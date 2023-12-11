WaPo Columnist Says GOP Believes In Free Speech Except When It Comes to Israel

Hot Take: Will the Students Stop the Reign of Terror Brought by 'Rabid...
Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on December 11, 2023
Journalism meme

"Cancel culture is back"? So there really was a thing called cancel culture, but it went away for a while, but now it's back. But this time the targets are on the Left. So cancel culture was a real thing used by the Left to shut up the Right. We're on board with that. But we seem to be doing one of those "The parties have switched" deals. Republicans are "working overtime" to criminalize pro-Palestinian speech. Pro-Palestinian speech like calling for the genocide of Jews? You're still free to do that, but it doesn't mean there won't be consequences.

This is like the New York Times saying that conservatives have "seized" on antisemitism to punish university presidents. You're free to call for a global intifada, but colleges have rules of conduct that seem to protect everyone except Jewish students.

Washington Post columnist Shadi Hamid, also an editorial board member, says that the GOP is working overtime to criminalize "pro-Palestinian" speech; i.e., calls for genocide.

As conservatives, we'd be happy to have Republicans in Congress working overtime on a number of issues, but this isn't one of them. Sure, a student lost her scholarship after ripping down posters of kidnapped Israeli hostages, but Republicans didn't do that. Some law students have lost their internships, but Republicans didn't do that.

We remember when campus security wouldn't even let Ben Shapiro step foot on campus, let alone speak.

Is "Genocide Joe" Biden a Republican?

"If it's not Jews, it's not news." Rep. Elise Stafanik didn't ask those university presidents about "pro-Palestinian speech," she asked them specifically about calls for genocide.

Is tearing down posters of kidnapped Israelis "pro-Palestinian speech"?

