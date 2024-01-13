NYT Opinion: US Government Is Implicated as Israel Goes on Trial for Genocide
Glimpses From the Iowa Caucus ... the Superbowl for Political Wonks
One-Third of the WHO's Transgender Health Policy Committee Is Transgender
Daily Beast Columnist Says Being a College Graduate Puts You Out of Touch...
Texas National Guard Seizes Illegal Border Crossing, Restricts Border Control Access
Jenna Ellis Calls Out Senator Mike Lee For His Strange 'Binary Choice' Comment...
Team DeSantis Shows Team Ramaswamy How to Deal With Climate Protestors
President Biden Is Off Again for a Weekend at Camp David
Ruh-Roh: James Woods Says What Everyone Is Thinking About Plan to Drill Into...
SHOCKING Video Detailing Illegal Migrants Receiving a Whole Plethora of Free Stuff Angers...
Kerry Out as 'Climate Czar' to Work With Biden Campaign, Gives ANOTHER Reason...
Rep. Matt Gaetz Calls Bipartisan Senate Border Deal a 'Nightmare'
Almost One Year Later and Lying Liar Biden STILL Has Not Shown His...
Joe Scarborough Tells Sen. Mike Lee What Trump Would Do and It Sounds...

'March for Gaza' at the White House Got Insurrection-y But Dems Will Give Them a Pass

Doug P.  |  10:34 PM on January 13, 2024
Screen shot

On Saturday there was a "march for Gaza" in Washington, DC that was near the White House while President Biden was at Camp David: 

Thousands of people gathered in the nation's capital Saturday afternoon to call for a cease-fire in Gaza, marking roughly three months since Israel launched its military operation following the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas. 

A sea of red and green Palestinian flags covered Freedom Plaza, just east of the White House, as marchers convened in downtown Washington, D.C., to protest Israel's ongoing military operation that has left over 23,000 people dead and more at risk of starvation and disease in the small Palestinian territory of 2.3 million people.

Advertisement

What was the result?

If these protesters were anything closely related to a Republican or pro-Trump cause the media reporting would have been much more dramatic. Julio Rosas was covering the story:

Seems "insurrection-y," right?

Don't expect any congressional Democrats to be calling for hearings or making charges of attempted insurrection over this:

Recommended

Ruh-Roh: James Woods Says What Everyone Is Thinking About Plan to Drill Into Iceland Volcano
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Just imagine the headlines this weekend if this protest fit the desired narrative. 

None of that will likely be featured in MSM reports and Biden probably will know nothing about it.

If the tables were turned...

We were THIS close to losing it all.

Advertisement

Just imagine!

For some reason, these people will get a pass.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ruh-Roh: James Woods Says What Everyone Is Thinking About Plan to Drill Into Iceland Volcano
Grateful Calvin
NYT Opinion: US Government Is Implicated as Israel Goes on Trial for Genocide
Brett T.
Daily Beast Columnist Says Being a College Graduate Puts You Out of Touch With the GOP Base
Brett T.
Team DeSantis Shows Team Ramaswamy How to Deal With Climate Protestors
Brett T.
Texas National Guard Seizes Illegal Border Crossing, Restricts Border Control Access
Brett T.
One-Third of the WHO's Transgender Health Policy Committee Is Transgender
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Ruh-Roh: James Woods Says What Everyone Is Thinking About Plan to Drill Into Iceland Volcano Grateful Calvin
Advertisement