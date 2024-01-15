Joe Biden Pointed and Told Iran 'Don't' ... Iran Replied 'Watch Us' and...
What to Expect at the 2024 Iowa Caucuses
Here's Egypt's Border Fence Against Gaza
Hakeem Jeffries Wants a Colorblind Society on MLK Day but the Left Can't...
Pathetic Keith Olbermann Gets Owned 'Again' on the Internet by an 'Outkick Media'...
Sixty-Eight-Year-Old Woman Uses Surrogate to Have Her Dead Son's Baby, Her Own Grandchild
The FBI Gets Community Noted As They Pay 'Tribute' to MLK Jr., Who...
A Very Disarming Story! Georgia United Credit Union Bans Guns and Ammo Purchases...
Axios: Biden Is 'Running Out' of Patience With Netanyahu as War Reaches 100th...
'Who Cares, Eh?' Poll of Canadians' Feelings on American Democracy Brings Us ALL...
HOT GUN Part Deux: Madison Marsh Wins Miss America 2024
Bill Clinton Preening on About 'Doing What Is Right' to Honor Martin Luther...
Did Trump Stab Vivek in the Back Right Before the Iowa Caucus?
X CEO Linda Yaccarino Shares the Secret Ingredient in Her Meatballs annnd People...

NBC News: Swamp ‘Devising Plans’ to Stop Trump From Using Military to Enforce Political Agenda

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on January 15, 2024
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Back in November, a sitting congressman tweeted that if Donald Trump "seizes power" by winning the 2024 election, he will put tanks in the streets against his enemies. He even accompanied this warning with a graphic of a tank on a suburban street with a Trump bumper stick on it and said he'd "post this repeatedly so no one can say they haven’t been told."

Advertisement

Why didn't Trump do that in his first term? Why didn't he send tanks to the Capitol?

Remember back when we learned that now-retired General Mark Milley secretly called his Chinese counterpart four days before the 2020 election and assured him that if the United States were going to attack China, he would give them advance notice? That sure sounded like treason to a lot of people, but progressives praised Milley as a great patriot.

NBC News is reporting that some deep-staters are "quietly devising plans" to foil any effort by Trump to pressure the U.S. military to carry out his political agenda:

"Fears grow that Trump will use the military in ‘dictatorial ways’ if he returns to the White House," reads the headline. 

Peter Nicholas, Katherine Doyle, Megan Lebowitz, and Courtney Kube report:

Donald Trump is sparking fears among those who understand the inner workings of the Pentagon that he would convert the nonpartisan U.S. military into the muscular arm of his political agenda as he makes comments about dictatorship and devalues the checks and balances that underpin the nation’s two-century-old democracy.

Now, bracing for Trump’s potential return, a loose-knit network of public interest groups and lawmakers is quietly devising plans to try to foil any efforts to expand presidential power, which could include pressuring the military to cater to his political needs.

Those taking part in the effort told NBC News they are studying Trump’s past actions and 2024 policy positions so that they will be ready if he wins in November. That involves preparing to take legal action and send letters to Trump appointees spelling out consequences they’d face if they undermine constitutional norms.

Part of the aim is to identify like-minded organizations and create a coalition to challenge Trump from day one, those taking part in the discussions said.

Recommended

Pathetic Keith Olbermann Gets Owned 'Again' on the Internet by an 'Outkick Media' Guy
justmindy
Advertisement

"To challenge Trump from day one," huh? How is that any different from 2016? They were calling for Trump's impeachment before he was even sworn in.

This is disturbing.

Advertisement

This is really disturbing, and not in the way NBC News thinks it is. Trump's campaign rhetoric is over the top, they say. And they're taking it all literally.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Advertisement
Tags: DONALD TRUMP MILITARY NBC NEWS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Pathetic Keith Olbermann Gets Owned 'Again' on the Internet by an 'Outkick Media' Guy
justmindy
Here's Egypt's Border Fence Against Gaza
Brett T.
Joe Biden Pointed and Told Iran 'Don't' ... Iran Replied 'Watch Us' and Bombed Innocents Today
justmindy
The FBI Gets Community Noted As They Pay 'Tribute' to MLK Jr., Who They Surveilled and Smeared in Life
Coucy
A Very Disarming Story! Georgia United Credit Union Bans Guns and Ammo Purchases From Bank Accounts
justmindy
Sixty-Eight-Year-Old Woman Uses Surrogate to Have Her Dead Son's Baby, Her Own Grandchild
Laura W.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Pathetic Keith Olbermann Gets Owned 'Again' on the Internet by an 'Outkick Media' Guy justmindy
Advertisement