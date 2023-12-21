Newsweek: Republicans Pounce on Story of Arrested Trans Activist and Alleged Pedophile

Let Me Tell You Something, Brother: Hulk Hogan Calls His Baptism the 'Greatest...
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on December 21, 2023
Twitchy

As Twitchy reported Wednesday, "prominent LGBTQ+ advocate Kendall Stephens" was arrested in Philadelphia and charged with rápe, obscenity to minors, assault, corruption of minors, unlawful assault to minors, and involuntary deviant sexual intercourse. We'd not heard of Stephens, who identifies as a female, but he was prominent enough to campaign for and endorse Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro on behalf of the LGBTQ community.

This should have been a "local news story," but Newsweek picked it up and ran it under the most "Republicans pounce" headline we've seen in a while.

Is "MAGA uproar" a bad response to someone being arrested for raping two boys? If so, we're cool with it.

That seems to be what Newsweek is implying. Shouldn't Democrats also be outraged by this behavior?

"Her arrest comes amid a cultural clash between conservatives and the LGBTQ community." Yes, that's the story. More precisely, it comes amid a cultural clash between conservatives and pedophiles.

It must have been painful for them to write this. We're surprised they even covered it.

