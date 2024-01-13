'March for Gaza' at the White House Got Insurrection-y But Dems Will Give Them a Pass

On Saturday there was a "march for Gaza" in Washington, DC that was near the White House while President Biden was at Camp David:

Thousands of people gathered in the nation's capital Saturday afternoon to call for a cease-fire in Gaza, marking roughly three months since Israel launched its military operation following the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas. A sea of red and green Palestinian flags covered Freedom Plaza, just east of the White House, as marchers convened in downtown Washington, D.C., to protest Israel's ongoing military operation that has left over 23,000 people dead and more at risk of starvation and disease in the small Palestinian territory of 2.3 million people.

What was the result?

If these protesters were anything closely related to a Republican or pro-Trump cause the media reporting would have been much more dramatic. Julio Rosas was covering the story:

🚨: Palestinian protesters aggressively shake and hit the security fence outside the White House.@FrontlinesTPUSA@TPUSA pic.twitter.com/rmJUx9d9ZT — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 13, 2024

Seems "insurrection-y," right?

Other protesters are placing Palestinian flags and keffiyehs on the Rochambeau Statue in Lafayette Square.@FrontlinesTPUSA @TPUSA pic.twitter.com/EZrcDo5OPH — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 13, 2024

Palestinian protesters continue to hit the security fence outside the White House. pic.twitter.com/36M1SVAK8h — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 13, 2024

Don't expect any congressional Democrats to be calling for hearings or making charges of attempted insurrection over this:

Palestinian protesters have shaken the fence so hard that they have moved portions of it back.@FrontlinesTPUSA @TPUSA pic.twitter.com/DOcz4DF8lg — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 13, 2024

Secret Service agents behind the security fence are in riot gear. pic.twitter.com/bObBIGXWht — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 13, 2024

🚨: DC police and Secret Service had to rush to one part of the security fence to prevent a breach from the Palestinian crowd. pic.twitter.com/CQFkE6q9nn — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 13, 2024

Just imagine the headlines this weekend if this protest fit the desired narrative.

The crowd is now mostly gone. Here’s the aftermath of all the different items people in the crowd threw at DC police and Secret Service who were guarding the White House. pic.twitter.com/zgaFKpQLSE — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 14, 2024

If you want to support my reporting, make sure to subscribe: https://t.co/rLn48vYT8T pic.twitter.com/zHrrUyMFm3 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 14, 2024

None of that will likely be featured in MSM reports and Biden probably will know nothing about it.

Biden wasn’t home to see the Democrat Party’s pro-Hamas contingent attempt to storm the White House.



He’s on vacation (again) at Camp David. https://t.co/Xya9qDhg5y — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 14, 2024

I'd ask why no major media outlet journalists are covering this but they are likely the ones shoving on the fence. https://t.co/qBR15ehj6V — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 13, 2024

If the tables were turned...

We’ll remember this as the night ‘democracy almost died.’ https://t.co/l8x6umW6bG — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) January 14, 2024

We were THIS close to losing it all.

What would the officers be doing if this mob were wearing red baseball caps and holding American flags? https://t.co/TIthFpe85X — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 14, 2024

Just imagine!

For some reason, these people will get a pass.

