Saira Rao 'Genuinely Terrified' by Zionist Doctors Treating Muslim and Black Patients

If you ask a university professor if people can be racist against whites, they'll say that it's not possible. The whole country was founded and built on whiteness, and therefore whites have all of the privileges. Whites are the oppressors, and therefore anything you say that might be construed as racist is just speaking truth to power.

Sairo Rao managed to garner a book deal out of being an anti-white racist. She's declared that "whiteness is terrorism" and that white people wake up every day and choose violence. For $2,500 Rao, "who identifies as Indian American," will come to dinner at your house and tell you and seven other white women how racist you are.

Rao has come to the terrifying realization that many American doctors and nurses are Zionists, and she fears for their Muslim and black patients.

Realizing how many American doctors and nurses are Zionists and genuinely terrified for Palestinian, Arab, Muslim, South Asian and Black patients — even more than usual.



And usually it’s bad. — saira rao (@sairasameerarao) January 1, 2024

Readers added context There is no recorded data of American zionist doctors intentionally harming or mistreating Arab, Muslim, Palestinian, Black, or brown patients. Important context is that Israeli hospitals routinely cure Palestinians, including Hamas leaders and their families.

Rao was backed up by Rupa Marya, co-author of "INFLAMED: Deep Medicine and the Anatomy of Injustice."

The presence of Zionism in US medicine should be examined as a structural impediment to health equity. Zionism is a supremacist, racist ideology and we see Zionist doctors justifying the genocide of Palestinians. How does their outlook/position impact priorities in US medicine? https://t.co/4TPOJVmqQd — Rupa Marya, MD (@DrRupaMarya) January 2, 2024

Marya posted a really long thread we won't bother with here, but here's how she wrapped it up:

Aaaaaand cue the trolls who cannot have a substantive debate about Zionist ideology but instead reduce the critique to ad hominem attacks calling me an anti-Semite. We see the playbook. It’s not working. Address the issue. If you can. — Rupa Marya, MD (@DrRupaMarya) January 2, 2024

"Address the issue. If you can," she says while locking down replies.

Oh good. She's a professor at UC San Francisco. Congraulations, California taxpayers. You are paying the salary of someone who would lead a pogrom in her profession if she were allowed to. https://t.co/CgDNiKZiYo — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) January 2, 2024

Obviously this woman is a loon, but she also holds a position at a large state university, so it’s important to take seriously how loons like this understand their arguments and exercise authority. Her thread is worth reading in full. https://t.co/GbcpqScL6q — Silent Leges (@ciceroexsul) January 2, 2024

The man who orchestrated the October 7 attack was literally treated for brain cancer in Israel. This is nothing but an ignorant, racist, hateful message from a psychotic jew hating piece of trash https://t.co/xvSZbYhzTX — Matt (@m_caygee) January 2, 2024

This is at the level of the "Doctors' Plot" accusations against Jewish doctors in the USSR by Stalin.

This person is a Professor of medicine at UCSF. She should not be allowed to educate students in America or anywhere else. https://t.co/5QkzpCbQvL — Jenny (@jennyshalev) January 2, 2024

In 1953, Stalin began his deranged “doctors’ plot”, in which he accused Jewish doctors of being spies bent on murder. It was to lead to a trial and a purge which thankfully never happened because Stalin died. History echoes loud today https://t.co/xasZJi7KOl — Jake Wallis Simons (@JakeWSimons) January 2, 2024

The whacked out “ecocide causes inflammation” chart lady really stepped up her game with this one my God. First she brings us “fight colonialism by cutting out nightshades” and now she’s openly writing The Protocols of the Elders of Mount Sinai Hospital. Imagine being her patient https://t.co/x9vyna0Hp9 — Tyler Austin Harper (@Tyler_A_Harper) January 2, 2024

I truly hope that this doctor doesn’t have contact with patients as her thinking is questionable and emotionally she seems to harbor a lot of hatred. I hope no Jewish patients cross her path as a lot of what she accuses other structures of doing, she probably does (projection). https://t.co/tcV7z7tqKZ — Mel_ancholia, PhD (@Mel1612ancholia) January 2, 2024

We fear for her Jewish patients too.

People feel they can spout antisemitism in full public view without any consequences. https://t.co/QbtQJkLW1V — Brick Top aka Mr.Pulford (@Eradicator_NYC) January 2, 2024

Goose stepping Nazis and libs are indistinguishable https://t.co/XOVbqbqth2 — Steven (@MaVASteve) January 2, 2024

beware Zionist doctors, they will give you inflammation https://t.co/f1dWMR1BM3 pic.twitter.com/iU0gk6DcMr — Moshe Kahn (@kahntra) January 2, 2024

The lunatics found each other. It’s a great day https://t.co/XpgwplhOw4 — Joe (@MMeow416) January 2, 2024

It's not an ad hominem attack to call you an antisemite if you're a blatant antisemite. It figures she's affiliated with a university. We fear for her Jewish students.

