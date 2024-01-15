Really? Taylor Lorenz Says Gaza Is Being Slammed With COVID Variants 'Cooked Up in the USA'

Iowa Caucuses Going Great If Your Name Is Donald Trump; Trump Wins Easily
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on January 15, 2024
Twitter

We weren't sure if we should do a post on this … it seems so ridiculous as to be an obvious fake. But a quick look through disabled and super-immunocompromised Taylor Lorenz's Threads timeline shows that she's still obsessed with the COVID pandemic, which is still going on, by the way. Lorenz just spent her fourth Christmas alone because people can't be bothered to wear N95 masks.

This NBC News story dates back to October, a couple of weeks after Hamas slaughtered Israeli citizens and Israel decided to cut off electricity and water in retaliation. That was no problem for Hamas, which has stashed plenty of food and water in its tunnels, but for civilians, NBC News reported, they were forced to drink and cook with tainted water, "rife with bacteria that can lead to violent intestinal diseases, such as dysentery and cholera." 

This was just the beginning of the sympathy campaign for Gaza in the American media.

Taylor Lorenz, the internet reporter who has her X feed locked up tight, allegedly claimed that COVID was raging in Gaza. Not just regular COVID, but "variants cooked up in the USA" by people who won't even wear masks in grocery stores so the disabled like Lozenz could buy food.

It's got it all — COVID and Gaza. No conspiracy theories here, though:

Again, can it possibly be a real post? With Lorenz's history, yeah, it could be.

She never goes into the office.

We were assured that it was "real" journalists who were going to save us all from conspiracy theories and misinformation.

