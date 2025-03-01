Lib Media Meltdown Compilation Proves Trump's Meeting With Zelenskyy Triggered All the Rig...
He Sleuthed It Out! Jonathan Chait Solves the Mystery Of Trump and Zelensky...
'See a Trend'? Ben Rhodes Collides With an Inconvenient Timeline When Accusing Trump...
Elon Musk Puts George Soros and the Legacy Media on BLAST in New...
Scott Jennings: Zelenskyy Failed to Take Off His Military Uniform and Put on...
Duplicitous Diplomacy: Marco Rubio Questioning Zelenskyy’s Desire for Peace After WH Break...
Disrespectful Demeanor: Zelenskyy’s Mouth Was Moving but His Body Language Was Speaking Vo...
Stage Sight: Red-Pilled Mark Zuckerberg Dons Blue Jumpsuit in Wild and Cringey Birthday...
From Adored to Out the Door: Zelenskyy’s Legacy Media Hype No Match for...
VIP
A Suit and Cry: Social Influencer 'Coach Mox' is Mocked For Weeping Over...
Cartel Crack Down: SecDef Hegseth Warns Mexico We Are Prepared to Take Action...
Twitter Schools Susan Glasser: Nothing Tops Bill and Monica’s Oval Office Cigar Masterclas...
VIP
Democrats' Gender Insanity Will Transition Women Into Republicans
WATCH: Trump and Vance Might NOT Be Swayed by Zelenskyy Doubling Down in...

David Axelrod Found It Ironic That Trump Scolded the 'Modern Day Churchill' With This Behind Him

Doug P.  |  10:52 AM on March 01, 2025
meme

Ever since President Trump and JD Vance's heated discussion with Volodymyr Zelenskyy yesterday that included some serious reality checks for the leader of Ukraine there have been many hot takes from Obama-era White House staffers and advisers who need their memories jarred. 

Advertisement

Former Obama deputy national security director Ben Rhodes collided with an inconvenient timeline earlier, and now it's David Axelrod's turn. Obama's former adviser spotted something he thought was ironic, all while called Zelenskyy a "modern-day Churchill": 

Well, at least he got the "dressed down" part right. Trump even noticed that.

Unless Zelenskyy smokes Cuban cigars and drinks a lot of Johnnie Walker Red, we're not really seeing a big connection either.

Right? 

It's almost like these people are upset that Trump doesn't want a wider conflict. 

Recommended

He Sleuthed It Out! Jonathan Chait Solves the Mystery Of Trump and Zelensky (You'll Never Guess)
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

More irony detected:

Funny how these things come back around!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

He Sleuthed It Out! Jonathan Chait Solves the Mystery Of Trump and Zelensky (You'll Never Guess)
Grateful Calvin
Elon Musk Puts George Soros and the Legacy Media on BLAST in New Conversation with Joe Rogan
Grateful Calvin
'See a Trend'? Ben Rhodes Collides With an Inconvenient Timeline When Accusing Trump of Emboldening Putin
Doug P.
Scott Jennings: Zelenskyy Failed to Take Off His Military Uniform and Put on the One of Diplomacy
Warren Squire
Disrespectful Demeanor: Zelenskyy’s Mouth Was Moving but His Body Language Was Speaking Volumes
Warren Squire
Duplicitous Diplomacy: Marco Rubio Questioning Zelenskyy’s Desire for Peace After WH Breakdown
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
He Sleuthed It Out! Jonathan Chait Solves the Mystery Of Trump and Zelensky (You'll Never Guess) Grateful Calvin
Advertisement