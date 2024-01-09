DC Judge Asks About Donald Trump Ordering SEAL Team Six to Assassinate His Rivals

COVID may have passed, but Trump Derangement Syndrome is flaring up. Back in November, Bill Pascrell, Jr. warned us that if Donald Trump "seizes" power again by winning an election he will be putting tanks in the streets. Just to make sure his point got across, Pascrell had his office whip up a Photoshop of a tank with a Trump bumper sticker:

Donald trump is openly planning to impose a military dictatorship and put tanks in the streets against his enemies if he seizes power again. I am going to post this repeatedly so no one can say they haven’t been told. pic.twitter.com/MeqWAACJOb — Bill Pascrell, Jr. 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@BillPascrell) November 14, 2023

This is a sitting congressman.

Now a judge overseeing the question if Trump has presidential immunity from prosecution is asking hypotheticals, like Trump ordering SEAL Team Six to assassinate his political rivals. Sounds like a fair and balanced judge.

They’re insane



The DEI judges are asking Trump’s lawyer what if Trump had SEAL Team Six assassinate his political rivals pic.twitter.com/Nn7A78E8AD — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 9, 2024

MUST WATCH: DC judge asks Trump’s lawyer what if Trump had SEAL Team Six assassinate his political rivalshttps://t.co/4fX0a7wkDnhttps://t.co/4fX0a7wkDn — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) January 9, 2024

The Post Millennial reports:

During a Tuesday morning hearing in which lawyers for 2024 GOP frontrunner Donald Trump argued before a three-judge panel in Washington DC over whether Trump has presidential immunity in the January 6 and 2020 election case brought forth by Biden's special counsel Jack Smith, a judge on the panel put forth a hypothetical situation in which a president ordered SEAL Team Six to assassinate a political rival. Judge Florence Pan posed as a hypothetical after Trump attorney D. John Sauer said a president is immune from criminal prosecution if the action in question was an "official duty," asking "can a president order SEAL Team Six to assassinate a political rival? That’s an official act, an order to SEAL Team Six."

Yeah, Trump can get a fair trial in D.C.

These judges are embarrassingly stupid. I really am floored that this is where we are as a country. We are governed by absolute buffoons — Obi_1_D_AllKnowing (@obiopiah) January 9, 2024

Changed my mind. We need to send ALL our kids to law school or this is only going to get worse. — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) January 9, 2024

Totally the same thing as asking for signature match on mail-in ballots. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) January 9, 2024

That idea only passes through their minds because they themselves have probably fantasized about doing it to their political opponents. — The Gunslinger (@PlayerJuan96) January 9, 2024

They always tell you what their plans are. — Howler Dude (@DudeHowler) January 9, 2024

The narrative is that Trump is a dictator and this is what dictators do.



No original thinking - just confirmation bias. — Dale (@DBCopa) January 9, 2024

They know they're going to get overturned but they do it anyway. — #Ucnthndldetruth (@MikeCavanaugh7) January 9, 2024

They should ask the Democrats that question. — Roberta Manier (@robertalueckel) January 9, 2024

It’s hilarious how seriously they take themselves when they conduct their little interrogations — Mike Keen (@divxspan) January 9, 2024

Then he would be like Obama.



In 2010, Barack Hussein Obama ordered the CIA to assassinate an American citizen, Anwar al-Awlaki, in Yemen along with his 16 year old son. He had never been charged with or convicted of a crime.



Why did he get immunity? — GVMedia (@GilVMedia) January 9, 2024

Are they reading excerpts from Obama's personal memos? — Jin Saotome's Dangerous Toys (@JinSaotome) January 9, 2024

The correct answer is: Judge, that is a ridiculous statement, this is not a murder case, and I will not comment on a fictional comparison that has zero similarity to the case we are discussing. — Citizen X (@sgiff) January 9, 2024

What a weird hypothetical.



What are they planning? — Paul Danner (@Paul_Danner_) January 9, 2024

How did that hypothetical even get into her head? It really does sound like projection.

***