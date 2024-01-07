National Park Service Plans to Remove William Penn Statue from the Site of His Philadelphia Home

Philadelphia, like most cities run by Democrats, certainly has its fair share of problems. Crime, poverty, homelessness, drug addiction, and...a statue of Pennsylvania's founder William Penn erected on the grounds of his home?

Take a gander:

BREAKING: The Biden administration is removing William Penn from his home in Philadelphia and replacing it with Native American history.



Welcome Park is a park on the grounds of Penn's home in Philadelphia. Penn is the founder of Pennsylvania. He created the colony as a haven… pic.twitter.com/IPADU7eleM — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 7, 2024

The post reads in full:

BREAKING: The Biden administration is removing William Penn from his home in Philadelphia and replacing it with Native American history. Welcome Park is a park on the grounds of Penn's home in Philadelphia. Penn is the founder of Pennsylvania. He created the colony as a haven for religious freedom.

Byron York has more on the story:

In Philadelphia, Pennsylvania the National Park Service plans to remove the statue of William Penn from Welcome Park, which is named after Penn's ship on the site of Penn's house. Seeks to make the park experience more 'welcoming, accurate, and inclusive.' https://t.co/cnOpXNjy7F pic.twitter.com/kvo5Mrjizi — Byron York (@ByronYork) January 7, 2024

From the NPS page on the proposed changes:

The Penn statue and Slate Roof house model will be removed and not reinstalled. In a separate and future effort, new exhibit panels will be installed on the south site wall to replace the Penn timeline.

The X account for Independence National Historical Park shared a post soliciting the public's input on the rehabilitation:

We need your input on Welcome Park rehabilitation! More info at: https://t.co/owkb3jxBIV pic.twitter.com/nh092m4S5W — IndependenceNPS 🇺🇸 (@INDEPENDENCENHP) January 5, 2024

Well, since they asked:

Other rehabilitation projects for your consideration. pic.twitter.com/ZrxQpzsWXz — Beorn (@Beorn2000) January 7, 2024

How about stop destroying historical monuments in your quest to pretend America isn't an extraordinary place. How dare you? — Jane ن 🇺🇲⚾ (@TheLadyJane) January 7, 2024

This is idiotic, and needs to be stopped immediately — Accelerant Ideas (@ReallyBroReally) January 7, 2024

Dear NPS,

We don't want our tax money used to remove history.

Sincerely,

America — Meredith (@Opportunitweet) January 7, 2024

We're fairly confident that this isn't the type of response they were hoping for, but we are talking about the government here - incompetent and out of touch on every issue, at every level.

Wait until they find out what Pennsylvania is named after… https://t.co/9kAv6LeNbi — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) January 7, 2024

Who wants to tell them?

