Illegal Migrants Fight in Line Outside New York Shelter As Temperature Dips Dangerously...

National Park Service Plans to Remove William Penn Statue from the Site of His Philadelphia Home

Amy  |  6:00 PM on January 07, 2024
Meme

Philadelphia, like most cities run by Democrats, certainly has its fair share of problems. Crime, poverty, homelessness, drug addiction, and...a statue of Pennsylvania's founder William Penn erected on the grounds of his home?

Take a gander:

The post reads in full:

BREAKING: The Biden administration is removing William Penn from his home in Philadelphia and replacing it with Native American history. Welcome Park is a park on the grounds of Penn's home in Philadelphia. Penn is the founder of Pennsylvania. He created the colony as a haven for religious freedom.

Byron York has more on the story:

From the NPS page on the proposed changes:

The Penn statue and Slate Roof house model will be removed and not reinstalled. In a separate and future effort, new exhibit panels will be installed on the south site wall to replace the Penn timeline.

The X account for Independence National Historical Park shared a post soliciting the public's input on the rehabilitation:

Well, since they asked:

We're fairly confident that this isn't the type of response they were hoping for, but we are talking about the government here - incompetent and out of touch on every issue, at every level.

Who wants to tell them?

