be sustained in a modern multi cultural multi racial America. — bock kao (@somsai) January 21, 2024

Seems like DEI programs eventually kill themselves off due to the racist & discriminatory undertones of its whole existence that creates division more than anything else — Topher (@tophernugent) January 21, 2024

DEI is racist. The New York Times supports it. That's not surprising given that they hired Sarah Jeong. — artrock (@artrocks8) January 21, 2024

So trying to stop the effort to divide us up into competing tribes is now a “crusade”. You are divisive hacks. The media truly is the enemy of the people — DougM (@DougM956) January 22, 2024

I mean every leftist is against this DEI shit except the Hamas apologist types. Report on that. — Dinner with God (@dinner_with_god) January 22, 2024

When incompetent pilots are hired over competent pilots, the rate of incidents will increase, including fatal crashes. People are going to die because of DEI. pic.twitter.com/LNYUn7ZrT1 — Bobby Johnson (@BobbyJo09778059) January 22, 2024

The Times would like for its readers to affirm to themselves that the backlash to DEI has been ginned up by some shadowy minority at—you guessed it, the Claremont Institute—who have ulterior motives for its eradication. Rather than people just hating it. https://t.co/2kiXcSui1H — Andrew Beck (@AndrewBeckUSA) January 22, 2024

.@nytimes just figured out what we all already knew... @ClaremontInst is leading the fight against radical, anti-American DEI and I’m proud to stand with them!https://t.co/WTVnSsjsFu — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) January 22, 2024

My only reaction to this long NYT story about the right's efforts to crush DEI is that they haven't gone nearly far enough yet. https://t.co/n6P6eSYfEw — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) January 21, 2024

"America is under attack." Yes, it is, by leftists pushing DEI over merit. But rather than argue the merits of DEI, the New York Times just goes through thousands of emails of people trying to eliminate it.

How's the DEI program going at the New York Times?

