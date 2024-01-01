The Atlantic: Trump Has Promised the Largest Deportation Effort in American History

And?

As Twitchy reported earlier Monday, sanctuary city of Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson was upset that a private plane loaded with 350 illegal immigrants landed at the Rockford/Chicago airport carrying 350 illegal immigrants from San Antonio, Texas, without any communication from Texas that they were coming.

Iowahawk has a good question:

Once again I am asking our 4th Estate to explain how they are "from Texas" https://t.co/EMsW8U7Qct — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) January 1, 2024

The Atlantic reported on New Year's Day that Donald Trump has promised the largest deportation effort in American history and a "restoration" of child separation. To blame is the Trump administration's biggest racist, Stephen Miller.

Remember TIME's Photoshopped "Welcome to America" cover showing Trump looking down at a crying little girl? That was a not-so-subtle attempt to rewrite the history of President Obama's "kids in cages" legacy. And now The Atlantic seems to think it's winning people over with this story:

Trump and his allies have promised that a second term would include the largest deportation effort in American history, the end of birthright citizenship, and a restoration of child separation. @itscaitlinhd on Stephen Miller’s immigration agenda: https://t.co/Syl5qCnizP — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) January 1, 2024

The Atlantic even recycled the crying little girl who'd been Photoshopped out a photo showing her right next to her mother, who was being searched by immigration officials.

Good — The Individual (@Tweet137188103) January 1, 2024

Too good to be true. — 𝙼𝚁. 𝙻𝙴𝙰𝙳𝚂𝙻𝙸𝙽𝙶𝙴𝚁 (@Lead_Flinger) January 1, 2024

Yeah, we'll believe it when we see it.

I believe him that’s why we are voting in droves. — Faye Dem Force 🌻 (@FayeCook19) January 1, 2024

Hope so. Illegal is illegal and this land has law that is being shattered intentionally. — Brian (@bvs12356) January 1, 2024

Well we are seeing the largest intentional importation effort so it makes sense. — Eliot (@OpenUrEyesHank) January 1, 2024

Don't threaten us with a good time — Bill Butcher (@billbutcher1977) January 1, 2024

It would be the best thing ever to happen to America right now — Shogun Frog (@_Night_Haunter) January 1, 2024

You say it like it’s a bad thing. What’s the problem with that? — Bob (@TrapinNotRappin) January 1, 2024

Just when a competition about which which countries can attract more immigrants is about to begin…. — Jorge Cirett (@JorgeCirett) January 1, 2024

This policy proposal looks pretty keyed. — Robin DiAngelo's Bull (@R_DiAngelosBull) January 1, 2024

I'm already voting for the guy, you dont have to sell me. — tweetusdeletus (@tweetusdeeletus) January 1, 2024

Exactly … since when is The Atlantic campaigning for Trump?

We are no longer accepting responsibility for the humanitarian disasters leftists have caused. Cry more. — EspírituLibre (@EspirituLibre76) January 1, 2024

Send some illegal immigrants to the office of @TheAtlantic



They're an sanctuary corporation. They can house, clothe, and feed all of their invited guests. — Jim Marlowe (@RoseRandall1214) January 1, 2024

Sounds like a dream come true. 🙏 — $8 Ratio (@amsomeonelse) January 1, 2024

Good. Birthright citizenship should only apply to legal immigration. It’s being abused. — Roscoe Langmore 🇺🇸 (@LangmoreRoscoe) January 1, 2024

Child separation = separating kidnapped kids from traffickers.

This is what needs to happen. If you disagree, you shouldn’t be voting. — Emperor Steve (@SteveOjosAzules) January 1, 2024

Basically everything Obama was doing. https://t.co/egD51583Lu — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) January 1, 2024





I wish Trump was half the man you guys pretend that he is — Todd (@toddmcaleer) January 1, 2024

Yeah, we were kind of let down by his promise to drain the swamp. Is there some way to assure us that a second Trump administration would result in mass deportations?

