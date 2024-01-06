Brian Stelter Explains Why January 6 Gets So Much More Attention Than the 2020 Riots

Illegal Migrants Fight in Line Outside New York Shelter As Temperature Dips Dangerously...
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on January 06, 2024
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

We're surprised the White House isn't flying the flag at half-staff today, the third anniversary of Ashli Babbitt's death and also the day Capitol Police escorted a guy in face paint and a buffalo hat into the Capitol. Vice President Kamala Harris marked the occasion with a tweet about the fragility of democracy — the same Kamala Harris who promoted a bail fund for rioters in Minneapolis in 2020.

President Biden proudly declared Friday that the January 6 "insurrectionists" had been sentenced to a collective 840 years in prison. How many years in prison are the rioters who looted and set fires in 2020 serving?

Brian Stelter thinks he knows why January 6 receives "outsize attention" in the media (and among our elected representatives). It's Donald Trump, obviously.

Senator Misquotes Benjamin Franklin in Warning Us of Insurrection
Brett T.
"Covering [up] the violence." Come on, fiery but mostly peaceful?

CNN HIRED a Capitol Police officer who was on duty on January 6. How many injured police officers from the Summer of Love did CNN hire on? Interview?

***

