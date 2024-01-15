Hundreds of Government Employees to Walk Off the Job Tuesday to Protest Biden's Gaza Policy

It looks like all of the U.S. government employees who spent the weekend trying to push back the fence surrounding the White House will be out of the office on Tuesday, as hundreds across 22 government agencies are expected to walk out to protest President Joe Biden's Gaza policy, which is to "quietly" work with the Israel government to get the IDF out of Gaza as soon as possible.

Advertisement

SCOOP: Hundreds of US Gov. Employees plan Walkout on Tuesday over Biden's Gaza Policies. **22 Agencies** involved: https://t.co/he1SAxRDsw — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) January 12, 2024

Organizers of protest tell @ElizHagedorn and me that they expect hundreds from across US Federal government not to show up to work on Tuesday as Gaza war hits 100 days. They point at White House behind policy block, and reference internal dissent across agencies. — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) January 12, 2024

This comes under last month's pressure campaign where reportedly 40 or so White House interns anonymously signed a letter calling for Biden to call for a ceasefire. Masked White House staffers staged their own vigil in front of the White House last month.

Fire every one of them. — JWF (@JammieWF) January 14, 2024

Too bad Biden will never be as GREAT as Ronald Reagan and fire them all — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) January 13, 2024

I am a 40+ year federal employee. I will be at work on Tuesday. This is selfish behavior on the part of those whose salary is funded by the taxpayers. Also it is not the way to force any Executive Branch policy changes. — Bob K 🇺🇸 (@EnsPulver1958) January 13, 2024

Please fire them all 🙏. We don’t need deranged leftist Hamas lovers in government — voodoo bambino (@Huxx777) January 13, 2024

"We're so serious that we're planning a walkout the day after a three-day weekend." — RedInDC 💐 (@RealRedInDC) January 13, 2024

Sweet. Fire all of them. Easy list. — RestoreSanity2024 (@RestoreSantity) January 13, 2024

Fire their asses. This isn't college, it's real life...if you disagree that strongly with your employer then resign. If you walk out you abandoned your job. — Bob Kain (@NBBear2) January 13, 2024

Given the need to reduce the size and influence of the federal bureaucracy, the requirement that government employees eschew political advocacy connected to emoloyment, & the usual difficulty firing government workers, this seems like justification for getting rid of them. — Roger D Klein, MD JD (@RogerDKlein) January 13, 2024

Good. Federal employees do far less damage when they're not at work. — Michael Isenberg (@TheMikeIsenberg) January 13, 2024

Fire all of them as unregistered foreign agents. — Haz (@Michael_Haz) January 14, 2024

The Biden Administration shouldn’t be hiring terrorist sympathizers. Lock them out. — Shay (@ShaylanaWalker) January 14, 2024

Advertisement

Al-Monitor reports:

The group — calling itself Feds United for Peace — consists of dozens of government employees who will be observing a “Day of Mourning” to mark 100 days of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. The organizers, who are choosing to remain anonymous, say they expect “easily hundreds” of others to join in their walkout after securing commitments from individuals at 22 federal agencies.

Oh, a day of mourning. Maybe they'll all fire for bereavement leave as well.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



