Really? Taylor Lorenz Says Gaza Is Being Slammed With COVID Variants 'Cooked Up in the USA'

We weren't sure if we should do a post on this … it seems so ridiculous as to be an obvious fake. But a quick look through disabled and super-immunocompromised Taylor Lorenz's Threads timeline shows that she's still obsessed with the COVID pandemic, which is still going on, by the way. Lorenz just spent her fourth Christmas alone because people can't be bothered to wear N95 masks.

This NBC News story dates back to October, a couple of weeks after Hamas slaughtered Israeli citizens and Israel decided to cut off electricity and water in retaliation. That was no problem for Hamas, which has stashed plenty of food and water in its tunnels, but for civilians, NBC News reported, they were forced to drink and cook with tainted water, "rife with bacteria that can lead to violent intestinal diseases, such as dysentery and cholera."

This was just the beginning of the sympathy campaign for Gaza in the American media.

Taylor Lorenz, the internet reporter who has her X feed locked up tight, allegedly claimed that COVID was raging in Gaza. Not just regular COVID, but "variants cooked up in the USA" by people who won't even wear masks in grocery stores so the disabled like Lozenz could buy food.

It's got it all — COVID and Gaza. No conspiracy theories here, though:

Apparently Covid variants were cooked up in the United States and sent to Gaza…



Obviously insane, but not inconsistent with the standards for Washington Post “journalists”. pic.twitter.com/8e0SbjC39F — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 13, 2024

Again, can it possibly be a real post? With Lorenz's history, yeah, it could be.

Well, that is nutso. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) January 13, 2024

I’m half expecting her next post to argue that the real genocide is happening here and being committed by people who insufficiently mask in public (if she has not already said this). — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 13, 2024

Is she suggesting there is a flood of Americans with Covid traveling to Gaza? Or did she just go full Alex Jones? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 13, 2024

I don't speak crazy so I have no idea what version of her conspiracy she's promoting at this point.. — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 14, 2024

Only liberals could come up with a way to blame Americans for a virus from China that people are getting in the Palestinian territories. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) January 13, 2024

That is amazing stuff. pic.twitter.com/6ENov0Bwpz — Ho Ho Ho Numbersmuncher (@NumbersMuncher) January 14, 2024

A brilliant example of a left-leaning "journalist" who would normally be proud to mock "the right" for their "unscientific conspiracy theories". — Barbara (@Barbara_Clemns) January 14, 2024

I can’t believe she is still employed — Chuck (@SilverBulletLLC) January 14, 2024

There is so much misinformation in that one paragraph that I don’t know how you can hold up your head on the rare days you actually go into the office. You call yourself a 'journalist?' — Quaran-Tina (@superbucks2050) January 15, 2024

She never goes into the office.

Are Taylor and Laura Loomer locked in to some kind of weird escalating crazy-off? — They call me bruce (@ringtrick) January 13, 2024

“Raging,” “disabling,” “slammed.” Provocative language for a cold. — John B. Ramsey (@JohnBRamsey) January 14, 2024

Isn't anyone going to call the WaPo and see if they have any comment about employing someone who spreads such a conspiracy theory? I was given to understand that's what journalisming is all about. — Keith Levenberg (@KeithLevenberg) January 14, 2024

We were assured that it was "real" journalists who were going to save us all from conspiracy theories and misinformation.

***