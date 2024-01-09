DC Judge Asks About Donald Trump Ordering SEAL Team Six to Assassinate His Rivals

Are They Bringing Juice Boxes Too? Gen Z Bringing Parents With Them to...
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on January 09, 2024
AngieArtist

COVID may have passed, but Trump Derangement Syndrome is flaring up. Back in November, Bill Pascrell, Jr. warned us that if Donald Trump "seizes" power again by winning an election he will be putting tanks in the streets. Just to make sure his point got across, Pascrell had his office whip up a Photoshop of a tank with a Trump bumper sticker:

This is a sitting congressman.

Now a judge overseeing the question if Trump has presidential immunity from prosecution is asking hypotheticals, like Trump ordering SEAL Team Six to assassinate his political rivals. Sounds like a fair and balanced judge.

The Post Millennial reports:

During a Tuesday morning hearing in which lawyers for 2024 GOP frontrunner Donald Trump argued before a three-judge panel in Washington DC over whether Trump has presidential immunity in the January 6 and 2020 election case brought forth by Biden's special counsel Jack Smith, a judge on the panel put forth a hypothetical situation in which a president ordered SEAL Team Six to assassinate a political rival.

Judge Florence Pan posed as a hypothetical after Trump attorney D. John Sauer said a president is immune from criminal prosecution if the action in question was an "official duty," asking "can a president order SEAL Team Six to assassinate a political rival? That’s an official act, an order to SEAL Team Six."

Are They Bringing Juice Boxes Too? Gen Z Bringing Parents With Them to Job Interviews
Grateful Calvin
Yeah, Trump can get a fair trial in D.C.

How did that hypothetical even get into her head? It really does sound like projection.

***

