Illegals Complain That Winter Is Too Cold Here

A lot of Democrats have tried to shame Texas Gov. Greg Abbott from busing illegal immigrants to deep-blue sanctuary cities. But as some African immigrants told a reporter, they weren't here seeking asylum (duh) — they were seeking employment and hoped to make it to New York City. These immigrants aren't being forced onto buses; they get on them voluntarily to take advantage of all that these Democrat-led sanctuary cities have promised them: food, housing, employment. Not to mention, the Biden administration is flying planeloads of migrants to wherever they want to go.

The New York Post last month found that illegal immigrants being put up at the Roosevelt Hotel didn't care for the free food they were given. The company contracted to feed them said they were throwing out thousands of uneaten meals each day, and the illegals were eating meals they purchased on their own in their rooms.

Now migrants are complaining that the winters here are too cold.

Illegals are now complaining that American winters are too cold pic.twitter.com/tZETZa2woa — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 16, 2024

Solution: Go back to where you came from and STFU — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) January 16, 2024

Then head back to the equator. Simple. — Cari Kelemen (@KelemenCari) January 16, 2024

Illegals are just like Democrats — full of self-entitlement.



They think the world owes them everything including good weather.



This just further proves how these criminals are a cancer on our society.



By criminals I mean both illegals and Democrats. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 16, 2024

I have an idea— go back to where you came from.



Seriously. I can’t stand them complaining after invading our country. 🙄 — FloridaMan.eth 🍊 (@votefloridaman) January 16, 2024

And they are getting handouts and freebies on the backs of American citizens.



They want to complain. 😡 — Tara (@TaraThoughts2) January 16, 2024

It's because they were lied to and they refuse to accept the fact that we don't have the resources to help them for a lifetime. — Anthony Hughes (@CallMeAntwan) January 16, 2024

God I hope it gets colder. Hopefully we'll have the coldest winter in recorded history. — Ethos (@projectethos5) January 16, 2024

You basically traveled all the way to Chicago just to experience the brutal winter until Trump comes back into office. — Sam (@ttayehh24) January 16, 2024

Earn enough money to buy a one way ticket home. — Ozarks Curly (@BertLeaverton) January 16, 2024

I thought climate change is the reason they’re here



So we are told — Sara James (@saraforamerica) January 16, 2024

Why do all these criminals have expensive down jackets? All dressed very nice, maybe they should pay for their own lodging! — pooʍʎlloH (@SBeitelshees) January 16, 2024

Did they bring winter coats with them when they crossed the border?

They didn’t really think this whole “let’s break into America” thing through did they? — Starship717 (@Starship717) January 16, 2024

Are we bad people for not caring? Did they do any research at all before breaking into the country? It gets cold in the winter.

***