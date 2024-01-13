NYT Opinion: US Government Is Implicated as Israel Goes on Trial for Genocide

South Africa of all nations is taking Israel to the International Court of Justice at The Hague after accusing Israel of genocide. Sen. John Fetterman, who hasn't wavered in his support of Israel, surprised us again by telling South Africa to take a seat:

Incredible. John Fetterman referenced South Africa’s genocide of white farmers, telling them to sit it out when it comes to their condemnation of Israel. pic.twitter.com/sOetZ74i5j — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 11, 2024

The people who claimed genocide today stand with rapists and murderers. South Africa has made a mockery of international law, and the ICJ has allowed it. https://t.co/52nyXc8XsZ — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) January 11, 2024

It's a farce. But the New York Times has published an opinion piece telling us not to be so quick to dismiss the charges against Israel, and that the U.S. is complicit in Israel's "genocide" of the Palestinian people.

Israel is at the Hague this week, accused of genocide. US officials would like you to think the charges are "meritless."



They're not.



"Americans should understand that the case is both substantial+serious, and that their own government is implicated."https://t.co/HbR1LHIUX9 — Megan K. Stack (@Megankstack) January 12, 2024

Megan K. Stack writes:

Even a determination that evidence suggests genocide would oblige the international community to protect the shellshocked, starving people of Gaza by demanding a cease-fire and flooding the Palestinians with aid. In the long run, the case could lay early groundwork for sanctions against Israel or the prosecution of its officials. The proceedings are meaningful for the United States, too. The Biden administration has been the indispensable sponsor of this war —arming, funding and diplomatically shielding Israel despite increasingly dire reports of Palestinian death and displacement. If the violence in Gaza is found to be genocide, the United States could be charged with complicity in genocide, a crime in its own right. Given the sheer power of the United States and its track record of international impunity, the odds of any significant consequences maybe small — but, nevertheless, Americans should understand that thecase is both substantial and serious, and that their own government is implicated. Israel and its U.S. backers will, of course, frame this differently. They will point out, correctly, that Israel suffered an intolerable blow on Oct. 7, when Hamas militants cut a path of atrocities through southern Israel, slaughtering hundreds of civilians and dragging hundreds more back into Gaza as hostages. Israeli and American officials have repeatedly invoked self-defense to explain the violence in Gaza; self-defense is also expected to shape Israel’s arguments in The Hague. But self-defense cannot excuse or justify acts of genocide, and Israel’s assault on Gaza is a wildly disproportionate response to the crimes of Oct. 7. Israel did not promise, nor did it execute, a sharply targeted retaliation against Hamas (whose leaders run their political operations out of Qatar) or a strategic hunt for the hostages.

If there's one thing this editor is hearing, it's about how Israel's response to the slaughter of its civilians should be "proportionate." What does that mean? Israel goes into Gaza, rapes and kills 1,200 civilians and claims 230 hostages, and then calls it a day? Is that the proportionate response all of the Hamas apologists wanted?

Hamas started a war it can't win. It's nice that Hamas apologists always throw in one line about October 7 to assure us that, yes, Hamas did a bad thing.

“We should approach this question humbly, because we — Americans, the West — have repeatedly shown that we are good at recognizing genocide only in retrospect.” — Megan K. Stack (@Megankstack) January 12, 2024

“Self-defense cannot excuse or justify acts of genocide.”



Israel is arguing a case of self-defense.



But how will they counter this very basic and very true fact?



“Self-defense cannot excuse or justify acts of genocide.” — Megan K. Stack (@Megankstack) January 12, 2024

How about the very true fact that Hamas has the genocide of the Jews in its charter?

So why doesn't Hamas release the hostages and turn over everyone involved in October 7? — Joe McWopSki (@LakesFirearmsTr) January 13, 2024

Antisemites love to put Jews on trial, they don’t care about the evidence or the verdict, the pleasure comes from seeing the Jews have to defend themselves against their obvious lies — DCLawyer (@Zuk_DC) January 13, 2024

🤡 — Ivan Saidenberg (@IvanSaidenberg) January 13, 2024

What is the Stack Plan to remove Hamas from power in Gaza, freeing of the hostages, and destroy the terror tunnels and arsenal that enabled the atrocities of October 7th? If there's no Stack Plan to share, your op-ed is demagogic. — Jeff Gottesfeld (@jeffgottesfeld) January 12, 2024

They are meritless. — Larry 🟧 (@ldunkelman) January 13, 2024

They are, in fact, without merit — Mr Wiggles (@LaFarfle) January 13, 2024

Any civilian death is tragic in war but it’s part of war. Your op-ed also omits a critical fact that Hamas is using civilian infrastructure such as hospitals, schools and mosques to prosecute the war—this leads to more civilian casualties unfortunately and serves Hamas propaganda — Spencer Ante (@Spencerante) January 13, 2024

It isn’t serious, it isn’t substantial and you don’t know the meaning of genocide. — AltitudeBen (@BenAltitude) January 13, 2024

Genocide, by definition, requires the INTENT to annihilate a people. So you have failed from the outset. What is the Palestinians duty to prevent Hamas from slaughtering Israelis? Nothing at all? Then they need to cower while Israel finds Hamas. — Douglas Matthew (@Douglas03699422) January 12, 2024

They’re meritless. And Hamas appreciates you turning @nytimes into a pro-terror rag. — Taro Tsujimoto (@RCannon74) January 13, 2024

You're a vile rape and terror apologist. Do some serious introspection, you've lost your humanity. — Robert L. Peters (not the real fake Joe Biden) (@BillySullivan7) January 13, 2024

C'mon, let's get real. What's happening in Gaza is tragic, but it's not a genocide, and certainly not by America.

Hamas is the guilty party here. — Cat&K9 🟧 (@CathyAkers13) January 13, 2024

It’s always the same dead eyed regime wenches trying to gaslight people 🙄 — Geezer Butler’s bass (@nomorewarpigz) January 13, 2024

Read this whole piece- you willfully ignore the Hamas tactics of hiding amongst the population and using civilian infrastructure for military purposes (also a war crime btw). So you keep typing from your coddled life while Israelis are on the front line being hunted. SHAME — Sherry Robinson (@sherrysthots) January 12, 2024

The charges of genocide are meritless. That they are coming from a failed state makes them also obscene. History will judge you for being the lapdog for terrorism that you are. Hope it’s worth it for the cocktail party invites and pats on the head from fellow dumb leftists. — AnimateObject (@Staticoffload) January 13, 2024

Bull. Terrorists are not a race or ethnic group; they are malicious gangsters. Israel, the ONE Jewish homeland, is rooting out a cancer: pervasive, entrenched terrorism. To oppose this is anti-Semitic and support for terrorists and murderers. — Brett Glass - WY7BG (@brettglass) January 12, 2024

They are meritless and you are an imbecile — AltitudeBen (@BenAltitude) January 13, 2024

October 7 was an attempt at genocide. But Jews are just supposed to happily accept being the targets of genocide. No one cared until Israel declared war on Hamas.

As Twitchy reported earlier Saturday, rising cricket star David Teeger was suspended by Cricket South Africa and investigated for "hate speech" for dedicating his Rising Star award to the young soldiers in Israel. South Africa really needs to clean its own house before taking Israel to trial.

