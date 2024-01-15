Iowa Caucuses Going Great If Your Name Is Donald Trump; Trump Wins Easily
Let's Get Ready to RUMBLLLLE! Stay With Twitchy for the Latest LIVE 2024 Iowa Caucus Results

Twitchy Staff  |  8:30 PM on January 15, 2024
Townhall Media

It's hard to believe but the 2024 Iowa Caucus is UPON us. Join Twitchy tonight for the latest, live updates from the frozen tundra that is Iowa. Will it be Trump? DeSantis? Ramaswamy? Haley? Did you guys even know Asa Hutchinson was still in the race?

Full transparency, we did not.

Check out the live numbers here:

We'll have updates throughout the night so stay with us. 

After all, we have the best snacks.

Also, while you're here, Twitchy needs your help now more than ever. Efforts from Big Tech and of course, the Biden regime to silence, censor, and even shut us down will only escalate as we get closer to November. Remember what they did to the New York Post? We know, we've asked you before and we'll likely ask you again, but we really do need your help.

By becoming a VIP Member, you DIRECTLY support Twitchy as we continue to give the establishment the finger. And since we know we're all struggling in Biden's economy, we're giving you a special promo code that will help you save when you help to save us. SAVEAMERICA will take 50% off your annual membership; that's less than SEVEN CENTS a day. Oh, and if you want to be a big wig and spring for the GOLD, that's only FOURTEEN CENTS a day PLUS you get unlimited content on our sister sites as well: PJ Media, RedState, Bearing Arms, Hot Air, and Townhall. So DO IT, sign up today! Those middle fingers aren't going to give themselves, ya' know.

