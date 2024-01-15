Hundreds of Government Employees to Walk Off the Job Tuesday to Protest Biden's Gaza Policy

Not All Heroes Wear Capes, Sometimes They Wear Handlebar Mustaches and Call Everyone...
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on January 15, 2024
Meme

It looks like all of the U.S. government employees who spent the weekend trying to push back the fence surrounding the White House will be out of the office on Tuesday, as hundreds across 22 government agencies are expected to walk out to protest President Joe Biden's Gaza policy, which is to "quietly" work with the Israel government to get the IDF out of Gaza as soon as possible.

This comes under last month's pressure campaign where reportedly 40 or so White House interns anonymously signed a letter calling for Biden to call for a ceasefire. Masked White House staffers staged their own vigil in front of the White House last month.

Al-Monitor reports:

The group — calling itself Feds United for Peace — consists of dozens of government employees who will be observing a “Day of Mourning” to mark 100 days of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. The organizers, who are choosing to remain anonymous, say they expect “easily hundreds” of others to join in their walkout after securing commitments from individuals at 22 federal agencies. 

Oh, a day of mourning. Maybe they'll all fire for bereavement leave as well.

***

