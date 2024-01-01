The Atlantic: Trump Has Promised the Largest Deportation Effort in American History

Absolutely Sick: Unearthed Study Out of China Reveals the Horrors Involved in 'Transgender...
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on January 01, 2024
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

And?

As Twitchy reported earlier Monday, sanctuary city of Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson was upset that a private plane loaded with 350 illegal immigrants landed at the Rockford/Chicago airport carrying 350 illegal immigrants from San Antonio, Texas, without any communication from Texas that they were coming.

Iowahawk has a good question:

The Atlantic reported on New Year's Day that Donald Trump has promised the largest deportation effort in American history and a "restoration" of child separation. To blame is the Trump administration's biggest racist, Stephen Miller.

Remember TIME's Photoshopped "Welcome to America" cover showing Trump looking down at a crying little girl? That was a not-so-subtle attempt to rewrite the history of President Obama's "kids in cages" legacy. And now The Atlantic seems to think it's winning people over with this story:

The Atlantic even recycled the crying little girl who'd been Photoshopped out a photo showing her right next to her mother, who was being searched by immigration officials.

Yeah, we'll believe it when we see it.

Exactly … since when is The Atlantic campaigning for Trump?

Yeah, we were kind of let down by his promise to drain the swamp. Is there some way to assure us that a second Trump administration would result in mass deportations?

***

