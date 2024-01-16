Illegals Complain That Winter Is Too Cold Here

Fareed Zakaria: Israel Will One Day Have to Ask If It Acted Appropriately...
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on January 16, 2024
AP Photo/LM Otero

A lot of Democrats have tried to shame Texas Gov. Greg Abbott from busing illegal immigrants to deep-blue sanctuary cities. But as some African immigrants told a reporter, they weren't here seeking asylum (duh) — they were seeking employment and hoped to make it to New York City. These immigrants aren't being forced onto buses; they get on them voluntarily to take advantage of all that these Democrat-led sanctuary cities have promised them: food, housing, employment. Not to mention, the Biden administration is flying planeloads of migrants to wherever they want to go.

The New York Post last month found that illegal immigrants being put up at the Roosevelt Hotel didn't care for the free food they were given. The company contracted to feed them said they were throwing out thousands of uneaten meals each day, and the illegals were eating meals they purchased on their own in their rooms.

Now migrants are complaining that the winters here are too cold.

Did they bring winter coats with them when they crossed the border?

Are we bad people for not caring? Did they do any research at all before breaking into the country? It gets cold in the winter.

***

