WaPo's Greg Sargent Has Some Hypothetical Questions for 'Insurrection Deniers'

We can be assured we don't have to take seriously any media outlet that refers to the riots at the Capitol on January 6 as an "insurrection." January 6 defendants aren't being charged with insurrection. Donald Trump isn't being tried for insurrection, except in places like the Colorado Supreme Court, where they held a trial and convicted him, according to Rep. Ted Lieu.

Washington Post columnist Greg Sargent has some hypothetical questions for "insurrection deniers," which he follows up with a thread of proof that Trump is guilty of insurrection. His question? What would it take for you insurrection deniers to admit Trump led an insurrection?

Read this thread. I would like to pose some hypothetical questions to insurrection-deniers: Is there anything Trump could have done that *would* have unambiguously constituted insurrection — anything that you’d acknowledge *does* require disqualifying him? 1/ https://t.co/9MA9IPQqmf — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) December 27, 2023

You can read the thread if you want.

Look to the Sec 3 precedents.



Had Trump led the mob into the Capitol, that's engaging in insurrection.



Had Trump provided material aid after the riot began (eg, weapons), that's engaging in insurrection.



Had Trump sent out a call during the riot for more people to come to the… https://t.co/b9kB8sD0YH — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) December 27, 2023

Aside from Trump for whom the answer to the following question is no, has anyone been charged with insurrection? Has anyone been convicted of insurrection? — B P (Borimor) (@BBorimor) December 27, 2023

Here is the text of the speech on Jan 6th

I'm open to anyone showing insurrection or rebellion herehttps://t.co/W9Lwum19Lr — Big Cat Tech (@PMaxiums) December 27, 2023

Wrong. All wrong. Nothing about what happened at the Capitol was an insurrection. Whether Trump was up front cheerleading or anything else, no insurrection happened or was desired. — Kevin Tyndall (@tmartinkevin125) December 27, 2023

You mean besides the fact that among the 91 charges, none of them allege insurrection? — Brad Lee Barnhill (@electbarnhill) December 27, 2023

It’s not an Insurrection because it was not declared an Insurrection by either The President or Congress (via Legislation). Those are the only two authorities that can declare an Insurrection occurred under our laws. Neither happened. Therefore, no Insurrection. Very simple. — Nice Guy P (@RealPJPaul) December 27, 2023

Why hasn't he been charged with insurrection in a court? If he were guilty of insurrection, by legal definition, it would be a slam dunk case.



The reason he hasn't been charged with insurrection is because every prosecutor in the country knows it would get laughed outta court. — J K 🇺🇸🦅 (mister/sir/Doc Holiday) (@J_of_the_Ks) December 27, 2023

Ordering the military or anyone with a gun to seize control of the Capitol. Without weapons, no serious person can think there was an attempted insurrection. — Quoll (@QuollNorth) December 27, 2023

Blurring the rules to fit your agenda is a real slippery slope.

If there’s so much proof, he’d have a rock solid conviction already.

Plenty of reasons to not vote for him without resorting to untrue and desperate accusations that are already fodder for dangerous precedents. — BojanglesTheIII (@BojanglesTheIII) December 27, 2023

If he would have said "hey go riot at the capital". Same way the Left likes to say "Well Joe never DIRECTLY took any money" — Daniel Whatever (@whatever_d24318) December 27, 2023

Awesome thread for those worried about an insurrection. In the meantime the DNC is limiting any debates against grandpa by other candidates. Joe has been chosen automatically with no choice by the people. But please, continue your WhatIfs — John Fey (@jamfey) December 27, 2023

There was no insurrection it's not a denial it's the refusal to go along with the label put on a protest by conservatives for political gain. A host of Democrats were aiding and abetting the 2020 bloody riots and insurrection never came up. — Brian Nagel (@BrianNagel19) December 27, 2023

I'm still tryna figure out how a sitting president can engage in an insurrection at all. He's already the commander & chief. Who's he overthrowing, himself? It doesn't make any sense on its face. And I suspect this is why that title specifically isn't mentioned in the 14th sec 3. — FuhQFM (@FuhQFM) December 27, 2023

Worst insurrection ever. A couple hundred morons with no weapons. Sure Jan. — Dave (@dmf883) December 27, 2023

One guy did put his feet up on Nancy Pelosi's assistant's desk and someone walked out with the podium. How many people of those arrested are being tried for "parading in a Capitol building"?

