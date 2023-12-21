Newsweek: Republicans Pounce on Story of Arrested Trans Activist and Alleged Pedophile

As Twitchy reported Wednesday, "prominent LGBTQ+ advocate Kendall Stephens" was arrested in Philadelphia and charged with rápe, obscenity to minors, assault, corruption of minors, unlawful assault to minors, and involuntary deviant sexual intercourse. We'd not heard of Stephens, who identifies as a female, but he was prominent enough to campaign for and endorse Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro on behalf of the LGBTQ community.

This should have been a "local news story," but Newsweek picked it up and ran it under the most "Republicans pounce" headline we've seen in a while.

He was charged with raping two boys aged 14 and 9, but this is the headline @Newsweek went with. pic.twitter.com/bRgYaPRzHk — Chadwick Moore (@Chadwick_Moore) December 21, 2023

Is "MAGA uproar" a bad response to someone being arrested for raping two boys? If so, we're cool with it.

"Conservatives pounce!" — Brian Almon (@gemstatebrian) December 21, 2023

It caused a MAGA uproar because only the right is outraged by this behavior — Conservative SB (@Conservative_SB) December 21, 2023

That seems to be what Newsweek is implying. Shouldn't Democrats also be outraged by this behavior?

Sparks uproar with anyone not a pedophile. — Tyler (@TylerCastleman3) December 21, 2023

Not even the weirdest part of the article, this is the third paragraph entirely on grooming and how it’s totally not an issue in that community pic.twitter.com/cy26gpE1JX — Joey Boom (@joey_bboom) December 21, 2023

"Her arrest comes amid a cultural clash between conservatives and the LGBTQ community." Yes, that's the story. More precisely, it comes amid a cultural clash between conservatives and pedophiles.

Legacy media is garbage. — Ysrthgrathe (@Ysrthgrathe42) December 21, 2023

They approve. — JBEEZ (@J_Bullet10) December 21, 2023

It must have been painful for them to write this. We're surprised they even covered it.

It's right-wing extremism to want to protect children from sexual predators??



Of ALL the insanity we've experienced the last few years, I would've thought protecting children would be the one thing that united all of us. I was wrong. 🤦🏽‍♀️ — Angel'sDemons 🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 (@Angel_H_70) December 21, 2023

They surely are a depraved bunch. — Lisa Cappiello (@LisaCappiello08) December 21, 2023

Unreal. Both sides of the political spectrum can’t even agree to protect innocent children. — Goodbye Portland (@srportland) December 21, 2023

Apparently Democrats are okay with raping children. — Jankum (@savagejankum) December 21, 2023

