Saira Rao 'Genuinely Terrified' by Zionist Doctors Treating Muslim and Black Patients
Obama Bro Tommy Vietor Finds Assassination of Hamas Leaders 'Worrisome'
IT'S ALL A PLOT! Nikole Hannah-Jones Reacts to Claudine Gay's Resignation as Only...
'Where Is Dylan When You Need Him?' 90210's Ian Ziering Takes on Mini...
Former Harvard President Says She Was Subjected to 'Threats Fueled by Racial Animus'
CNN Spins Claudine Gay’s Plagiarism, Says She Was Just 'Sloppy'
This Is REAL?! Fat Activist Invites Twitter/X to Upcoming Fat Con and the...
Politico's Jonathan Martin Can't Understand Why Anyone's Talking About the News When There...
Dave Chappelle Is Out With a New Comedy Special, and the Trans Jokes...
Marc Lamont Hill DEMANDS Next Harvard President Be a Black Woman and HELLOOO...
Ricky Gervais Trolls Hollywood HARD With Hilarious Suggestion for This Year's Oscars Co-Ho...
ROFL! Claudine Gay's Resignation Letter Hilariously FAILS Plagiarism Checker and NO, We're...
Biden Learns the Hard Way 'MAGA Extremists' Are DONE Putting Up With His...
Here's Why Harvard President Claudine Gay Finally Resigned

Axios: Donald Trump Open About Wanting to Target and Jail 'Critics', Deport Illegals

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on January 02, 2024
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

To kick off the new year, The Atlantic published a piece warning that Stephen Miller, the most racist member of the Trump administration, would be back if Donald Trump were reelected, and we'd see the largest deportation effort in American history. We're already voting for Trump if he's the nominee … you don't have to sell us on him.

Advertisement

Axios too is sounding the warning that Trump is coming right out with his plans for a second term.

Deport illegals instead of giving them an asylum hearing court date in 2035? Target Mexican drug cartels? Oh my!

Mike Allen and Jim VandeHei report on Trump's likely cabinet:

Former President Trump, if elected, would build a Cabinet and White House staff based mainly on two imperatives: pre-vetted loyalty to him and a commitment to stretch legal and governance boundaries, sources who talk often with the leading GOP presidential candidate tell Axios.

Why it matters: Trump would fill the most powerful jobs in government with men like Stephen Miller, Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio and Kash Patel — with the possible return of Steve Bannon. If Trump won in 2024, he'd turn to loyalists who share his zeal to punish critics, purge non-believers, and take controversial legal and military action, the sources tell us.

Trump and his prospective top officials don't mince words about their plans:

They want to target and jail critics, including government officials and journalists; deport undocumented immigrants or put them in detainment camps, and unleash the military to target drug cartels in Mexico, or possibly crack down on criminals or protesters at home.

Recommended

Saira Rao 'Genuinely Terrified' by Zionist Doctors Treating Muslim and Black Patients
Brett T.
Advertisement

The two provide links to all of those plans except for targeting and jailing critics. Wonder why?

Advertisement

We really need to know more about this jailing "critics" thing. Who are we talking about when we talk about critics? Be specific.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: DEPORTATION DONALD TRUMP AXIOS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Saira Rao 'Genuinely Terrified' by Zionist Doctors Treating Muslim and Black Patients
Brett T.
IT'S ALL A PLOT! Nikole Hannah-Jones Reacts to Claudine Gay's Resignation as Only She Can
Grateful Calvin
ROFL! Claudine Gay's Resignation Letter Hilariously FAILS Plagiarism Checker and NO, We're Not Joking
Sam J.
Obama Bro Tommy Vietor Finds Assassination of Hamas Leaders 'Worrisome'
Brett T.
Ricky Gervais Trolls Hollywood HARD With Hilarious Suggestion for This Year's Oscars Co-Hosts
Grateful Calvin
Biden Learns the Hard Way 'MAGA Extremists' Are DONE Putting Up With His Hate and Anti-America Rhetoric
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Saira Rao 'Genuinely Terrified' by Zionist Doctors Treating Muslim and Black Patients Brett T.
Advertisement