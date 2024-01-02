Saira Rao 'Genuinely Terrified' by Zionist Doctors Treating Muslim and Black Patients
Axios: Donald Trump Open About Wanting to Target and Jail 'Critics', Deport Illegals
Obama Bro Tommy Vietor Finds Assassination of Hamas Leaders 'Worrisome'
IT'S ALL A PLOT! Nikole Hannah-Jones Reacts to Claudine Gay's Resignation as Only...
'Where Is Dylan When You Need Him?' 90210's Ian Ziering Takes on Mini...
Former Harvard President Says She Was Subjected to 'Threats Fueled by Racial Animus'
CNN Spins Claudine Gay’s Plagiarism, Says She Was Just 'Sloppy'
This Is REAL?! Fat Activist Invites Twitter/X to Upcoming Fat Con and the...
Politico's Jonathan Martin Can't Understand Why Anyone's Talking About the News When There...
Dave Chappelle Is Out With a New Comedy Special, and the Trans Jokes...
Marc Lamont Hill DEMANDS Next Harvard President Be a Black Woman and HELLOOO...
Ricky Gervais Trolls Hollywood HARD With Hilarious Suggestion for This Year's Oscars Co-Ho...
ROFL! Claudine Gay's Resignation Letter Hilariously FAILS Plagiarism Checker and NO, We're...
Biden Learns the Hard Way 'MAGA Extremists' Are DONE Putting Up With His...

TikTok Removes Video About Hamas Sexual Violence as 'Misinformation'

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on January 02, 2024
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File

Elon Musk is accused of being an antisemite (even though he flew to Israel to meet with Benjamin Netanyahu) and letting antisemitism run rampant, but a study found that TikTok is the place to go if you hate Jews:

Advertisement

We told you a couple of days ago about Aaron Maté taking offense at being called a rape denier. The New York Times published a piece about rape and sexual violence committed by Hamas terrorists and described a photo of a woman who'd had nails driven into her groin. Maté said that was just one line in the story and even if true, it wasn't technically rape.

Jason D. Greenblatt, a former White House envoy to the Middle East, posted a video to TikTok about the New York Post story:

Recommended

Saira Rao 'Genuinely Terrified' by Zionist Doctors Treating Muslim and Black Patients
Brett T.
Advertisement

TikTok removed the video, saying it violated the community guidelines. Which guidelines? Misinformation. "In a global community, it is natural for people to have different opinions, but we seek to operate on a shared set of facts and reality," TikTok wrote.

Here's where we'd post more tweets, but nearly all of the replies are saying the New York Times article is just hearsay and Israeli propaganda.

Advertisement

Again, we don't understand the mindset of people who celebrated Hamas terrorists slaughtering more than a thousand Israelis but sternly defend Hamas against claims of rape. Sure, they burned people alive and kidnapped infants, but they'd never stoop so low as to rape. They're like the people reflexively tearing down posters of kidnapped Israelis … they're glad Hamas took hostages, but they don't want to publicize it.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: HAMAS MISINFORMATION NEW YORK TIMES RAPE TIKTOK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Saira Rao 'Genuinely Terrified' by Zionist Doctors Treating Muslim and Black Patients
Brett T.
ROFL! Claudine Gay's Resignation Letter Hilariously FAILS Plagiarism Checker and NO, We're Not Joking
Sam J.
Obama Bro Tommy Vietor Finds Assassination of Hamas Leaders 'Worrisome'
Brett T.
IT'S ALL A PLOT! Nikole Hannah-Jones Reacts to Claudine Gay's Resignation as Only She Can
Grateful Calvin
Biden Learns the Hard Way 'MAGA Extremists' Are DONE Putting Up With His Hate and Anti-America Rhetoric
Sam J.
Ricky Gervais Trolls Hollywood HARD With Hilarious Suggestion for This Year's Oscars Co-Hosts
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Saira Rao 'Genuinely Terrified' by Zionist Doctors Treating Muslim and Black Patients Brett T.
Advertisement