NYT: Conservatives 'Seize' on College Antisemitism (We Prefer 'Pouncing')

Someone should really buy the staff at The New York Times a thesaurus. Perhaps then they could come up with something other than 'seize' and 'pounce' when it comes to headlines like this:

Looks like we’ve evolved from Pouncing to Seizing, boys



Deus Vult pic.twitter.com/yyrTHTc9cp — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) December 10, 2023

It's a real headline:

For years, conservatives have struggled to persuade American voters that the left-wing tilt of higher education is not only wrong but dangerous. Universities and their students, they’ve argued, have been increasingly clenched by suffocating ideologies — political correctness in one decade, overweening “social justice” in another, “woke-ism” most recently — that shouldn’t be dismissed as academic fads or harmless zeal. The validation they have sought seemed to finally arrive this fall, as campuses convulsed with protests against Israel’s military campaign in Gaza and hostile, sometimes violent, rhetoric toward Jews. It came to a head last week on Capitol Hill, as the presidents of three elite universities struggled to answer a question about whether “calling for the genocide of Jews” would violate school rules, and Republicans asserted that outbreaks of campus antisemitism were a symptom of the radical ideas they had long warned about. On Saturday, amid the fallout, one of those presidents, M. Elizabeth Magill of the University of Pennsylvania, resigned.

As if the evidence of left-wing nuttery on college campuses hasn't been evident for a long, long time.

These are the college campuses that call 'sizeism' and 'fatphobia' 'violent speech' but say calling for Israeli genocide is merely 'free speech.'

With the media, as always, the problem is not the issue (in this case, rampant antisemitism on college campuses). The problem is conservatives are pointing it out and holding the Left accountable.

Seize them by the short hairs. Time to yank a few of them real hard now. — The Turquoise Temptress (@heartsabustin) December 10, 2023

We are okay with this plan.

Republicans pounce



Republicans seize on



Republicans jump on



Republicans lunge



Republicans rush to attack pic.twitter.com/EkbhSCZvn3 — TANSTAAFL6817 (@tanstaafl6817) December 10, 2023

They really use the same words over and over again, don't they?

Just reading what's here, the last bit should be...



...many on the left are realising they've been right all along. Again. — Cranky Old Guy (@Cranky_Old_Guy) December 10, 2023

That'll never happen.

Are we really even conservatives until we seize? https://t.co/XrwxYHPNVA — Tony (@justtjb) December 10, 2023

Apparently, not.

And then we're ultra-cons when we pounce.

Rematkable to see this news analysis passage in NYT, which for years has downplayed the issue: "All three institutions have in recent years punished or censored speech or conduct that drew anger from the left." Piece also notes FIRE's rankings & quotes @1AMorey on univ hypocrisy. pic.twitter.com/PNio6eZDVq — KC Johnson (@kcjohnson9) December 10, 2023

As we said, 'sizeism' is 'violent speech' but genocide of Jews is not.

And that is the problem.

NYT has Republicans seizing again! | As Fury Erupts Over Campus Antisemitism, Conservatives Seize the Moment https://t.co/kNSVHmDtGi — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) December 10, 2023

A NYT gift article.



A suggestion to my friends on the left:



The path out of this is to become MORE LIBERAL.



That means more consistent in not punishing speech.



As Fury Erupts Over Campus Antisemitism, Conservatives Seize the Moment https://t.co/Sg3KYfCqAc — John Nevelten (@NeveltenJohn) December 10, 2023

It is a gift.

But there is no way the Left responds by becoming more liberal and stops punishing speech.

They'll keep doing what they're doing.

The NY Times never fails. pic.twitter.com/c3h0q9zH6C — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) December 10, 2023

They never fail.

At this point they are either doing this on purpose or they are completely out of touch with reality. https://t.co/gm0TejMxVR — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) December 10, 2023

Embrace the healing power of the word 'and.'

When you go to the well too many times with “conservatives pounce,” the new go-to is “seize.” pic.twitter.com/6WPZAFIuzR — Chris Knowles (@chrisknowlestv) December 10, 2023

For Republicans, the rise of antisemitic speech and the timid responses of some academic leaders presented a long-sought opportunity to flip the political script and cast liberals or their institutions as hateful and intolerant.

https://t.co/kQkQzZaDQK — Jane Haigh Waiting for the Storm (@janeinak) December 10, 2023

Colleges and universities are hotbeds of Leftist ideology and insane policies; things they'd never tolerate from any conservative. They don't tolerate much, if any, speech from conservatives, as a matter of fact.

We don't have to 'flip the political script' when all we need to do is point out the reality on college campuses.

***

