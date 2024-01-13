President Biden Is Off Again for a Weekend at Camp David

The RNC has calculated that Joe Biden has spent 40 percent of his presidency on vacation. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre assured the press earlier this week that Biden is "working around the clock … as he always does." First lady Jill Biden echoed that claim, telling an interviewer that "people don’t see … how hard Joe works every single day!" She's correct … we don't see it. Joe Concha tweeted about the irony of Jill Biden saying that on the same day when her husband had absolutely nothing on his public schedule.

We're used to seeing Biden's back. He's at Camp David this weekend. RNC Research posted a video of him climbing the big stairs of Air Force One, and is it just us, or did Biden look a little wobbly there at the top as he let go of the handrail?

Biden wraps up his brief stop in Pennsylvania — just his third public event in the past 21 days — and heads to Camp David for another weekend vacation pic.twitter.com/XcJrNs0RL4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 12, 2024

Yeah, he's "working around the clock."

He's not lasting until Election Day. The deterioration has escalated. 😳 — AnnaV (@perchance99) January 13, 2024

Any word on when the stair lift will be installed on Air Force 1? — Booker (@BookerSparticus) January 13, 2024

Does walking up the tall staircase & waving count as a public event? — jenny (@JennyBells20) January 13, 2024

We just hope the flight crew on Air Force One represents diversity.

He’ll be gone by the 4th of July. — Siegfried Roy (@SiegfriedR50459) January 13, 2024

I think we should all applaud the fact he made it up the stairs. — Sorry to Interrupt (@PCinArtiesChair) January 13, 2024

Biden't handlers need to get him a portable escalator. He could hurt himself getting on and off Air Force One. — Hugh Everett (@HughEverett) January 13, 2024

This is elder abuse — J Lory (@J__Lory) January 13, 2024

This is American abuse.

Wow, he hit them stairs like Rocky! — Justin D. Hein (@jdhein22) January 13, 2024

Is this the sympathy vote? — King Daniel (@Mindus11) January 13, 2024

Everyone holds their breath... He made it!!! Take that, stairs! What a champ. — hexalux (@hexalux) January 13, 2024

When a “win” is not turning into the cockpit thinking you’re driving this plane - we the people have to explore other options. #LetsGoBrandon — Matthew Nelson (@Matthewtreborn) January 13, 2024

Sure is taking those stairs slowly. — Douglas 🇺🇸 (@DouglasFur94116) January 13, 2024

Yeah, he didn't give us that little jog that he does to show how spritely he is.

It's not good when we're all wondering if he's going to make it up the steps.

***