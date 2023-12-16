NBC News Reporter Jarred by Debate Over Trump's 'Desire to Be Dictator for a Day'

A couple of days ago, Tom Elliott posted a supercut of talking heads, mostly on MSNBC, warning us of the dangers of a second term by President Trump. If you missed it, here it is:

Advertisement

SUPERCUT!



Media warn if Trump wins again every bad possible thing will happen pic.twitter.com/8u9PeFYoUV — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 12, 2023

Most agree that a second Trump term would spell the end of democracy. National Review's Jim Geraghty wrote a piece giving a "reality check" to all of the hysteria:

A Reality Check on the Trump-as-Dictator Prophecies https://t.co/ieY1CaRdnQ — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) December 15, 2023

NBC News senior national political reporter Sahil Kapur says it's "jarring" that there's a debate over whether checks and balances will survive Donald Trump's "self-proclaimed desire to be a dictator for a day."

However you look at it, it’s absolutely jarring that this is where the US political conversation has moved: a debate about whether or not a major-party presidential candidate’s self-proclaimed desire to be a dictator for a day will overrun checks & balances and lead to autocracy. https://t.co/wUFVMkZoTk — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) December 15, 2023

The media has moved the U.S. political conversation there.

Self awareness is not your strong suit. — steve smith the anti-communist (@stevesmithsnoq) December 15, 2023

Yeah before you know it he'll start ignoring SCOTUS rulings, bypassing Congress and using his justice department to protect his family and prosecute members of the opposition party who might run against him. https://t.co/qqMImqWHQV — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 15, 2023

The gaslighting is obnoxious — Jacob Christner (@JakeThePundit) December 15, 2023

He has to do all that to "defend democracy" — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) December 15, 2023

The current potato head is doing just that so I have no problem with Trump reversing everything that creep did. — patriotic spirit 🇺🇸 (@servme2) December 15, 2023

Where would Trump be able to find any precedent for any of that? — Skippy (@klugle) December 15, 2023

Jeez, calm down, Skippy. 😂 — Awake, not Woke (@Doembon) December 15, 2023

Trump was joking. 😂 — MargeeMcC (@MargeeMcC) December 16, 2023

Next he'll say he has a phone and pen — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) December 15, 2023

Advertisement

I don't know. Seems kind of jarring that the current POTUS is using the DOJ as his own private Stasi and attempting to throw his political opponents in prison on trumped up charges and the media, you, are ignoring it. — JackStraw (@JackStr67850681) December 15, 2023

Golly, I wonder how we got here? I'm sure it arose completely organically with absolutely no provocation whatsoever. — Corv (@Corvaiex) December 15, 2023

We've heard a second Trump term described as a "revenge presidency," and the more they ramp up the rhetoric, the better that sounds.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



