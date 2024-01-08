Pennsylvania's Governor Says the William Penn Statue Isn't Going Anywhere

Washington Monthly Wants to 'Fix' SCOTUS by Connecting to Popular Anger
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on January 08, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

As Twitchy reported, the National Park Service announced that it was going to remove the statue of William Penn from Welcome Park as part of a "rehabilitation" to make the park a more "welcoming, accurate, and inclusive experience." How is it inclusive to remove a statue of the commonwealth's founder from his Philadelphia home? Because the Park Service was going to replace it with something commemorating Native American history. They made fun of President Trump when he asked which statues were going to be removed next: George Washington? Thomas Jefferson? But he was right.

We're not sure how Penn got on the naughty list, but Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has tweeted that the Biden administration is going to correct that decision.

The backlash must have been incredible.

It's nice to see Democrats standing up to the Biden administration. First New York City Mayor Eric Adams demanded that the administration do something about the border, and now this.

By rights, they should be taking down the Washington Monument since he was a slave owner. Washington, D.C. even put together an advisory committee to figure out what to do with the Washington Monument and the Jefferson Memorial, since they're both problematic. How many statues of George Floyd are there now?

***

