Iowa Caucuses Going Great If Your Name Is Donald Trump; Trump Wins Easily

You can watch the results of the Iowa caucuses live right here on Twitchy. A recent CNN poll showed Nikki Haley in striking distance of Donald Trump, but that poll was taken in New Hampshire. Tonight we're in Iowa, and things are going great if your name is Donald Trump. He's already enjoying around 75 percent support. His closest competitor is Ron DeSantis, running around 15 percent.

It's early yet, but … who are we kidding?

First results coming in hot from the #IowaCaucuses and yikes if your name isn’t Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/EU0n5scVI4 — Matthew 🩷❤️ (@ohgoditsmatthew) January 16, 2024

🚨First batch of Iowa Caucus votes:



TRUMP: 75%



DESANTIS: 14.8%



HALEY: 5.3%



VIVEK: 4.2% — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 16, 2024

Ancient boomers love Trump. And so Trump we will get. https://t.co/WFFu37bSXq — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 16, 2024

🚨CNN Iowa Caucus Entrance Poll:



“Do You Think Biden Legitimately Won in 2020?:



-YES: 28%

-NO: 68% pic.twitter.com/f8Er0NLDbj — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 16, 2024

Both CNN and NBC news polls finds that immigration is the top issue for GOP voters heading into the caucuses — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) January 16, 2024

Majority of Iowa GOP caucusgoers so far ID themselves as part of MAGA movement, don’t think Biden legitimately won 2020 election and would back Trump if convicted of a crime, per early results of entry polls. (Numbers could change as more voters weigh in) https://t.co/xVaZtpML9k — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 16, 2024

One reason the message of Trump being dangerous/egregious doesn't penetrate w/ grassroots Republicans is their assumption that any opposing GOP candidate they might nominate will get similar treatment, therefore, as they see it, this warning really has nothing to do w/ Trump. => https://t.co/cgiIwvXTPh — David M. Drucker (@DavidMDrucker) January 15, 2024

That's a really good point. Whoever is nominated will be worse than Hitler.

I won't believe Trump loses Iowa (or only wins by single digits) until it happens, but the way he and his influencers have been acting the last 24 hours says they think they could lose, or they are just the most emotionally unstable people in existence. Pick one. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 16, 2024

We haven't even begun speeches at the caucus that I am attending and they have already called the state for Donald Trump — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) January 16, 2024

Update:

DDHQ Race Update (est. 1% in): IA President Republican Caucus



Donald J. Trump (R): 528

(56.59%)

Ron DeSantis (R): 171

(18.33%)

Nikki Haley (R): 159

(17.04%)

Vivek Ramaswamy (R): 66

(7.07%)



Follow more results here:https://t.co/8sug2Xq9ic — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) January 16, 2024

Fox News has already called the state for Trump:

PER FOX DECISION DESK:



Based on first results and Fox News Voter Analysis, the Fox News Decision Desk can now project that former President Donald Trump will win the Iowa caucuses.



Haley and DeSantis are fighting for second. — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) January 16, 2024

The AP has too.

Trump clinched the Iowa caucuses in 30 minutes, but who will get second place? @townhallcom has the live results as votes are reported: https://t.co/Q9J8prMmYe — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) January 16, 2024

Decision Desk HQ has called it too:

Decision Desk HQ projects Donald Trump wins the Iowa Republican Caucuses.#DecisionMade: 8:46pm ET



Follow more results here: https://t.co/FeAlhRkfNC pic.twitter.com/GS93x1ObSx — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) January 16, 2024





Be sure to follow our post with live updates.

