Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Nine Federal Tax Charges

Hunter Biden sure does get around. Just a day ago he was in Washington, D.C. to sit in on his contempt of Congress hearing, from which he bolted when members of Congress started asking questions. Then Biden jetted back to Los Angeles to appear in court Thursday, where he pleaded not guilty to nine federal tax charges.

Folks, he's guilty.

ABC News reports:

President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden entered a not guilty plea to 9 felony and misdemeanor tax charges at his initial appearance in a California courtroom on Thursday. The plea was entered by Hunter Biden himself during an arraignment in federal court in downtown Los Angeles. His plea came a day after he made a surprise appearance at a Capitol Hill hearing on whether to hold him in contempt of Congress. The younger Biden appeared before Judge Mark Scarsi at the Edward R. Roybal courthouse to be arraigned on 9 tax-related charges accusing him of failing to pay $1.4 million in taxes from 2016 to 2019. The indictment from December alleges that the president's son earned millions of dollars from foreign entities in Ukraine, Romania and China, and "spent millions of dollars on an extravagant lifestyle at the same time he chose not to pay his taxes."

That sums it up pretty well. That's exactly how it went down.

He should already be in jail for felony gun possession.

And his father is going on about big corporations not paying income taxes.

This family is as corrupt as you can get.

