NBC News Reports That People in Gaza Are Being Forced to Drink Tainted Water

A couple of years back, Al Jazeera put out a video showing Hamas terrorists digging up water pipes and converting them to rockets to launch into Israel. But don't blame Hamas for Gaza being such a humanitarian mess — blame Israel, whose defense minister said Israel would cut off food, water, electricity — everything. But what about the Palestinian babies in the ICU … what will they do without electricity? Israel was immediately accused of war crimes, just days after the country had been invaded and more than a thousand killed by terrorists.

NBC News asks us to look at the water situation in Gaza. Fresh water is running out. So soon?

Clean drinking water is running out in Gaza, forcing people in the region to drink or cook with tainted water.



That water is likely to be rife with bacteria that can lead to violent intestinal diseases, such as dysentery and cholera. https://t.co/wW7xqVsVSW — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 21, 2023

That's a stunning photo since we've been told that Israel has killed every last child in Gaza.

NBC News reports:

After Hamas' surprise terror attack on Israel on Oct. 7, which killed more than 1,400 people, Israel cut off water, electricity and fuel to the Gaza Strip in retaliation. "If we look at the issue of water — we all know water is life — Gaza is running out of water, and Gaza is running out of life," Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, said in a statement last weekend. "We know that in other conflicts around the world, whether it be in Africa or the Middle East or South Asia, that infectious diseases actually kill more civilians than bombs or bullets," said Dr. Adam Levine, chief of the Division of Global Emergency Medicine at the Brown University Alpert Medical School and School of Public Health. Infectious disease is a particular concern in Gaza, "a population with decreased access to clean water and sanitation," Levine said, as well as "a population that has been displaced and is sheltering together in very crowded conditions."

Maybe if Hamas would surrender and release the hostages Israel would turn the water back on.

Suggestion to Palestinians: March in the streets, tell the cowards to come out of the tunnels and demand their surrender and hostage release — genothefox (@genothefox) October 21, 2023

Tell Hamas. They are the ones to provide for basic needs.



I'll wait....🙄 — Cristina Shepard (@cristshep) October 21, 2023

Maybe they should return all the hostages? — junkman (@HardKnuckleHead) October 21, 2023

How much money does “Palestine” receive every year in foreign aid? Did they spend that money on rockets instead of infrastructure? It’s probably hard to get water when they dig up all the pipes to make rockets.. — GirlDad.cro (@GirlDadGM) October 21, 2023

They probably shouldn’t have started a war then, huh? — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) October 21, 2023

Can they take the rockets they are shooting at Israel and convert them BACK to water pipes? No? — Afsaneh Bella Shortt (@bella_shortt) October 21, 2023

Israel already turned the water back on. NBC News is lying again. — David Sumner (@DavidsumnerFilm) October 21, 2023

I’ll bet the folks who voted for Hamas are shocked the international aid money went to rockets and not infrastructure — Aaron Smith (@AaronCSmith1) October 21, 2023

They’re on a coast. Did Hamas not build any water treatment centers or infrastructure? They receive billions in foreign aid. — KT (@kittytronic) October 21, 2023

Yes, yes, yes, let's not forget about the kids. That's all the news pushes now — Richard hurst (@Richardhur29092) October 21, 2023

Last time the administration saw a Muslim man carry jugs of fresh water they droned him and his family.

Can we at last make sure the aid is humanitarian before it gets into the reach of Hamas? Send MREs and bottled water … don't write a $100 million check to Palestine.

