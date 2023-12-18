Check Out This Massive Group of Illegal Immigrants in Eagle Pass

President Joe Biden really wants to send another billion dollars to Ukraine, but not if means he'd have to do something about our own southern border. He's called Republicans' demands for border security part of a "far-right" agenda. Earlier, we heard Rep. Joaquin Castro warned his fellow Democrats that caving would be surrendering to "right-wing racism." If wanting some control over who enters the country is racist, then fine, we're racist.

Advertisement

Jorge Ventura posted a video of the situation at Eagle Pass. This is just one border crossing:

🚨HAPPENING NOW - Over +2,000 migrants are awaiting to be processed in Eagle Pass as massive groups of migrants continue to cross illegally here. Federal officials are completely overwhelmed by the migrant surge that is non-stop here. This also comes after CBP suspended… pic.twitter.com/OMlreaDt1N — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) December 18, 2023

"This also comes after CBP suspended operations at the international crossing bridge here in Eagle Pass because of the migrant surge."

What surge?

Shocking — but this is what President Biden and the Senate Democrats want.



They do not want to see the border fixed — they want to turn it into a processing center for illegal aliens. https://t.co/pWRZFAhhTe — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) December 18, 2023

All 2,000 will claim amnesty and get a cell phone and a court date literally years from now. The New York Post found immigrants with court dates as late as 2032 and 2035 in Chicago and Florida.

POTUS to Republicans in Congress: “If you’ll give me $106 billion for Ukraine etc. I’ll finally stop the madness at the border. I’ve had the authority all along, but his time I’ll REALLY do it.”



Americans to Republicans in Congress: “If you fall for that line you’re all fired.” https://t.co/SYqekdHhsa — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) December 18, 2023

I hear @NYCMayor said there is plenty of room. — Natural RN 🌿 (@stclong) December 18, 2023

We are not a serious country — Sarah Sansoni (@sarahsansoni) December 18, 2023

Did Biden not think these people weren't listening when he said they should surge to the border as soon as he was elected?

There's nothing normal about this. — Rich (@motivexray) December 18, 2023

I've heard Ukraine could use them. Send them there! — William Albright (@william_a1968) December 18, 2023

Turn them away. Why is this so hard? — Tommy 2 Sense (@tommy2sense) December 18, 2023

They're supposed to seek asylum in the first country they reach, not pick and choose where they want to end up.

If the Biden Administration wanted this to stop, it would stop. — Carrie Price Cox (@carriepricecox3) December 18, 2023

Well just close the border then! Don’t let them come into US territory! — Odeliasimone (@odeliasimone) December 18, 2023

@DHSgov @Potus @JoeBiden This has to STOP! America does NOT have unlimited resources to provide for these people or to stop the human trafficking. END IT. — Mary (@MarySCIL) December 18, 2023

Utter & total failure of Joe Biden & the Dems. — Gina P (@GinaP56787657) December 18, 2023

Advertisement

Literally what is wrong with you @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris ? No bigger failure or betrayal of Americans in my lifetime — Courtney Clark (@court_clark7) December 18, 2023

This is what Biden wants — if he's done anything to stop it, we haven't seen it.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



