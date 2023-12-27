WaPo's Greg Sargent Has Some Hypothetical Questions for 'Insurrection Deniers'
Gov't Spent $7.5 Billion on EV Chargers 2 Years Ago and HOW MANY...
Study of Journos' Political Leanings Indicates 'Reporters Don't Root for a Side' MIGHT...
It's Weird That The People Who Think the Origin of COVID-19 Is Important...
Socialist Magazine Wants to Nationalize Greyhound So It Can Be Run As Well...
Biden Returned to White House After Vacation, Left Next Day for Vacation
'This Is Terrorism, Not Protesting': Pro-Hamas Mobs Block Roads Near JFK, LAX Airports
Jesus Was Palestinian, but You'll Never Guess Who Else Was
NY Times Puts 2017 'Weather Is Not the Same As Climate' Reminder on...
Champions of 'Saving Democracy' NOT Happy Michigan's Supreme Court Won't Keep Trump off...
CBS News Serves Up a Minimum Wage Shot/Chaser and Who Could Have POSSIBLY...
'Petty and Vindictive': RFK Jr. Denied Secret Service for a THIRD Time
Raw Story Author Humiliated After Being Trolled by Jesse Kelly's Statue of Liberty...
Requiring Solidarity to Beat the COVID Pandemic Gave Conservatives 'Fundamental Brainstem...

Cenk Uygur Explains That Jesus Was 'Technically' Palestinian

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on December 27, 2023
Meme

Earlier Wednesday, we did a post of all the people who are Palestinian (besides Jesus) — people like Amir Al-Paul McCartney and Woody al Len. The hot take right now is that Jesus was a Palestinian refugee; CNN's Vatican correspondent seemed to think Bethelem was in Gaza and Jesus would be born under a pile of rubble. CNN religion correspondent Father Edward Beck explained, "The story of Christmas is about a Palestinian Jew born into an occupied country, having to flee as refugees into Egypt."

Advertisement

Cenk Uygur, who hosts a show named after the perpetrators of the Armenian genocide, has joined the crown of people who think Jesus was Palestinian. If Jesus returned to his birthplace of Palestine, would he survive the night?

"Technically Palestinian."


Recommended

WaPo's Greg Sargent Has Some Hypothetical Questions for 'Insurrection Deniers'
Brett T.
Advertisement
Advertisement

If Jesus returned to his birthplace of "Palestine," he probably wouldn't survive the night because Hamas would kill him for being Jewish.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: CENK UYGUR JESUS PALESTINIAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WaPo's Greg Sargent Has Some Hypothetical Questions for 'Insurrection Deniers'
Brett T.
It's Weird That The People Who Think the Origin of COVID-19 Is Important Can't Say Why
Brett T.
Gov't Spent $7.5 Billion on EV Chargers 2 Years Ago and HOW MANY Have Been Built So Far?
Doug P.
Socialist Magazine Wants to Nationalize Greyhound So It Can Be Run As Well As...the Post Office
Coucy
Study of Journos' Political Leanings Indicates 'Reporters Don't Root for a Side' MIGHT Be TOTAL BS
Doug P.
Raw Story Author Humiliated After Being Trolled by Jesse Kelly's Statue of Liberty Post
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WaPo's Greg Sargent Has Some Hypothetical Questions for 'Insurrection Deniers' Brett T.
Advertisement