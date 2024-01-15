David French Argues That DEI Has Become 'Yet Another Catchall Boogeyman'

Hey, everyone, the New York Times evangelical Christian conservative columnist is back to scold conservatives once more. Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), is just the latest "catchall boogeyman" for the Right, just as wokeness and critical race theory were.

Advertisement

French finds the national conversation about DEI frustrating because the term "used to have an agreed-on popular meaning." Really? When was that? We recently learned that the University of Michigan has spent $85 million on DEI programs over the past five years, employing some 241 DEI staffers. What clearly agreed-upon need do these 241 staffers serve?

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the year after Black Lives Matter protests, the S&P 100 added more than 300,000 jobs — 94 percent of which went to people of color.

This is what they mean by "equity" pic.twitter.com/8q26DUuRd2 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 15, 2024

Discrimination on the basis of anything other than merit is wrong https://t.co/PwMmwLUZMj — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 15, 2024

In what world did DEI ever have an “agreed-upon meaning?”



Are you kidding, ⁦@DavidAFrench⁩? pic.twitter.com/MeKZWHWBgg — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) January 14, 2024

There’s no lie too insane for him to spout if it will get him head pats from his left-wing paymasters. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 14, 2024

It's been something to watch David French to steadily reprogram himself.



Step by incremental step from normal anti-Trumpism to boiler-plate Prog orthodoxy.



A pity that 'neoliberalism' term has been taken already. These guys are an exact reverse of original neoconservatives. https://t.co/Yjrot5zXkD — LoLNothingMatters (@DastDn) January 14, 2024

These guys all feed off of confirmation-bias clicks from leftists, and they know it. It's pathetic. — Name cannot be blank (@realchrishynes) January 14, 2024

K-12 education is pretty clear on how it defines diversity, equity and inclusion.



Exposing it and demanding it be stopped isn’t creating a “boogeyman,” It’s a rejection of the illiberal, neo-feudal ideology. pic.twitter.com/x3Gj845bev — Rhyen Staley (@RhyenStaley) January 14, 2024

A lot of people don’t have a deeper appreciation to how DEI functions in practice. They perceive it as the idealistic version they saw the 4-5 slide PowerPoint deck one time. — CB (@crb0712) January 14, 2024

The left has, with DEI, as with all things, bobbed and weaved around any and every definitions given to anything that might lock them into any definition of any of their terms. If it can't be defined they can continue denial and evasion. — KevHill (@kevhill) January 14, 2024

Anything conservatives reject, and should, David French will turn into "the conservative case for .. " — S. Maria Shreve (@s_shreve1) January 15, 2024

Ah ha ha ha ha, my favorite part of Dave trying to get into the cool kids’ club is that just as with Tom Nichols and Jonah Goldberg, they do not nor will they ever want him. — Bad Comedy (@Galvajohn) January 15, 2024

Advertisement

DEI was literally invented by the Obama Administration. There has never been any "agreed-upon" meaning for it. It was just forced onto everyone, just like the vax was. Lesson here is, if it is being forced upon you, you have a duty to push back on it. — DJ White (@dwhite0279) January 14, 2024

How could there be a “general agreement” when the right has never accepted the actual premise at all? I thought this dude was supposed to be my intellectual superior. — Art 34 (@RisingOutlaw34) January 14, 2024

You have to ask why is David still a columnist? It is about time he surrender his ability to write opinion pieces in the spirit of equity. He needs to just listen to others that are not given a chance to express their opinions for money. Agreed David? This is your last piece? — JohnFlat (@johnflat) January 14, 2024

Another straight white male is taking up valuable column inches that could be filled by a more diverse candidate.

#DEI used to be slightly more hateful, if you can believe it. Now that it is out in the open, it is about 5 percent less racist. — Eric Kunkel (@doctorkunkel) January 15, 2024

Thank goodness we have French to tell all of us how to truly be conservative.

We don't know if he mentions Christopher Rufo in his piece, but Rufo was right about critical race theory in schools, he was right about acadmeic queer theory in schools, and he's right about DEI. Fortunately, Rufo gets results, while French just writes his columns for his liberal colleagues to appreciate.

Advertisement

***