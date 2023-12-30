Taylor Lorenz Accuses Obama Bro Jon Favreau of 'Advocating for Eugenics'

As we reported, "super-immunocompromised" Taylor Lorenz posted that she was missing her fourth Christmas because people were too selfish to wear masks and were committing "social murder of disabled people." We don't know what social murder is, but it sounds serious.

Advertisement

Sen. Bernie Sanders posted this week that he's tested positive for COVID-19 but would continue to work from his home in Vermont. Plus, thankfully, he was up-to-date on his shots … which are supposed to prevent you from contracting COVID.

Someone got mad at Sanders for not taking the situation seriously enough, and even Obama bro Jon Favreau was impressed.

Didn’t realize this brand of person is still at it on here. Impressive stamina. pic.twitter.com/rNGiaLXZFm — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) December 29, 2023

Favreau got piled on by the disabled, who assured him they are still here. Sanders isn't disabled, though, so we don't see the issue with him working from home if he's up to it.

Lorenz called out "big liberal podcasters" like Favreau for pushing "extreme far-right ideology" on COVID and said it's astounding to watch their evolution to "spouting far-right talking points and advocating for eugenics in 2023."

WaPo reporter Taylor Lorenz (339k followers) says that people are advocating for EUGENICS (!?!) if they think it's ok for Bernie Sanders to work from home while he has COVID.



A lot of people need to chill. Everything that worries you isn't OMG NAZIS!!! (Or OMG COMMUNISTS!!!) pic.twitter.com/EZ1WHwxaPv — Carl (@HistoryBoomer) December 29, 2023

"extreme far right"



That would be normal people. — JWF (@JammieWF) December 29, 2023

I think I’ve finally reached the point where she no longer makes me angry and I now just feel profoundly sad for her. Maybe. (I’m trying real hard, but she sure doesn’t make it easy.) — Paul Reynolds (@PaulReynolds69) December 29, 2023

I am genuinely baffled by this little dust-up. Even if you're a COVID dead-ender like Taylor Lorenz, why is it objectionable for Bernie or anyone else to work from home while infected? — James Harrigan (@jamesharrigan) December 29, 2023

Has anybody considered the maybe Taylor Lorenz is insane? Just asking questions. — stephen elliott (@S___Elliott) December 30, 2023

We assume the Washington Post is accommodating her by letting her work from home.

It was a word she heard once and thought she’d try to use it in a sentence. — markchristenson (@markchristenson) December 29, 2023

Sometimes it's really hard to tell if somebody is a clown or has simply figured out that there's a big market in creating content for clowns. — DFOWrites (@DfoWrites) December 29, 2023

Some people, I have learned through experience, are simply afraid. They are inherently fearful and there's no reasoning with them. Those of us who are not fearful should either protect them, or ignore them, but never enable them. — American Cannabis Review (@AmeriCannabisRV) December 29, 2023

I don't even understand the complaint. — adam (@rerun_adam) December 30, 2023

Can someone explain to me the "Far Right Talking Points" and "Advocating for Eugenics"? I'm so lost — Cliffo (@CliffoTalks) December 30, 2023

I don’t even understand the point they’re trying to make. Like I’m trying to come up with the most generous interpretation of their “argument,” such that it were, and it’s complete nonsense. — Marty (@jmonintendo) December 30, 2023

Advertisement

Apparently, Sanders is minimizing the risk of COVID by posting that he's still working.

Branch Covidians have been saying deranged things like this for years. If you thought kids should be in school, back in 2020, you were a racist eugenics advocate who literally didn’t care if all the grandmas died. Why anyone takes these people seriously is beyond me. — Kathryn Paisner (@KathrynPaisner) December 29, 2023

My brain seriously hurts reading those screenshots. Nothing Sanders said was crazy, and yet there’s a whole thread talking about eugenics and acting like he’s got a death sentence. How and why do people do this? — Dodgers Andrew (@DodgersAndrew) December 29, 2023

We guess it's different when you're super-immunocompromised and have Long COVID.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use thecodeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



