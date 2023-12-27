WaPo's Greg Sargent Has Some Hypothetical Questions for 'Insurrection Deniers'

Gov't Spent $7.5 Billion on EV Chargers 2 Years Ago and HOW MANY...
Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on December 27, 2023
AP Photo/John Minchillo

We can be assured we don't have to take seriously any media outlet that refers to the riots at the Capitol on January 6 as an "insurrection." January 6 defendants aren't being charged with insurrection. Donald Trump isn't being tried for insurrection, except in places like the Colorado Supreme Court, where they held a trial and convicted him, according to Rep. Ted Lieu.

Washington Post columnist Greg Sargent has some hypothetical questions for "insurrection deniers," which he follows up with a thread of proof that Trump is guilty of insurrection. His question? What would it take for you insurrection deniers to admit Trump led an insurrection?

You can read the thread if you want.

Look to the Sec 3 precedents.

Had Trump led the mob into the Capitol, that's engaging in insurrection.

Had Trump provided material aid after the riot began (eg, weapons), that's engaging in insurrection.

Had Trump sent out a call during the riot for more people to come to the Capitol to join it, that's engaging in insurrection.

"Engage" is an active verb (see Stanbery's AG opinions, 1867). The Reconstruction Congress in its Sec 3 decisions defined it as engaging during the insurrection/rebellion, not incitement beforehand.

Watering down the constitutional text to get a desired result is a dangerous step.

One guy did put his feet up on Nancy Pelosi's assistant's desk and someone walked out with the podium. How many people of those arrested are being tried for "parading in a Capitol building"?

***

