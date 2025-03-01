David Axelrod Found It Ironic That Trump Scolded the 'Modern Day Churchill' With This Behind Him

Ever since President Trump and JD Vance's heated discussion with Volodymyr Zelenskyy yesterday that included some serious reality checks for the leader of Ukraine there have been many hot takes from Obama-era White House staffers and advisers who need their memories jarred.

Advertisement

Former Obama deputy national security director Ben Rhodes collided with an inconvenient timeline earlier, and now it's David Axelrod's turn. Obama's former adviser spotted something he thought was ironic, all while called Zelenskyy a "modern-day Churchill":

So ironic that Trump had Churchill's bust over his shoulder in the Oval Office while he dressed down a modern-day Churchill on behalf of a Russian dictator. pic.twitter.com/XGSs1Ii5iN — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) March 1, 2025

Well, at least he got the "dressed down" part right. Trump even noticed that.

Zelansky's a modern day Churchill? LOL, read a book. — Skid Willie (@SkidWillie) March 1, 2025

Unless Zelenskyy smokes Cuban cigars and drinks a lot of Johnnie Walker Red, we're not really seeing a big connection either.

Ah yes, the little dictator who cancelled elections so he could remain in power. Exactly like Churchill — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) March 1, 2025

Right?

It's almost like these people are upset that Trump doesn't want a wider conflict.

You're kind of saying out loud that you think this is World War III... https://t.co/wPJaBt0YlU — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 1, 2025

Churchill convinced FDR the US had to enter the war. Are you suggesting Trump should do the same here? Because that appears to be the only way to break the meatgrinder stalemate. https://t.co/6Ni4CLv51p — John Gibson (@GibsonRadio) March 1, 2025

Democrats make it sound like if we don't immediately mobilize for WW3, we are morally compromised. Is that really what they want?



Ukraine was unjustly invaded, but the reality is they can't win a total victory. We have a choice between negotiated peace & WW3. https://t.co/EdOkU7F2ZA — Aaron O'Kelley (@AaronOKelley) March 1, 2025

More irony detected:

So ironic that Axelrod's boss removed Churchill's bust from the Oval Office. — Generic random person (@TheOxyCon) March 1, 2025

Funny how these things come back around!