Pennsylvania's Governor Says the William Penn Statue Isn't Going Anywhere

As Twitchy reported, the National Park Service announced that it was going to remove the statue of William Penn from Welcome Park as part of a "rehabilitation" to make the park a more "welcoming, accurate, and inclusive experience." How is it inclusive to remove a statue of the commonwealth's founder from his Philadelphia home? Because the Park Service was going to replace it with something commemorating Native American history. They made fun of President Trump when he asked which statues were going to be removed next: George Washington? Thomas Jefferson? But he was right.

We're not sure how Penn got on the naughty list, but Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has tweeted that the Biden administration is going to correct that decision.

My team has been in contact with the Biden Administration throughout the day to correct this decision. I’m pleased Welcome Park will remain the rightful home of this William Penn statue — right here in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Penn founded. https://t.co/awSTpcyrNp — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) January 8, 2024

The backlash must have been incredible.

Your surrender is accepted.

Never try anything like this ever again. — HoR_Emperor (@HorEmperor) January 8, 2024

Another L for the White House staff — Gordon Plutsky (@GordonPlutsky) January 8, 2024

As a right wing extremist I would like to say thank you Shapiro! — Donny Barstoal (@basedinstinct1) January 8, 2024

Public backlash to leaked plans is a helluva thing. — Plague Trucker (@ZakkOsborne) January 8, 2024

I hope you will remain steadfast on this because you are going to get a ton of hate from your Democrat friends. — Nuclear Dave (@XS29L8B000001) January 8, 2024

The fact that you even had to do this is representative of the lunacy emanating from the Biden Administration. — Ralph Cramden’s Driver (@EighthMade) January 8, 2024

It's nice to see Democrats standing up to the Biden administration. First New York City Mayor Eric Adams demanded that the administration do something about the border, and now this.

By rights, they should be taking down the Washington Monument since he was a slave owner. Washington, D.C. even put together an advisory committee to figure out what to do with the Washington Monument and the Jefferson Memorial, since they're both problematic. How many statues of George Floyd are there now?

***

