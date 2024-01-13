President Biden Is Off Again for a Weekend at Camp David

Team DeSantis Shows Team Ramaswamy How to Deal With Climate Protestors
Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on January 13, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The RNC has calculated that Joe Biden has spent 40 percent of his presidency on vacation. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre assured the press earlier this week that Biden is "working around the clock … as he always does." First lady Jill Biden echoed that claim, telling an interviewer that "people don’t see … how hard Joe works every single day!" She's correct … we don't see it. Joe Concha tweeted about the irony of Jill Biden saying that on the same day when her husband had absolutely nothing on his public schedule.

We're used to seeing Biden's back. He's at Camp David this weekend. RNC Research posted a video of him climbing the big stairs of Air Force One, and is it just us, or did Biden look a little wobbly there at the top as he let go of the handrail?

Yeah, he's "working around the clock."

We just hope the flight crew on Air Force One represents diversity.

This is American abuse.

Yeah, he didn't give us that little jog that he does to show how spritely he is.

It's not good when we're all wondering if he's going to make it up the steps.

***

