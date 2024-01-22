New York Times Reports 'America Is Under Attack' by Anti-DEI Crusade

Time to Throw Out America's Hat: Canadian Federal Court Issues New Ridiculous Woke...
Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on January 22, 2024
Artist Angie

The conversation about DEI has taken an interesting turn on X lately, with people worrying about airlines promising that half of their pilots will soon be women and people of color.

Advertisement

Christopher Rufo, who was also instrumental in exposing critical race theory and academic queer theory in public schools, helped spearhead the plagiarism campaign against former Harvard president Claudine Gay which many thought was to remove her as a DEI hire.

The media hate Rufo because he comes right out with his intentions and tells you his playbook. He's not hiding anything that the media could be considered a "gotcha." Rufo says people should be hired on merit alone.

Of course, the media has rallied behind DEI, despite its lack of a track record of accomplishing anything. The New York Times has published a piece on the attack on DEI, going through hundreds of emails to uncover "searing homophobia" among those backing the push.

"…  some targeted at Peter Thiel."

Time to Throw Out America's Hat: Canadian Federal Court Issues New Ridiculous Woke Guidelines
Grateful Calvin
"Witheringly homophobic." "Searing homophobia." Oh goodness.

That's about it.

As we reported recently, the University of Michigan has 142 DEI bureaucrats on staff at a cost of millions.

This story comes after conservative columnist David French's proclamation that DEI is "just another catchall boogeyman" for conservatives.

"America is under attack." Yes, it is, by leftists pushing DEI over merit. But rather than argue the merits of DEI, the New York Times just goes through thousands of emails of people trying to eliminate it.

How's the DEI program going at the New York Times?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
