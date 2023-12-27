CNBC Reports That Some DEI Budgets Are Being Slashed by 90 Percent

We've written about economics professor Mark J. Perry before. He's been keeping track of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion departments that Gov. Ron DeSantis has fortunately dismantled in Florida state universities. Back in 2018, Perry reported that the University of Michigan employed nearly 100 full-time diversity administrators, officers, directors, vice-provosts, deans, consultants, specialists, investigators, managers, executive assistants, administrative assistants, analysts, and coordinators at a cost of $11 million.

It just got worse. Perry said that in 2022, the University of Michigan spent $18 million on 142 DEI bureaucrats — the equivalent of in-state tuition for 1,075 students. He ran the numbers for Ohio State as well and found the school had a small army of 132 "diversicrats" at an average salary of $77,000 and a total estimated payroll cost of $13.4 million.

Some good news: CNBC is reporting that DEI departments are first on the chopping block as layoffs loom.

JUST IN: DEI Departments, that contribute *no value* to a company's bottom line, are the first on the chopping block as layoffs begin — with some DEI budgets being slashed by as much as 90%.https://t.co/ySMgBLHKto — Will Hild (@WillHild) December 27, 2023

Jennifer Elias reports:

By mid-2023, DEI-related job postings had declined 44% from the same time a year prior, according to data provided by job site Indeed. In November 2023, the last full month for which data was available, it dropped 23% year over year. That’s a sharp contrast with the period from 2020 to 2021, when those postings expanded nearly 30%. In line with this broader trend, both Google and Metahave cut staffers and downsized programs that fell under DEI investment. The year’s cuts have also impacted smaller, third-party organizations who counted on big tech clients for work, despite the continued growth of those tech giants. “Whenever there is an economic downturn in tech, some of the first budgets that are cut are in DEI, but I don’t think we’ve seen such stark contrast as this year,” said Melinda Briana Epler, founder and CEO of Empovia, which advises companies and leaders to use a research-based culture of equality.

"… which advises companies and leaders to use a research-based culture of equality." So all of those contractors hired to come in and give presentations on whiteness in the workplace are starting to feel the pinch? Business was booming after George Floyd's death.

DEI exists to be a jobs programs for otherwise unemployable mediocrities who ruin everything they touch.



Everyone should cheer as they crash and burn. — Will Hild (@WillHild) December 27, 2023

Agreed. DEI is poison.

Not only do they contribute no value, they actually subtract from it, pushing time-wasting and demoralizing projects and seminars etc in their efforts to justify their positions. — Cindy Simpson (@Simpsonreport) December 27, 2023

Should be 100% — Darth Blinken (@DarthBlinken) December 27, 2023

Until they're slashed to 100%, I'm not impressed. — The Middle Aged Baby (@MiddleAgedBaby2) December 27, 2023

DEI produces negative results. — Conservative Treehouse on Substack (@ConsTreehouse) December 27, 2023

DEI executives sitting in front of “The Bobs” in 2024. pic.twitter.com/kPnJNJxmbo — ✭ (@NYC_Cowsheep) December 27, 2023

Reality remains undefeated — Logan Smith (@logansmith86) December 27, 2023

DEI stands for “discrimination, exclusion, and indoctrination.” — Tony G. Funderburk (@TonyGFunderburk) December 27, 2023

Tech companies started quietly axing these useless virtue signaling departments starting about 18 months ago, and everyone else is catching up. — Usually Right (@normouspenis) December 27, 2023

Would be a darn shame if loads of grifting DEI consultancies went out of business. — CN (@comp_napper) December 27, 2023

It’s negative value, a woke tax. — @bowtiedpup (@theworldmad) December 27, 2023

It should be zero.



I had to sit through an Unconscious Bias training and I felt so discriminated against. It basically told me I was a racist even though I'm not.... — Gorkon (@gorkon) December 27, 2023

There never should have been a DEI department. It is unneeded if your hiring the right people which means the most qualified, period. — VirginiaCat (@VirginiaCat) December 27, 2023

An email from the DEI department is no longer neutral - it's a hostile act. That's a huge win for us and needs to be pressed. — Luke Baker (@TheLukiestRo) December 27, 2023

GOOD. It should be 100% gone. DEI must be dismantled and left on the dustbin of history. — Gail Peterson (@gpgailmp) December 27, 2023

Late in his term, President Trump vowed to cut all funding for DEI programs in government institutions, but we never got to see that play out. Maybe next time?

