Here's More Video of Joe Biden Making His Handlers Very Nervous

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on December 21, 2023
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski is going to be very upset with President Joe Biden's handlers. Back when he tripped over a sandbag, she said on "Morning Joe," "Do a better job because you can’t have these video images of the president tripping or the president like going the wrong way … because his age is going to be factor … It makes me mad."

We've actually collected quite an archive of videos of Biden not knowing where to go after ending a speech. It's a thing with him, like shaking hands with someone who's not there.

On Wednesday night, Biden finished a speech in Milwaukee and then got sort of confused about where he was supposed to go.

Normally they have someone like Jill Biden or the Easter Bunny to lead him in the right direction.

Seriously … they need to put yellow tape on the floor. This wouldn't seem like such a big deal if it didn't happen so often.

***

