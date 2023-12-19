Harvard's Claudine Gay Created Task Force to Reduce the Visual Presence of White Men

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Creates Commission on Reparations
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on December 19, 2023
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File

As Twitchy reported, Marc Lamont Hill is stunned to see "a bunch of mediocre White men dismiss the intellectual abilities and professional competence of an extraordinarily successful and gifted Black woman." To what does Claudine Gay attribute her success? Since her disastrous hearing on antisemitism on Harvard's campus, she's been plagued by a plagiarism scandal. We believe we're up to about 40 instances that have been uncovered, although it's been excused as "occasional sloppiness" by the New Republic, which also said the plagiarism charges were "mostly bogus" while admitting that some were "problematic."

Did Claudine Gay get to where she is through DEI initiatives? She's certainly a fan of them. Christopher Rufo reports in City Journal that Gay commissioned a task force to reduce the "visual presence" of white men on campus.

While affirmative action has been a longstanding practice at Harvard, other programs led by Gay were new. Following the death of George Floyd in 2020, Gay commissioned a Task Force on Visual Culture and Signage, which released a series of recommendations the following year for engaging in the “historical reckoning with racial injustice.” The recommendations included a mandate to change “spaces whose visual culture is dominated by homogenous portraiture of white men.” In particular, the report maintained, administrators should “refresh” the walls of Annenberg Hall, which “prominently display a series of 23 portraits, none of [which] depict women, and all but three of [which] depict white men.”

We already know she was behind the effort to discriminate against whites and Asian Americans in admissions, which she'll continue to do even though it was struck down by the Supreme Court.

You could always increase the visual presence of black women to balance things out.

You can be admitted to Harvard — made the president of Harvard — and still be oppressed.

