Calendar of Conservative Women Not About Conservative Values, Just Sex Appeal

Young Man Explains That the Idea of "Man" and "Woman" Came From European Colonizers

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on December 28, 2023
Twitter

After Christopher Rufo scored a win against critical race theory in schools, he moved his attention to academic queer theory. He showed us examples of third graders being taught that white European "colonizers" imposed their "Western and Christian ideological framework" on racial minorities and "forced two-spirit people to conform to the gender binary." Rufo found that Portland Public Schools were teaching that privileged heterosexual “white colonizers” created an oppressive “gender binary” in order to exploit racial and sexual minorities. A black woman who refused to say the word “white” (she instead held up a blank sheet of paper) explained that white people can’t be non-binary because it’s white supremacy that upholds the oppressive gender binary.

Libs of TikTok found this young man who is confirming what they're teaching in elementary schools: white colonizers imposed the concept of "man" and "women" on the natives.

Again, Rufo has posted proof of this concept being taught in elementary schools. There was no such thing as the "gender binary" until white European colonizers came and forced it on the indigenous people.

