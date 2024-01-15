New York Times Explains How Climate Extremist Justifies Political Violence

With the Democrats solemnly marking the third anniversary of the January 6 Capitol riot, we could swear we remember President Joe Biden telling us that there was never an excuse for political violence (with the exception of the Black Lives Matter riots, of course). Biden even claimed that he and his wife had attended the funerals of all of the police officers who were killed that day by insurrectionists.

The New York Times thinks that political violence is a gray area and over the weekend published the thoughts of a climate "activist" on how political violence was justified in pursuit of his cause.

David Marchese sat down for an interview with eco-terrorist Andreas Malm. To his credit, Malm actually pushed back on the more militant aspects of Marchese's moral code.

I KNOW YOU’RE SAYING HISTORICALLY THIS IS NOT THE CASE, BUT IT’S HARD TO THINK THAT DEATHS DON’T BECOME INEVITABLE IF THERE IS MORE SABOTAGE. Sure, if you have a thousand pipeline explosions per year, if it takes on that extreme scale. But we are some distance from that, unfortunately. DON’T SAY “UNFORTUNATELY.” Well, I want sabotage to happen on a much larger scale than it does now. I can’t guarantee that it won’t come with accidents. But what do I know? I haven’t personally blown up a pipeline, and I can’t foretell the future.

YOUR 4-YEAR-OLD? Yes. There were a couple of scenes that stayed with them, particularly when people were wounded. They found this fascinating. They know that their father is a little politically crazy, if I can put it that way.

The media justified BLM/Antifa violence calling it “mostly peaceful protests.” They justified the Iowa trans shooter saying he was “bullied.” Now they’re justifying climate terrorism.



"The left is allowed to use violence for their political causes with no repercussions and the media will always cover for them."

"But the thing we have to keep in mind is that existing pipelines, new pipelines, new infrastructure for extracting fossil fuels are not potentially, possibly — they are killing people as we speak," he explains.

And our sitting president made a campaign promise to get rid of fossil fuels and shut down Keystone XL on Day 1. Anything is justified as long as you do it to save the climate.

