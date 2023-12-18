Check Out This Massive Group of Illegal Immigrants in Eagle Pass

AP: Donald Trump Drew From 'Mein Kampf' as He Berated Biden Over Open...
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on December 18, 2023
AP Photo/Eric Gay

President Joe Biden really wants to send another billion dollars to Ukraine, but not if means he'd have to do something about our own southern border. He's called Republicans' demands for border security part of a "far-right" agenda. Earlier, we heard Rep. Joaquin Castro warned his fellow Democrats that caving would be surrendering to "right-wing racism." If wanting some control over who enters the country is racist, then fine, we're racist.

Jorge Ventura posted a video of the situation at Eagle Pass. This is just one border crossing:

"This also comes after CBP suspended operations at the international crossing bridge here in Eagle Pass because of the migrant surge."

What surge?

All 2,000 will claim amnesty and get a cell phone and a court date literally years from now. The New York Post found immigrants with court dates as late as 2032 and 2035 in Chicago and Florida.

Former NFL Player Gets BLASTED For His Claims That White People Can't Play Football, That He's The 'GOAT'
Coucy
Did Biden not think these people weren't listening when he said they should surge to the border as soon as he was elected?

They're supposed to seek asylum in the first country they reach, not pick and choose where they want to end up.

This is what Biden wants — if he's done anything to stop it, we haven't seen it.

***

