Young Man Explains That the Idea of "Man" and "Woman" Came From European Colonizers

After Christopher Rufo scored a win against critical race theory in schools, he moved his attention to academic queer theory. He showed us examples of third graders being taught that white European "colonizers" imposed their "Western and Christian ideological framework" on racial minorities and "forced two-spirit people to conform to the gender binary." Rufo found that Portland Public Schools were teaching that privileged heterosexual “white colonizers” created an oppressive “gender binary” in order to exploit racial and sexual minorities. A black woman who refused to say the word “white” (she instead held up a blank sheet of paper) explained that white people can’t be non-binary because it’s white supremacy that upholds the oppressive gender binary.

Libs of TikTok found this young man who is confirming what they're teaching in elementary schools: white colonizers imposed the concept of "man" and "women" on the natives.

The idea of there just being 2 genders: “man and woman” was invented by white people and is rooted in colonization pic.twitter.com/TXRH9ErN0r — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 28, 2023

Pretty sure penises and vaginas preceded the transatlantic slave trade, but what do I know. — Un Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) December 28, 2023

If you allow your kids to use TikTok and they live under your roof, you are a bad parent. — Robert Sepehr (@robertsepehr) December 28, 2023

Chromosomes are racist according to the left.



This is what a poor education system does to young people.



They’re ignorant to the basic fact that human biology dictates our genders to be either male or female.



It’s so easy and simple yet they make it so hard and complicated. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 28, 2023

Weird that everything logical is due to “colonization” — ThinkingWest (@thinkingwest) December 28, 2023

Everything is racist. — Caroline (@carolinecwilder) December 28, 2023

It’s literally the opposite. The idea that there are more than two genders was invented by white people. Particularly a pedophile named John Money. It is a type of cultural colonization of postmodernism mean to break down the fabric of society to create chaos. — Daily Trite 🇺🇸 (@realDailyTrite) December 28, 2023

TikTok has ruined an entire generation. The deprogramming is going to take a decade. — Sir Paul Alves (@StarshipAlves) December 28, 2023

Wait until he hears about Adam and Eve — Jake “JBOY” Crain (@JakeCrain_) December 28, 2023

If it took white people to teach the world that there are two genders, it's no wonder they were able to colonize so many nations. — Unbound Monkey (@UnboundMonkey) December 28, 2023

When do these white people meetings happen? I feel left out. I'm always told white people make all of these decisions but I'm never a part of the decision making committee.



I won't abuse my power. I just want to bring back a few food items and resurrect a TV show or two. — Ken (@BreaktheProblem) December 28, 2023

Again, Rufo has posted proof of this concept being taught in elementary schools. There was no such thing as the "gender binary" until white European colonizers came and forced it on the indigenous people.

