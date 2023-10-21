White Supremacist Race Soldier Violently Drags Black Woman Out of Her Car (Community...
NBC News Reports That People in Gaza Are Being Forced to Drink Tainted Water

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on October 21, 2023
AP Photo/Adel Hana

A couple of years back, Al Jazeera put out a video showing Hamas terrorists digging up water pipes and converting them to rockets to launch into Israel. But don't blame Hamas for Gaza being such a humanitarian mess — blame Israel, whose defense minister said Israel would cut off food, water, electricity — everything. But what about the Palestinian babies in the ICU … what will they do without electricity? Israel was immediately accused of war crimes, just days after the country had been invaded and more than a thousand killed by terrorists.

NBC News asks us to look at the water situation in Gaza. Fresh water is running out. So soon?

That's a stunning photo since we've been told that Israel has killed every last child in Gaza.

NBC News reports:

After Hamas' surprise terror attack on Israel on Oct. 7, which killed more than 1,400 people, Israel cut off water, electricity and fuel to the Gaza Strip in retaliation.

"If we look at the issue of water — we all know water is life — Gaza is running out of water, and Gaza is running out of life," Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, said in a statement last weekend. 

"We know that in other conflicts around the world, whether it be in Africa or the Middle East or South Asia, that infectious diseases actually kill more civilians than bombs or bullets," said Dr. Adam Levine, chief of the Division of Global Emergency Medicine at the Brown University Alpert Medical School and School of Public Health.

Infectious disease is a particular concern in Gaza, "a population with decreased access to clean water and sanitation," Levine said, as well as "a population that has been displaced and is sheltering together in very crowded conditions."

Maybe if Hamas would surrender and release the hostages Israel would turn the water back on.

Last time the administration saw a Muslim man carry jugs of fresh water they droned him and his family.

Can we at last make sure the aid is humanitarian before it gets into the reach of Hamas? Send MREs and bottled water … don't write a $100 million check to Palestine.

***

