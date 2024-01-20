Hot Take: Most Reporters Were Sick to Death of Covering Donald Trump and Wanted Ron DeSantis

Spicy Chris Sununu Gives MAJOR Snark When Asked About Tim Scott
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on January 20, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

This editor was — is — on Team Ron DeSantis, but it looks very much like he's going to be voting for Donald Trump a third time this November, and that's fine. The Atlantic's McKay Coppins retweeted a video of Chris Hayes saying DeSantis was too short to be president and then proceeded to claim that most reporters he knew were sick of covering Trump by 2022 and we "desperate" for a new GOP standard-bearer whom they could compare to Hitler.

Why were reporters still covering Trump in 2022? Their man Joe Biden was in office. All they had to do was reprint the talking points handed out by the White House press office.

It's laughable to think that the mainstream media was rooting for DeSantis after trying to destroy him as governor of Florida.

"The DeSantis camp did everything it could to lock out the mainstream media—which he now acknowledges was a mistake." The DeSantis camp did lock out the mainstream media because they did nothing but lie about him: about signing a law called "Don't Say Gay," about banning books, and about removing slavery from the curriculum. And if DeSantis were the nominee, they'd just be comparing him to Hitler instead of Trump.

Just last month, The Atlantic devoted its entire issue to 24 essays on the danger of Trump being reelected.

The reporters at The Atlantic are so sick of Trump that they devoted an entire issue to hit pieces about how he was going to destroy democracy weeks before the Iowa caucuses.

***

