TikTok Removes Video About Hamas Sexual Violence as 'Misinformation'

Elon Musk is accused of being an antisemite (even though he flew to Israel to meet with Benjamin Netanyahu) and letting antisemitism run rampant, but a study found that TikTok is the place to go if you hate Jews:

A new survey suggests TikTok is a meaningful driver of a surge in antisemitism. #TikToxic



Spending at least 30 minutes a day on TikTok increases the chances a respondent holds antisemitic or anti-Israel views by 17% (compared with 6% for Instagram and 2% for X). pic.twitter.com/5rTbuoqKlR — Anthony Goldbloom (@antgoldbloom) November 30, 2023

We told you a couple of days ago about Aaron Maté taking offense at being called a rape denier. The New York Times published a piece about rape and sexual violence committed by Hamas terrorists and described a photo of a woman who'd had nails driven into her groin. Maté said that was just one line in the story and even if true, it wasn't technically rape.

Jason D. Greenblatt, a former White House envoy to the Middle East, posted a video to TikTok about the New York Post story:

Incredibly difficult to read, but so essential to understand why Israel must prosecute & succeed in this war against the animalistic, barbarians - Palestinian terrorists Hamas.



DON'T LOOK AWAY!@nytimes - https://t.co/VEyGLjTOqS pic.twitter.com/TRXOgl6Y51 — Jason D. Greenblatt (@GreenblattJD) December 31, 2023

TikTok removed the video, saying it violated the community guidelines. Which guidelines? Misinformation. "In a global community, it is natural for people to have different opinions, but we seek to operate on a shared set of facts and reality," TikTok wrote.

I've heard about @tiktok_us pushing anti Israel content... but never would I have imagined that when I tested it out with a video of myself talking about sexual violence committed by Hamas on Oct. 7th, published by @nytimes, would TikTok take it down. Watch the video below - how… https://t.co/d1qEre0bDQ pic.twitter.com/m7J5dgFodg — Jason D. Greenblatt (@GreenblattJD) January 1, 2024

TikTok should be taken down, utterly banned and inaccessible in the US. Allowing a Chinese communist social media app to have that sort of outsized influence on young Americans is not a free speech issue at all but a massive national security issue. — Mayer Fertig (@MayerFertig) January 1, 2024

Here's where we'd post more tweets, but nearly all of the replies are saying the New York Times article is just hearsay and Israeli propaganda.

Again, we don't understand the mindset of people who celebrated Hamas terrorists slaughtering more than a thousand Israelis but sternly defend Hamas against claims of rape. Sure, they burned people alive and kidnapped infants, but they'd never stoop so low as to rape. They're like the people reflexively tearing down posters of kidnapped Israelis … they're glad Hamas took hostages, but they don't want to publicize it.

