Trans Activist and Alleged Pedophile Campaigned for Pennsylvania's Governor

There are plenty of heterosexual pedophiles — we'll probably get a list of quite a few when a list of Jeffrey Epstein's clients and associates is unsealed. So we won't pick on LGBTQ advocate Kendall Stephens for being trans and a pedophile. We'll just highlight a high-profile case playing out in Philadelphia:

BREAKING: Prominent LGBTQ+ advocate Kendall Stephens arrested in Philly after rapíng 2 boys under the age of 13



Stephens is a male who now identifies as a woman and has worked together with DA Larry Krasner and others to craft LGBTQ+ policies.



The charges against Stephens… pic.twitter.com/hn0pjbm4Gm — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 19, 2023

"The charges against Stephens include rápe, obscenity to minors, assault, corruption of minors, unlawful assault to minors, and involuntary deviant sexual intercourse."

Stephens' work as an LGBTQ activist led to his campaigning for the governor of Pennsylvania:

The Governor of Pennsylvania @JoshShapiroPA had a p*doph*le campaign for and endorse him!



Kendall Stephens is a radical trans activist and was just arrested for allegedly r*ping and sexually assaulting 2 young boys under the age of 13. pic.twitter.com/1BBmlwnXMi — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 19, 2023

"Radical trans activist?" That makes it sound bad.

!! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 19, 2023

Don’t expect corporate media to give this attention since it’s the complete opposite of their narrative.



Kendall Stephens is clearly a sick person who should spend the rest of his life in jail.



Pray for the 2 preteen boy victims and their families.



May God give them strength. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 19, 2023

Nice to know Philadelphia DA is taking policy advice from alleged pedophiles.



How much do you want to bet that advice included keeping secrets from parents? — Laurie (@laurieinri) December 19, 2023

And yet this story focuses on the assault ON this person instead of BY this person: https://t.co/C4xIc7MnYm — Natali Morris (@natalimorris) December 19, 2023

Fox 29 reports that "Stephens is the same woman who survived a brutal hate-crime in her Point Breeze home on August 24, 2020 in which the attacker, Tymesha Wearing pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and conspiracy." Something doesn't sound right about a brutal hate crime being perpetrated by someone named Tymesha Wearing.

Decency is on the ballot in Philly and PA. — BrunoNation (@TonyBrunoNation) December 19, 2023

Pedos are covered under the “plus” — John Keezer (@Keeznuuts) December 19, 2023

Florida can take care of him properly. pic.twitter.com/0Fz18pmwZK — CSS CSS (@CSSCSS99032) December 19, 2023

“I still have my boy parts” —now we know why. Sick person and very glad he has been arrested. — Larsen (@AmLarsen2022) December 19, 2023

The real question now: Are these people going to continue to support Kendall Stephens or condemn Kendall Stephens. Or will they just avoid the conversation and pretend it never happened? — Randy S (@RandyStueber) December 19, 2023

Once convicted....he/she will end up in prison and find that half the population has a deep hatred of this behavior. — Apheleia (@Apheleia9) December 19, 2023

Serious question: will he be sentenced to serve his time in a women's prison? It all depends on how far gone Philadelphia is.

