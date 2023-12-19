Harvard's Claudine Gay Created Task Force to Reduce the Visual Presence of White Men

As Twitchy reported, Marc Lamont Hill is stunned to see "a bunch of mediocre White men dismiss the intellectual abilities and professional competence of an extraordinarily successful and gifted Black woman." To what does Claudine Gay attribute her success? Since her disastrous hearing on antisemitism on Harvard's campus, she's been plagued by a plagiarism scandal. We believe we're up to about 40 instances that have been uncovered, although it's been excused as "occasional sloppiness" by the New Republic, which also said the plagiarism charges were "mostly bogus" while admitting that some were "problematic."

Did Claudine Gay get to where she is through DEI initiatives? She's certainly a fan of them. Christopher Rufo reports in City Journal that Gay commissioned a task force to reduce the "visual presence" of white men on campus.

Harvard's Claudine Gay led a task force to reduce the visual presence of "white men" in campus spaces—simply for being white men. They committed no crimes; they were not deemed "racist." Their ancestry and anatomy were enough to justify their banishment. https://t.co/lo0g8jPbH1 pic.twitter.com/ott5qmJft8 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 19, 2023

While affirmative action has been a longstanding practice at Harvard, other programs led by Gay were new. Following the death of George Floyd in 2020, Gay commissioned a Task Force on Visual Culture and Signage, which released a series of recommendations the following year for engaging in the “historical reckoning with racial injustice.” The recommendations included a mandate to change “spaces whose visual culture is dominated by homogenous portraiture of white men.” In particular, the report maintained, administrators should “refresh” the walls of Annenberg Hall, which “prominently display a series of 23 portraits, none of [which] depict women, and all but three of [which] depict white men.”

We already know she was behind the effort to discriminate against whites and Asian Americans in admissions, which she'll continue to do even though it was struck down by the Supreme Court.

Imagine how hard you have to be scraping the bottom of the barrel to come up with a task force called Visual Culture and Signage. We are have gone from the “just make it up” portion of this fiction to “I’ve got nothing” chapter. — Tommy Campbell (@tcampbelltweets) December 19, 2023

Could those white men in the portraits have done something beneficial to mankind, and to Harvard, and so were being honored?



DEI is envy in disguise. — Mendy Howe (@MendyHowe12) December 19, 2023

You could always increase the visual presence of black women to balance things out.

Claudine Gay tried to erase Harvard's history, and is now trying to diminish Harvard's future.



Shame. — Laurie (@laurieinri) December 19, 2023

What gave them all the right to erase the school's heritage ? — Six Fiftyfive (@six_fiftyfive) December 19, 2023

The envy of the non-achiever can never be underestimated. One can’t expect much generosity of someone who requires to steal other people’s work in order to claim it their own to further their career. — Carl G Sabatzki (@CSabatzki) December 19, 2023

They will have difficulty recruiting and have difficulty placing graduates. Bravo Harvard. — Continental (@continental2109) December 19, 2023

The whole identity idealogy and oppressor/oppressed toxic belief system are power grabs motivated by envy and revenge. There are no pure social justice motives driving it. — Janine Scott (@JanineAScott) December 19, 2023

Harvard is despised by those that have to suffer working amongst those privileged pseudovictims. — Jagge (@tHE_ARTilect) December 19, 2023

You can be admitted to Harvard — made the president of Harvard — and still be oppressed.

It’s not about really about race, it’s really about destroying America. — Humble Sloth (@humbleslothma) December 19, 2023

