Aaron Maté Accused of Rape Denial After Being Presented With an Atrocity That...
Thread Trashes Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine for Vetoing 'Anti-Trans' Legislation
If You Don't Wear an N95 Mask in Public You Are Racist and...
The Official White House Account Posted Favorite Memories of 2023 and Twitter Absolutely...
TV Reporter Reminds Us That Immigrants Getting 'Free' Stuff Are Paying Taxes Too
Report: There Are Now More Illegal Immigrants Entering Than American Births
Maine Secretary of State Shows Off Her 'Democracy Defenders' T-Shirt
'They're Going to Let Men Punch Women': USA Boxing's Getting KO'd Over Their...
POTUS Account Serves Up 4 Frightening Words About What's Coming in 2024
DO SOMETHING! Gun Fight at Border Causes Twitter to Demand Action From...
Miranda Devine Sinks NY Dems' Attempts to Distract From Who's to Blame for...
FINALLY! Anthony Fauci To Answer Questions From Congressional Panel And They Demand Honest...
HILARIOUS! Bill Kristol Claims He Is Still a 'Reagan Republican' and Twitter Collapses...
Pics Prove Maine's SecState is Only Motivated by Rule of Law and NOT...

Taylor Lorenz Accuses Obama Bro Jon Favreau of 'Advocating for Eugenics'

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on December 30, 2023
Townhall Media

As we reported, "super-immunocompromised" Taylor Lorenz posted that she was missing her fourth Christmas because people were too selfish to wear masks and were committing "social murder of disabled people." We don't know what social murder is, but it sounds serious.

Advertisement

Sen. Bernie Sanders posted this week that he's tested positive for COVID-19 but would continue to work from his home in Vermont. Plus, thankfully, he was up-to-date on his shots … which are supposed to prevent you from contracting COVID.

Someone got mad at Sanders for not taking the situation seriously enough, and even Obama bro Jon Favreau was impressed.

Favreau got piled on by the disabled, who assured him they are still here. Sanders isn't disabled, though, so we don't see the issue with him working from home if he's up to it.

Lorenz called out "big liberal podcasters" like Favreau for pushing "extreme far-right ideology" on COVID and said it's astounding to watch their evolution to "spouting far-right talking points and advocating for eugenics in 2023."

Recommended

Aaron Maté Accused of Rape Denial After Being Presented With an Atrocity That Is Not Rape
Brett T.
Advertisement

We assume the Washington Post is accommodating her by letting her work from home.

Advertisement

Apparently, Sanders is minimizing the risk of COVID by posting that he's still working.

We guess it's different when you're super-immunocompromised and have Long COVID.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

 


Tags: BERNIE SANDERS EUGENICS COVID-19 TAYLOR LORENZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Aaron Maté Accused of Rape Denial After Being Presented With an Atrocity That Is Not Rape
Brett T.
If You Don't Wear an N95 Mask in Public You Are Racist and Pro-Genocide
Brett T.
The Official White House Account Posted Favorite Memories of 2023 and Twitter Absolutely Dragged Them
justmindy
Thread Trashes Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine for Vetoing 'Anti-Trans' Legislation
Brett T.
TV Reporter Reminds Us That Immigrants Getting 'Free' Stuff Are Paying Taxes Too
Brett T.
'They're Going to Let Men Punch Women': USA Boxing's Getting KO'd Over Their New Transgender Policy
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Aaron Maté Accused of Rape Denial After Being Presented With an Atrocity That Is Not Rape Brett T.
Advertisement