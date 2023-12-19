Trans Activist and Alleged Pedophile Campaigned for Pennsylvania's Governor

WaPo's Philip Bump Says Journalism 'Needs to Learn How to Defend Itself'
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on December 19, 2023
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

There are plenty of heterosexual pedophiles — we'll probably get a list of quite a few when a list of Jeffrey Epstein's clients and associates is unsealed. So we won't pick on LGBTQ advocate Kendall Stephens for being trans and a pedophile. We'll just highlight a high-profile case playing out in Philadelphia:

"The charges against Stephens include rápe, obscenity to minors, assault, corruption of minors, unlawful assault to minors, and involuntary deviant sexual intercourse."

Stephens' work as an LGBTQ activist led to his campaigning for the governor of Pennsylvania:

"Radical trans activist?" That makes it sound bad.

Fox 29 reports that "Stephens is the same woman who survived a brutal hate-crime in her Point Breeze home on August 24, 2020 in which the attacker, Tymesha Wearing pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and conspiracy." Something doesn't sound right about a brutal hate crime being perpetrated by someone named Tymesha Wearing.

Serious question: will he be sentenced to serve his time in a women's prison? It all depends on how far gone Philadelphia is.

***

