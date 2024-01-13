'March for Gaza' at the White House Got Insurrection-y But Dems Will Give...
Glimpses From the Iowa Caucus ... the Superbowl for Political Wonks
One-Third of the WHO's Transgender Health Policy Committee Is Transgender
Daily Beast Columnist Says Being a College Graduate Puts You Out of Touch...
Texas National Guard Seizes Illegal Border Crossing, Restricts Border Control Access
Jenna Ellis Calls Out Senator Mike Lee For His Strange 'Binary Choice' Comment...
Team DeSantis Shows Team Ramaswamy How to Deal With Climate Protestors
President Biden Is Off Again for a Weekend at Camp David
Ruh-Roh: James Woods Says What Everyone Is Thinking About Plan to Drill Into...
SHOCKING Video Detailing Illegal Migrants Receiving a Whole Plethora of Free Stuff Angers...
Kerry Out as 'Climate Czar' to Work With Biden Campaign, Gives ANOTHER Reason...
Rep. Matt Gaetz Calls Bipartisan Senate Border Deal a 'Nightmare'
Almost One Year Later and Lying Liar Biden STILL Has Not Shown His...
Joe Scarborough Tells Sen. Mike Lee What Trump Would Do and It Sounds...

NYT Opinion: US Government Is Implicated as Israel Goes on Trial for Genocide

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on January 13, 2024
AP Photo/Adel Hana

South Africa of all nations is taking Israel to the International Court of Justice at The Hague after accusing Israel of genocide. Sen. John Fetterman, who hasn't wavered in his support of Israel, surprised us again by telling South Africa to take a seat:

Advertisement

It's a farce. But the New York Times has published an opinion piece telling us not to be so quick to dismiss the charges against Israel, and that the U.S. is complicit in Israel's "genocide" of the Palestinian people.

Megan K. Stack writes:

Even a determination that evidence suggests genocide would oblige the international community to protect the shellshocked, starving people of Gaza by demanding a cease-fire and flooding the Palestinians with aid. In the long run, the case could lay early groundwork for sanctions against Israel or the prosecution of its officials.

The proceedings are meaningful for the United States, too. The Biden administration has been the indispensable sponsor of this war —arming, funding and diplomatically shielding Israel despite increasingly dire reports of Palestinian death and displacement. If the violence in Gaza is found to be genocide, the United States could be charged with complicity in genocide, a crime in its own right. Given the sheer power of the United States and its track record of international impunity, the odds of any significant consequences maybe small — but, nevertheless, Americans should understand that thecase is both substantial and serious, and that their own government is implicated.

Israel and its U.S. backers will, of course, frame this differently. They will point out, correctly, that Israel suffered an intolerable blow on Oct. 7, when Hamas militants cut a path of atrocities through southern Israel, slaughtering hundreds of civilians and dragging hundreds more back into Gaza as hostages.

Israeli and American officials have repeatedly invoked self-defense to explain the violence in Gaza; self-defense is also expected to shape Israel’s arguments in The Hague.

But self-defense cannot excuse or justify acts of genocide, and Israel’s assault on Gaza is a wildly disproportionate response to the crimes of Oct. 7. Israel did not promise, nor did it execute, a sharply targeted retaliation against Hamas (whose leaders run their political operations out of Qatar) or a strategic hunt for the hostages.

Recommended

Ruh-Roh: James Woods Says What Everyone Is Thinking About Plan to Drill Into Iceland Volcano
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

If there's one thing this editor is hearing, it's about how Israel's response to the slaughter of its civilians should be "proportionate." What does that mean? Israel goes into Gaza, rapes and kills 1,200 civilians and claims 230 hostages, and then calls it a day? Is that the proportionate response all of the Hamas apologists wanted?

Hamas started a war it can't win. It's nice that Hamas apologists always throw in one line about October 7 to assure us that, yes, Hamas did a bad thing.

How about the very true fact that Hamas has the genocide of the Jews in its charter?

Advertisement
Advertisement

October 7 was an attempt at genocide. But Jews are just supposed to happily accept being the targets of genocide. No one cared until Israel declared war on Hamas.

Advertisement

As Twitchy reported earlier Saturday, rising cricket star David Teeger was suspended by Cricket South Africa and investigated for "hate speech" for dedicating his Rising Star award to the young soldiers in Israel. South Africa really needs to clean its own house before taking Israel to trial.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: GENOCIDE ISRAEL NEW YORK TIMES SOUTH AFRICA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ruh-Roh: James Woods Says What Everyone Is Thinking About Plan to Drill Into Iceland Volcano
Grateful Calvin
'March for Gaza' at the White House Got Insurrection-y But Dems Will Give Them a Pass
Doug P.
Daily Beast Columnist Says Being a College Graduate Puts You Out of Touch With the GOP Base
Brett T.
Team DeSantis Shows Team Ramaswamy How to Deal With Climate Protestors
Brett T.
Texas National Guard Seizes Illegal Border Crossing, Restricts Border Control Access
Brett T.
Jenna Ellis Calls Out Senator Mike Lee For His Strange 'Binary Choice' Comment Before GOP Primary Starts
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Ruh-Roh: James Woods Says What Everyone Is Thinking About Plan to Drill Into Iceland Volcano Grateful Calvin
Advertisement