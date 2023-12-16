NBC News Reporter Jarred by Debate Over Trump's 'Desire to Be Dictator for a Day'

Poll Shows That Most Young People Agree 'Jews as a Class Are Oppressors'
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on December 16, 2023
AP Photo/Matthew Putney

A couple of days ago, Tom Elliott posted a supercut of talking heads, mostly on MSNBC, warning us of the dangers of a second term by President Trump. If you missed it, here it is:

Most agree that a second Trump term would spell the end of democracy. National Review's Jim Geraghty wrote a piece giving a "reality check" to all of the hysteria:

NBC News senior national political reporter Sahil Kapur says it's "jarring" that there's a debate over whether checks and balances will survive Donald Trump's "self-proclaimed desire to be a dictator for a day."

The media has moved the U.S. political conversation there.

We've heard a second Trump term described as a "revenge presidency," and the more they ramp up the rhetoric, the better that sounds.

***

