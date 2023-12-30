Aaron Maté Accused of Rape Denial After Being Presented With an Atrocity That Is Not Rape

Independent journalist Aaron Maté has been one of Hamas' biggest defenders on X. Sure, Hamas "freedom fighters" invaded Israel on October 7 and maybe killed an Israeli or two, but Maté insists they're not barbarians, and no one has been able to show him proof of the so-called "atrocities" Hamas terrorists committed.

The New York Times this week viewed photos and video that proved "beyond doubt" that Hamas committed rape and sexual violence on October 7:

A @nytimes investigation documents beyond doubt that Hamas conducted a broad campaign of rape and sexual violence on 10/7.

One victim had “dozens of nails driven into her thighs and groin.” Others “appeared to have been shot directly in their vaginas.” https://t.co/y1IWkTRDm5 — Nick Confessore (@nickconfessore) December 28, 2023

This is just the New York Times falling for another Israeli lie.

In the context of 10/7, I don’t think there’s a meaningful difference between rape and “brutal torture” of a woman’s groin area. Both acts are outrageous and go far beyond typical “freedom fighter” behavior. Anyone hair-splitting about such barbarism should re-think all of the… https://t.co/NKe9qLPIb9 — Coleman Hughes (@coldxman) December 29, 2023

"Anyone hair-splitting about such barbarism should re-think all of the life decisions that led them to the present moment."

Hamas will kill innocent civilians and take babies hostage, but they're not animals.

Coleman: you need to rethink your methodology. You accused me of "rape denial." I pointed out that attacking someone with nails -- if that's indeed what happened, as the details are unclear and evidence is lacking -- is not rape.



Now you claim there's no "meaningful… — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) December 29, 2023

Coleman: you need to rethink your methodology. You accused me of "rape denial." I pointed out that attacking someone with nails -- if that's indeed what happened, as the details are unclear and evidence is lacking -- is not rape. Now you claim there's no "meaningful difference." Actually there is. Rape has a specific meaning. This alleged atrocity isn't rape. So they are different. Don't lecture me about barbarism. I know Palestinian militants committed atrocities on Oct 7th. No one denies that. The difference is that I'm not going to automatically accept the claims of a genocidal gov't Israel that has already been caught lying multiple times in the service of its own barbarism in Gaza.

"Palestinian militants."

These is not an Israeli gov claim, Aaron. I knew you would dismiss it if it were. These are claims made by The NY Times—which, for all its flaws—tends not to invent photographs out of whole cloth.



I’ll let you parse the difference between rape and driving nails into a woman’s… — Coleman Hughes (@coldxman) December 29, 2023

"I’ll let you parse the difference between rape and driving nails into a woman’s groin. I see no meaningful difference in the context of 10/7. In other words: Whatever it would say about Hamas that they did the former, it would say the same about them that they did the latter.

"And you seem equally tempted to deny it in either case."

I'll say it one last time: You accused me of "rape denial." You then presented an alleged atrocity that is not rape. It's not complicated.



As for the allegation itself, it's one line in a NYT article claiming to have seen photographs. Where is the forensic investigation of this… — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) December 29, 2023

"As for the allegation itself, it's one line in a NYT article claiming to have seen photographs. Where is the forensic investigation of this woman's body? What possible explanations could there be for these nails? These are basic questions that an independent investigation would answer.

"You're not interested in that because you are willing to cling to any Israeli/NYT claim that can help justify Israeli barbarism."

So Maté wants an independent investigation because this was just one line in an article claiming to have seen the photographs.

The new standard for determining whether sexual assault occurred is an ‘independent forensic investigation.’



10/7 put us in a time machine!



It’s like the ‘rape culture’ campus panic and #MeToo never happened! pic.twitter.com/rJ5W38Xx5C — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) December 30, 2023

Yes Aaron, please share the possible reasons for driving nails into a woman's groin — Heterodox Progressivism (@HProggy) December 29, 2023

“Claiming to see photographs”. You’re gross, dude. I think you actually get horny seeing Jews get raped and tortured and that’s why you’re demanding to see everything up close for yourself. You’d likely still deny it was wrong. — Danqalicious (@danqalicious) December 29, 2023

Your mom must be so proud of you splitting hairs over whether nails driven into women’s groins is rapey enough — IowaCaptive (@MidlifeMisfit) December 30, 2023

You demand forensic evidence in war time situation? This demonstrates your bad faith. You don't want to believe the allegations so you create a standard of evidence that is probably impossible to meet. Wow, Aaron 🤡 — John Better (@Renwa82) December 29, 2023

He's a journalist … he should fly to Israel and demand forensic evidence.

Aaron, do you really think this is a good argument?



Do you realize how pedantic you look?



Is there any mass atrocity committed by any of your sworn enemies for which you’ve also required the same level of proof? — MAGA Stoic 🇺🇸 (@jaxtruthtalk) December 29, 2023

Aaron, what mental gymnastics you go through to avoid simply saying “sexual abuse is always a war crime and if Hamas or other Gazans did this, I condemn them.” — Gayle (@GayleWyndham) December 29, 2023

You’re right, Aaron, it’s not complicated, you are simple. — Tami J (@TamiJ81471755) December 30, 2023

"Israeli/NYT claim"



Good lord. You think the Times newsroom has been pro Israel recently? And the story was deeply reported based on over 150 witness interviews.



You're a garden variety holocaust denier at this point. Delete your career. — Turd Ocasio-Ferguson (@cromag80) December 29, 2023

It's absolutely insane that you are so committed to denying the specific (and highly credible) allegations of rape in light of the unspeakable brutality and barbarism we all know happened.



What are you doing this for? — Daniel (@dmm12345) December 29, 2023

You’re disgusting, man. Your people did some truly heinous shit, and you can’t comprehend it. Stop fabricating avenues of denial. — Mc_Deuce (@PoosMcDeuce) December 29, 2023

The New York Times is now accused of spreading Israeli lies. Arguing that driving nails into a woman's groin isn't technically rape sure sets a high bar. We can see why Maté was so upset by being called a rape apologist.

