David French Argues That DEI Has Become 'Yet Another Catchall Boogeyman'

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on January 15, 2024
Townhall Media

Hey, everyone, the New York Times evangelical Christian conservative columnist is back to scold conservatives once more. Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), is just the latest "catchall boogeyman" for the Right, just as wokeness and critical race theory were.

French finds the national conversation about DEI frustrating because the term "used to have an agreed-on popular meaning." Really? When was that? We recently learned that the University of Michigan has spent $85 million on DEI programs over the past five years, employing some 241 DEI staffers. What clearly agreed-upon need do these 241 staffers serve?

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the year after Black Lives Matter protests, the S&P 100 added more than 300,000 jobs — 94 percent of which went to people of color.

Another straight white male is taking up valuable column inches that could be filled by a more diverse candidate.

Thank goodness we have French to tell all of us how to truly be conservative.

We don't know if he mentions Christopher Rufo in his piece, but Rufo was right about critical race theory in schools, he was right about acadmeic queer theory in schools, and he's right about DEI. Fortunately, Rufo gets results, while French just writes his columns for his liberal colleagues to appreciate.

***

Tags: NEW YORK TIMES DAVID FRENCH DEI

