Long-Time Veteran Has Never Seen Scenes Like Those IDF Prisoners in Their Underwear

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on December 09, 2023
meme

As Twitchy reported, the IDF released photos and videos of suspected Hamas terrorists who surrendered to them stripped down to their underwear. "Journalist" Thomas Fazi saw the pictures and declared they were emblematic of "Western values."

The photo does show Western values — the IDF isn't beheading anybody.


Charlie Herbert has put in 34 years of "quite challenging infantry soldiering" and has never seen photos like this before.

It's not a short thread, so we're going to pick and choose.

We wouldn't want to humiliate the people who attacked Israel and slaughtered over a thousand civilians. How could the IDF do something like this?

Hamas starts a war against Israel and this guy is triggered by photos of military-age men in their underwear. Let's roll the 45-minute video of Hamas atrocities committed on October 7 and compare the two.

***

