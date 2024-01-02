Axios: Donald Trump Open About Wanting to Target and Jail 'Critics', Deport Illegals

To kick off the new year, The Atlantic published a piece warning that Stephen Miller, the most racist member of the Trump administration, would be back if Donald Trump were reelected, and we'd see the largest deportation effort in American history. We're already voting for Trump if he's the nominee … you don't have to sell us on him.

Advertisement

Axios too is sounding the warning that Trump is coming right out with his plans for a second term.

Trump and his prospective top officials don't mince words about their plans:



They want to target and jail critics, deport undocumented immigrants or put them in detainment camps, and unleash the military to target drug cartels in Mexico.https://t.co/waaFJ1MewO — Axios (@axios) December 31, 2023

They say this unironically as they're currently trying to remove Trump from the ballot and send him to jail. https://t.co/5oEhhxbb1l — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 31, 2023

Deport illegals instead of giving them an asylum hearing court date in 2035? Target Mexican drug cartels? Oh my!

Mike Allen and Jim VandeHei report on Trump's likely cabinet:

Former President Trump, if elected, would build a Cabinet and White House staff based mainly on two imperatives: pre-vetted loyalty to him and a commitment to stretch legal and governance boundaries, sources who talk often with the leading GOP presidential candidate tell Axios. Why it matters: Trump would fill the most powerful jobs in government with men like Stephen Miller, Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio and Kash Patel — with the possible return of Steve Bannon. If Trump won in 2024, he'd turn to loyalists who share his zeal to punish critics, purge non-believers, and take controversial legal and military action, the sources tell us. Trump and his prospective top officials don't mince words about their plans: They want to target and jail critics, including government officials and journalists; deport undocumented immigrants or put them in detainment camps, and unleash the military to target drug cartels in Mexico, or possibly crack down on criminals or protesters at home.

The two provide links to all of those plans except for targeting and jailing critics. Wonder why?

I already support Trump, you don't need to sell me on him. — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) December 31, 2023

Do you think he'll add all the journalists that continue to lie about him to this day to the list? That'd be great. They all commited election interference. I'm sure a Republican AG somewhere can charge them with felonies. — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) December 31, 2023

Not strong enough.



Now, if he uses the military to roundup the traitors who participated in censorship and lawfare, THAT we would support. — Dustin Stockton (@DustinStockton) December 31, 2023

Biden would never target and jail critics 🙄 — Case of the Wednesdays (@Wednesday1776) December 31, 2023

“Critics” = the people who have been targeting and attempting to jail Trump for the last 7 years and counting. — Skeptical Stoic (@StoicSkeptical) January 1, 2024

I am not a Trump guy but you are making a strong argument for him. — Curtis Walker (@CWalker39786) December 31, 2023

Don't threaten us with a good time. — Malcontentus (@Malcontentus1) December 31, 2023

Poor choice of words. Need to change “critics” to law breakers. — AnnieOldEnough Quit being hateful. (@AnnieOldenough) January 1, 2024

Sounds good. — Diversity Requires Freedom 🐳 (@uniteCOforus) January 1, 2024

Advertisement

Not far enough. He should shut down Axios as well. — MAGAKingReturns (@nation_based) January 1, 2024

And? You people deserve it. — Vindictive (@CNNEnemedia) December 31, 2023

Sounds like an excellent plan. — Anarchievsky (@Anarchievsky) December 31, 2023

We really need to know more about this jailing "critics" thing. Who are we talking about when we talk about critics? Be specific.

***