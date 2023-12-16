Reporter: Senate Sex Video Is 'Revenge Porn' for Calling to Free Palestine
'She Really is This Stupid.' Briahna Joy Gray Once Again Demonstrates She Doesn't...
NBC News Editor Says Smears of LGBTQ People Ring Hollow When You Post...
'Government is the Biggest Slumlord!' Democrats Try Selling 'Investment' in Housing and No...
Randi Weingarten Says Vouchers Are About Undermining Democracy and Civil Discourse
Kimberley Strassel Outlines How Dems' 2024 Strategy of Election Interference is Backfiring
NBC News: Conservative News Outlets 'Alleged' That Cardin Aide Had Sex in Senate...
Here's Politico's Framing of Sen. Cardin Staffer's Senate Hearing Room Act and Fate
Thread Nukes CNN's False Narrative Factory (About Israel This Time)
Sometimes There Are Happy Endings: Igor the Ohio K-9 Cop Gets to Retire...
Internet Archive Appeals Publisher Lawsuit: Digital Rights Case You Probably Haven't Heard...
Biden Removed Them From the Foreign Terrorist Org List (and Here's the Latest...
'Ableism is Cool Again'? Lefties Unhappy Sen. Fetterman Isn't the 'Progressive He Pretende...
Bro, It's Not WHO, It's WHERE: Staffer Filmed Having Sex in Senate Hearing...

UN Human Rights Concerned About Environmental Damage If Hamas Tunnels Are Flooded

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on December 16, 2023
AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano

As Twitchy reported on December 5, the IDF had set up pumps to pump water from the Mediterranean Sea into the tunnels where Hamas is holed up. UN Human Rights is concerned for many reasons: "Goods indispensable to civilian survival could also be at risk." So is UN Human Rights admitting that Hamas has stashed food, water, and fuel underground instead of distributing it to the Palestinians?

Advertisement

Recommended

'She Really is This Stupid.' Briahna Joy Gray Once Again Demonstrates She Doesn't Understand Anything
Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement
Advertisement

A lot of people are telling Israel how to run their war. Even the Biden administration has asked Israel to dial it back a bit with its ground war in Gaza. Meanwhile, Hamas says it would repeat October 7 over and over. We're not worried about the "severe environmental damage" to the terror tunnels.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: HAMAS IDF UN UNITED NATIONS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'She Really is This Stupid.' Briahna Joy Gray Once Again Demonstrates She Doesn't Understand Anything
Chad Felix Greene
Reporter: Senate Sex Video Is 'Revenge Porn' for Calling to Free Palestine
Brett T.
NBC News Editor Says Smears of LGBTQ People Ring Hollow When You Post Gay Sex Videos
Brett T.
'Government is the Biggest Slumlord!' Democrats Try Selling 'Investment' in Housing and No One is Buying
Chad Felix Greene
NBC News: Conservative News Outlets 'Alleged' That Cardin Aide Had Sex in Senate Hearing Room
Brett T.
Kimberley Strassel Outlines How Dems' 2024 Strategy of Election Interference is Backfiring
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'She Really is This Stupid.' Briahna Joy Gray Once Again Demonstrates She Doesn't Understand Anything Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement