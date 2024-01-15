Let's Get Ready to RUMBLLLLE! Stay With Twitchy for the Latest LIVE...
Iowa Caucuses Going Great If Your Name Is Donald Trump; Trump Wins Easily

Brett T.  |  8:50 PM on January 15, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

You can watch the results of the Iowa caucuses live right here on Twitchy. A recent CNN poll showed Nikki Haley in striking distance of Donald Trump, but that poll was taken in New Hampshire. Tonight we're in Iowa, and things are going great if your name is Donald Trump. He's already enjoying around 75 percent support. His closest competitor is Ron DeSantis, running around 15 percent.

It's early yet, but … who are we kidding?

justmindy
That's a really good point. Whoever is nominated will be worse than Hitler.

Update:

Fox News has already called the state for Trump:

The AP has too.

Decision Desk HQ has called it too:


Be sure to follow our post with live updates.

***

