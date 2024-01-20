Hot Take: Most Reporters Were Sick to Death of Covering Donald Trump and Wanted Ron DeSantis

This editor was — is — on Team Ron DeSantis, but it looks very much like he's going to be voting for Donald Trump a third time this November, and that's fine. The Atlantic's McKay Coppins retweeted a video of Chris Hayes saying DeSantis was too short to be president and then proceeded to claim that most reporters he knew were sick of covering Trump by 2022 and we "desperate" for a new GOP standard-bearer whom they could compare to Hitler.

Why were reporters still covering Trump in 2022? Their man Joe Biden was in office. All they had to do was reprint the talking points handed out by the White House press office.

It's laughable to think that the mainstream media was rooting for DeSantis after trying to destroy him as governor of Florida.

You’re all going to have to tolerate a little smugness from those of us who were skeptical of DeSantis as a presidential prospect from the start, despite loud protestations from the Twitter Ron Hive. https://t.co/IwSDeqW2VG — McKay Coppins (@mckaycoppins) January 20, 2024

This is going to be the consensus view among DeSantis supporters if/when he drops out: Blame the media, who just wanted Trump all along. The truth is that most reporters I knew were sick to death of covering Trump by 2022 and desperate for a new GOP standard-bearer to cover. The… https://t.co/XmAiBCmCRb — McKay Coppins (@mckaycoppins) January 20, 2024

"The DeSantis camp did everything it could to lock out the mainstream media—which he now acknowledges was a mistake." The DeSantis camp did lock out the mainstream media because they did nothing but lie about him: about signing a law called "Don't Say Gay," about banning books, and about removing slavery from the curriculum. And if DeSantis were the nominee, they'd just be comparing him to Hitler instead of Trump.

I think dozens of you sitting for dinner with LaCivita and workshopping attacks on DeSantis in Milwaukee paints a very different picture of how complicit in Trump’s return you all are. https://t.co/jFD3trIeN6 — Max Twain (@MaxTwain24) January 20, 2024

Trump has single handedly kept most of the legacy media outlets afloat financially, so this simply is not convincing.



MSNBC was on a steady decline pre-2016, Trump coming on the scene was and still is a godsend. https://t.co/DxU8e7o0Hd — Hampton Prescott 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@hampprescott) January 20, 2024

Just last month, The Atlantic devoted its entire issue to 24 essays on the danger of Trump being reelected.

This is a stupid lie.



The mainstream media easily could’ve — and should’ve — refused to give Trump town halls if he wouldn’t participate in the debates.



They aren’t tired of covering Trump. They do it all the time and they don’t want to stop. Or else they would. https://t.co/UOpvTX0cLD — Pudge (@pudgenet) January 20, 2024

A new standard bearer they could attack. https://t.co/HMaFctR3ia — tsrblke (@tsrblke) January 20, 2024

LOL yeah that's not true at all — Patrick Henry,The2nd (@patrickhenry2nd) January 20, 2024

You have all the makings of a hot take sports talk host, just biding his time till proven right by some metric of his choosing. Laughable that media “tired” of trump. How many book deals, podcasts, tv hits did his coverage produce? Now do Biden. Maybe realize we’re not idiots? — AdamG (@AdamGUNC) January 20, 2024

The public has no trust in your profession and doesn't look to you for news. With this, you must understandably pivot to continue making money. Trump is your ratings driver. Also, bald. — Adam (@Adamlavern2344) January 20, 2024

We’re pretty smug about your industry dying and losing all credibility with the American public. — Clay (@MoodyBlueshirt) January 20, 2024

The reporters at The Atlantic are so sick of Trump that they devoted an entire issue to hit pieces about how he was going to destroy democracy weeks before the Iowa caucuses.

