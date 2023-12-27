Cenk Uygur Explains That Jesus Was 'Technically' Palestinian

Earlier Wednesday, we did a post of all the people who are Palestinian (besides Jesus) — people like Amir Al-Paul McCartney and Woody al Len. The hot take right now is that Jesus was a Palestinian refugee; CNN's Vatican correspondent seemed to think Bethelem was in Gaza and Jesus would be born under a pile of rubble. CNN religion correspondent Father Edward Beck explained, "The story of Christmas is about a Palestinian Jew born into an occupied country, having to flee as refugees into Egypt."

Cenk Uygur, who hosts a show named after the perpetrators of the Armenian genocide, has joined the crown of people who think Jesus was Palestinian. If Jesus returned to his birthplace of Palestine, would he survive the night?

Since Jesus is from Bethlehem, he's technically a Palestinian. Remember that the next time you hear a death toll from the Palestinian territories. If Jesus returns to the place of his birth, could he survive the night? Or would he be just another Palestinian casualty? — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) December 27, 2023

"Technically Palestinian."

Do you like being wrong all of the time or do you simply not care that you're wrong? Palestinians are of Arab heritage. Arabs did not inhabit the region of Israel/Palestine until the 7th century AD. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) December 27, 2023

He was a Jew, living in the Biblical homeland of the Jews. — Harold ☘️ (@Nikk1066) December 27, 2023

So, since the Cherokee were originally from Georgia, they were Confederates, then. pic.twitter.com/v4vf8TiMRx — The Galaxy's Shortest Wookie (@Crapplefratz) December 27, 2023

The Lenape were technically New Yorkers. pic.twitter.com/sMSZ83ITdb — Damin Toell (@damintoell) December 27, 2023





This is like saying Mohammed was Saudi or Pocahontas was a Virginian. It’s anachronistic to the point of nonsensical. And Palestinians aren’t dying in Bethlehem.



We need an Oscar for the most foolish and ignorant comment on this site. And we need to give that Oscar to Cenk. https://t.co/QQfbZgFoFf — Abigail Shrier (@AbigailShrier) December 27, 2023

Palestine didn’t exist when Jesus was alive and his homeland was populated predominantly by ethnic Jews. The Arab Palestinians of today were not even in the region at the time and would settle there after Muslim conquest. — Mic_Dre (@dremicdre) December 27, 2023

Palestine did not become Palestine until the Romans designated the area “Syria-Palestina” which didn’t happen until 200 years after Jesus died.



He was born in the kingdom of Judea.



Why do you lie so blatantly. Do you assume all your followers are totally ignorant? — Lance Forman (@LanceForman) December 27, 2023

Sure. Palestinian time-traveling Jesus. 🤡🤡🤡

There was no Palestine in Jesus time - he was born in Judea - a Jew in a sovereign Jewish country. He wasn’t Muslim or Arab either since Islam did not exist and Arabs didn’t come to Israel for another 600+ years. — George Yury Revutsky (@george_revutsky) December 27, 2023

I’m sure the people of Gaza are super grateful to you for coming up with such a clever and thought provoking post. — MAZE (@mazemoore) December 27, 2023

@CommunityNotes

Jesus was born Yeshua to a Jewish family who lived in Bethlehem, which was at the time in Judea ruled by King Herod.

Palestine didn't exist until the 1900s. — Mike Gee (@MikeGeeNY00) December 27, 2023

Jesus was a Jew, and Bethlehem was in Judea. Thank you for reminding everyone that the whole area is the historic homeland of the Jewish people. — Winston Smith (@GrumpyOldMan23) December 27, 2023

Tell me you don’t know a single thing about history, theology, or geography without saying you don’t know a single thing about history, theology, or geography. — Mossad… Not Mossad (@MossadNotMossad) December 27, 2023

Today’s locals would lynch him for being Jewish. But don’t let the truth get in the way of a good story. — Ashman (@chantdownash) December 27, 2023

Then all Israelis are Palestinians and they are in their homeland. Q.E.D. — Reality Check (@KeeperofReal16) December 27, 2023

If Jesus returned to his birthplace of "Palestine," he probably wouldn't survive the night because Hamas would kill him for being Jewish.

