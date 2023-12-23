Festivus for the Rest of Us: Rand Paul Airs His Grievances and OMG...
Disgruntled Tweeps Discussed Their Christmas Bonuses and Some of The Replies Are Wild
Professor Who Called to 'Globalize the Intifada' Up for Top DEI Position
CBS News: Sources Say Donald Trump Is Considering Nikki Haley for Vice President
Taylor Lorenz Missing Her Fourth Christmas Because Selfish People Can't Be Bothered to...
What in the Snuffleupagus? Sesame Street Teaches Elmo That America is a Racist...
Gov. Gavin Newsom Upset That Guns Are Allowed in Playgrounds and Hospitals
The Smug Is Strong With This One: Guy Gets Ratioed Into Oblivion for...
Twitter Has A Fever, And The Only Cure Is More 'Pizza Hut Classic'
Whoopsy Daisy: Gun Control Organization Violates New Mexico Law With Gun Buy Back
'What a Nasty Man ...' Scottish PM Humza Yousaf Exposes Himself as Hamas...
How Long Has Santa Been Breaking the Law? USDA Grants Santa's Reindeer a...
Bulwark: Jack Smith 'Delivered a Body Blow' to Trump Campaign Friday
Former Vox Writer Upset the Media Covered the 'Ginned Up' Harvard Plagiarism Scandal

NBC News' Ben Collins Says 'It Is Insane Being a Character in People's Imaginations'

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on December 23, 2023
NBC News

As Twitchy reported earlier this week, NBC News "dystopia beat" reporter Ben Collins, who "covers disinformation, extremism and the internet," was triggered when mainstream newspapers like the New York Times took the bait and published pieces about Harvard President Claudine Gay's plagiarism scandal. They were just playing right into Christopher Rufo's hands. Collins didn't even call it a plagiarism scandal or "duplicative language" — instead it was "internal politicking" and not newsworthy.

Advertisement

Another "journalist" who doesn't want a legitimate news story published. The media will decide what you should care about.

Reason senior editor Robby Soave noted Collins' tweets about mainstream outlets taking Rufo's right-wing bait:

"… and who disdain other reporters for breaking ranks."

Nate Silver weighed in:

Silver is obviously obsessed with Collins.

Recommended

The Smug Is Strong With This One: Guy Gets Ratioed Into Oblivion for Shaming Neighbors' Gas Powered Cars
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Run the place? We have no idea what you do there. As far as we can tell from the NBC News website, you publish a piece two or three times a year.

If he did run the place, though, you wouldn't be hearing "misinformation" like the Harvard plagiarism scandal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

It's weird that Collins' colleagues on the Left seem to think they need to protect Harvard's president even though she's been proven to be a serial plagiarist. Why are progressives so upset about her academic dishonesty being outed? Where's the "misinformation" or "extremism"?

Collins is just upset that Christopher Rufo had a hand in it.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: HARVARD NATE SILVER SCANDAL BEN COLLINS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Smug Is Strong With This One: Guy Gets Ratioed Into Oblivion for Shaming Neighbors' Gas Powered Cars
Amy Curtis
Taylor Lorenz Missing Her Fourth Christmas Because Selfish People Can't Be Bothered to Mask
Brett T.
Disgruntled Tweeps Discussed Their Christmas Bonuses and Some of The Replies Are Wild
justmindy
Festivus for the Rest of Us: Rand Paul Airs His Grievances and OMG He Goes THERE
Amy Curtis
Twitter Has A Fever, And The Only Cure Is More 'Pizza Hut Classic'
Coucy
Whoopsy Daisy: Gun Control Organization Violates New Mexico Law With Gun Buy Back
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Smug Is Strong With This One: Guy Gets Ratioed Into Oblivion for Shaming Neighbors' Gas Powered Cars Amy Curtis
Advertisement