Here's More Video of Joe Biden Making His Handlers Very Nervous

MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski is going to be very upset with President Joe Biden's handlers. Back when he tripped over a sandbag, she said on "Morning Joe," "Do a better job because you can’t have these video images of the president tripping or the president like going the wrong way … because his age is going to be factor … It makes me mad."

We've actually collected quite an archive of videos of Biden not knowing where to go after ending a speech. It's a thing with him, like shaking hands with someone who's not there.

On Wednesday night, Biden finished a speech in Milwaukee and then got sort of confused about where he was supposed to go.

Biden handler pops out from behind the curtains when Joe got confused at the end of his speech last night.



Here Joey Boy... pic.twitter.com/H437OtWXXG — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) December 21, 2023

I bet they wish they had a big cane so they could pull him off the stage as soon as his ramblings are over. pic.twitter.com/P4g0h7xF6N — Free Thinker (@macknbuddy) December 21, 2023

That’s embarrassing, dangerous and pitiful for our country. — deborah green (@NewaiGreen) December 21, 2023

Normally they have someone like Jill Biden or the Easter Bunny to lead him in the right direction.

Did Joe actually say "Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain"? — dcnh (@dcnh42) December 21, 2023

The world will not survive 4 more years of this. — Moral Authority Complex (@EhOHSeeLogic) December 21, 2023

This farce needs to end now, it never should have been allowed to begin with — kingarthas2 (@kingarthas21) December 21, 2023

Bro is like a Roomba when he’s done talking. — Kyle Lastname (@GoutSurvivor) December 21, 2023

Gesturing to invisible friends, and a quick little skip and a jog to nowhere. Need to adjust that thorazine dosage. — Papa Jake (@JakePapa72681) December 21, 2023

He’s like Spinal Tap trying to find the stage in Cleveland. — alfred faustini (@faust3932) December 21, 2023

They need to put yellow tape on the floor — Math Man (@RetiredMan59) December 21, 2023

Seriously … they need to put yellow tape on the floor. This wouldn't seem like such a big deal if it didn't happen so often.

