UN Human Rights Concerned About Environmental Damage If Hamas Tunnels Are Flooded

As Twitchy reported on December 5, the IDF had set up pumps to pump water from the Mediterranean Sea into the tunnels where Hamas is holed up. UN Human Rights is concerned for many reasons: "Goods indispensable to civilian survival could also be at risk." So is UN Human Rights admitting that Hamas has stashed food, water, and fuel underground instead of distributing it to the Palestinians?

#Gaza: Israel’s flooding of tunnels with saltwater could have severe adverse human rights impacts, some long term. Goods indispensable to civilian survival could also be at risk, as well as widespread, long-term & severe environmental damage. Civilians must be protected. — UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) December 14, 2023

The "goods indispensable to civilian survival" are stored in the terrorist tunnels where civilians are not permitted to enter? — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) December 15, 2023

The tunnels were built to facilitate terrorism. The UN knew what was happening, the whole world did. But, the UN funded it and then turned a blind eye to it. You helped build a weapon used to destroy Israel and now lecture the very people you helped get terrorize. GFY https://t.co/aUblpUpWwW — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 16, 2023

Why did you never condemn Hamas for using UN funds and internationally-donated cement to build hundreds of miles of terror tunnels, instead of homes, hospitals and schools? Why do you only voice concern that the terror tunnels might be destroyed?https://t.co/9MNbtBC5UH — UN Watch (@UNWatch) December 15, 2023

🤯 @UNHumanRights did not utter a word when Hamas built more than 500km of concrete terror tunnels underneath hospitals, schools & civilian communities.



Suddenly, these terror tunnels could have “severe adverse human rights impacts”?!



Where have you been in the last 15 years?! — Israel Nitzan🇮🇱 (@IsraelNitzan) December 15, 2023

So maybe Hamas shouldn’t have built the tunnels, using money UNWRA gave them? — Matthew Vosburgh (@MafVosburgh) December 14, 2023

Is this satire?



Now Israel can't flood underground tunnels built with your money to safeguard Hamas terrorists because it may impact civilian property?



Next time you'll argue Israel can't send fighter jets over Gaza because of air pollution. — Omer Orlev (@orlev_omer) December 15, 2023

Maybe the Hamas terrorists should leave the tunnels, give up the hostages, and surrender. Problem solved. — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) December 15, 2023

At what lengths will you go to protect Hamas — Redkesh (@Observer511) December 15, 2023

Is this a joke?

I don't even know how to begin.

Are you knowingly or unknowingly working for Hamas?

Are you just automatically against anything Israel is doing?

Flooding Hamas is a great idea. Please stop trying to help terrorists... — Omri SCHWARTZ (@omri_schwartz) December 15, 2023

Now why would flooding Hamas tunnels impact civilian property? 🤔 — Pablo (@Pablo_1791) December 15, 2023

There is no action Israel can undertake in its own defense that the sham @UNHumanRights council would not condemn. Literally none. — Give War a Chance 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 🇮🇱 (@ThomasHoufek) December 15, 2023

A lot of people are telling Israel how to run their war. Even the Biden administration has asked Israel to dial it back a bit with its ground war in Gaza. Meanwhile, Hamas says it would repeat October 7 over and over. We're not worried about the "severe environmental damage" to the terror tunnels.

***