NYT: Conservatives 'Seize' on College Antisemitism (We Prefer 'Pouncing')

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on December 10, 2023
Twitchy

Someone should really buy the staff at The New York Times a thesaurus. Perhaps then they could come up with something other than 'seize' and 'pounce' when it comes to headlines like this:

Advertisement

It's a real headline:

For years, conservatives have struggled to persuade American voters that the left-wing tilt of higher education is not only wrong but dangerous. Universities and their students, they’ve argued, have been increasingly clenched by suffocating ideologies — political correctness in one decade, overweening “social justice” in another, “woke-ism” most recently — that shouldn’t be dismissed as academic fads or harmless zeal.

The validation they have sought seemed to finally arrive this fall, as campuses convulsed with protests against Israel’s military campaign in Gaza and hostile, sometimes violent, rhetoric toward Jews. It came to a head last week on Capitol Hill, as the presidents of three elite universities struggled to answer a question about whether “calling for the genocide of Jews” would violate school rules, and Republicans asserted that outbreaks of campus antisemitism were a symptom of the radical ideas they had long warned about. On Saturday, amid the fallout, one of those presidents, M. Elizabeth Magill of the University of Pennsylvania, resigned.

As if the evidence of left-wing nuttery on college campuses hasn't been evident for a long, long time.

Advertisement

These are the college campuses that call 'sizeism' and 'fatphobia' 'violent speech' but say calling for Israeli genocide is merely 'free speech.'

With the media, as always, the problem is not the issue (in this case, rampant antisemitism on college campuses). The problem is conservatives are pointing it out and holding the Left accountable.

We are okay with this plan.

They really use the same words over and over again, don't they?

That'll never happen.

Apparently, not. 

And then we're ultra-cons when we pounce.

Advertisement

As we said, 'sizeism' is 'violent speech' but genocide of Jews is not.

And that is the problem.

It is a gift.

But there is no way the Left responds by becoming more liberal and stops punishing speech.

They'll keep doing what they're doing.

They never fail.

Embrace the healing power of the word 'and.'

Advertisement

Colleges and universities are hotbeds of Leftist ideology and insane policies; things they'd never tolerate from any conservative. They don't tolerate much, if any, speech from conservatives, as a matter of fact.

We don't have to 'flip the political script' when all we need to do is point out the reality on college campuses.

***

Tags: ANTISEMITISM GAZA HAMAS NEW YORK TIMES NYT

Advertisement
