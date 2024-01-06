Brian Stelter Explains Why January 6 Gets So Much More Attention Than the 2020 Riots

We're surprised the White House isn't flying the flag at half-staff today, the third anniversary of Ashli Babbitt's death and also the day Capitol Police escorted a guy in face paint and a buffalo hat into the Capitol. Vice President Kamala Harris marked the occasion with a tweet about the fragility of democracy — the same Kamala Harris who promoted a bail fund for rioters in Minneapolis in 2020.

President Biden proudly declared Friday that the January 6 "insurrectionists" had been sentenced to a collective 840 years in prison. How many years in prison are the rioters who looted and set fires in 2020 serving?

Brian Stelter thinks he knows why January 6 receives "outsize attention" in the media (and among our elected representatives). It's Donald Trump, obviously.

A good reflection of liberal media bias is the volume of energy still consumed by Jan 6 — while almost zero attention is spent on the 2020 BLM/Antifa riots which were considerably more deadly and destructive — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) January 6, 2024

I can’t even imagine Biden being asked whether he would condemn BLM/Antifa rioting — he would probably laugh off the question — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) January 6, 2024

Jan. 6 receives outsize attention in part because there is a concerted campaign, led by a former president, to deny and cover up what happened. There is no equivalent campaign re: 2020's rioting. https://t.co/9gHMoFLToe — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 6, 2024

Your former network engaged in a concerted campaign to deny and cover up the destruction of BLM/Antifa rioting.



Your consistently partisan and one-sided coverage is part of the reason you no longer have a show



But very nice to hear from you again here. Hope you’ve been well! pic.twitter.com/25g3n8aPxe — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) January 6, 2024

Mr. Stelter please understand this. If you were just honest you would still be working. — Emmanuel Skoullos (@mannyskou) January 6, 2024

In the summer of 2020 the president and his family were rushed to the bomb shelter under the White House as protesters attacked secret service and dc police causing numerous injuries. The media called him “bunker Don” and never interviewed a single injured officer. https://t.co/0nzz4dAjZc — a newsman (@a_newsman) January 6, 2024

imagine if law enforcement had been as lax that day and the mob had made it into the grounds of the WH... — ZenWayofLife (@ZenWayof) January 6, 2024

Brian you all claimed violent riots were “peaceful protests” and not a single Democrat condemned those committing these violent insurrectionist acts by name.



Show me one quote where Democrats condemned BLM or Antifa violence by name? Heck you all claimed “Antifa is an idea.” — The Great Intellectual (Corn/Pop) (@TheGreatIntell1) January 6, 2024

Who's "you all?" I was live on CNN in June 2020 covering the violence. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 6, 2024

"Covering [up] the violence." Come on, fiery but mostly peaceful?

Brian, the riots from 2015 to 2020 we're all incited by Democrats and their media mouthpieces like you, based on lies. Over 60,000 cops were injured in 2020 alone, but we never hear about those. Down the memory hole. — Dronetek Media (@FNCriticGuy) January 6, 2024

Leftist Tool #Potato continues to do the dirty work of his psychopathic overlords even after @CNN fires him and tosses his sorry butt to the curb. — TheBuriedLedeR (@The_BuriedLedeR) January 6, 2024

CNN HIRED a Capitol Police officer who was on duty on January 6. How many injured police officers from the Summer of Love did CNN hire on? Interview?

