Long-Time Veteran Has Never Seen Scenes Like Those IDF Prisoners in Their Underwear

As Twitchy reported, the IDF released photos and videos of suspected Hamas terrorists who surrendered to them stripped down to their underwear. "Journalist" Thomas Fazi saw the pictures and declared they were emblematic of "Western values."

The photo does show Western values — the IDF isn't beheading anybody.

This is real. This is real. This is real.

THIS IS FUCKING REAL pic.twitter.com/KixoYXXkjV — Bushra Shaikh (@Bushra1Shaikh) December 7, 2023

Yes.



And it’s glorious.



This is how you rid the world of Hamas and its terrorism. https://t.co/zBhUCjcRsl — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) December 9, 2023





Charlie Herbert has put in 34 years of "quite challenging infantry soldiering" and has never seen photos like this before.

Two types of people in this world: those who find these images entirely justified and acceptable; and those who find them really quite uncomfortable. If you’re in the former, unfollow me now. A short thread why. pic.twitter.com/qXz1nJ00VJ — Charlie Herbert (@Charlie533080) December 9, 2023

It's not a short thread, so we're going to pick and choose.

I’m simply cautioning about what happens when nations and their militaries do lose the moral high ground. When a blind determination for retribution causes their moral compass to waver. Because that’s what I see when I look at those photos. — Charlie Herbert (@Charlie533080) December 9, 2023

I don’t question the need for visual checks for suicide vests. That’s standard SOP when dealing with a suspected bomber. But in 34 years of quite challenging infantry soldiering I’ve never once seen scenes like those in the IDF photos. Not once. — Charlie Herbert (@Charlie533080) December 9, 2023

It looks to me far more like a determined and deliberate effort to humiliate, degrade and dehumanise. Sure, it’s not one millionth as bad as what Hamas did on 7 Oct. But that’s not the point, is it? — Charlie Herbert (@Charlie533080) December 9, 2023

We wouldn't want to humiliate the people who attacked Israel and slaughtered over a thousand civilians. How could the IDF do something like this?

Tell me about the time you captured 40-50 people at once in an urban environment who were all serious risks of wearing SIED vests.



Go on. One similar example.



No?



Stop comparing Iraq and Afghanistan to Gaza. And for god’s sake stop big timing. — Mighty_Mighty_O (@MightyMightyO1) December 9, 2023

I ask this respectfully, as someone who also spent a good amount of time in Iraq and somalia for the USG….did we serve in the same countries? — evan (@evan1867) December 9, 2023

This is factually incorrect — Ofir Lindenbaum (@Ofirlin) December 9, 2023

By "never seen such a scene" do you mean "never seen several dozen detainees taken at the same time"? — Dainon Jensen (@duckinfantry) December 9, 2023

Looks better than the way they took Israelis out of Israel — AJack (@AtlPeachtreeGa1) December 9, 2023

El Salvador bruh. I’ve fought in some of the same battlefields you mention and also advised in Latin America. I think you have it twisted this is SOP. Do you see women or babies? It’s all fighting age men and yes maybe one or two got lobbed in with combatants but that’s how it is pic.twitter.com/y45oAojObR — Abraham H. Parnassus (@AbeHParn) December 9, 2023

Have you ever dealt with a few hundred terrorists at the same time in a war zone while still under the risk of sniper fire, having to find out if any of them have a suicide vest under their clothes? No, I didn’t think so. Please spare us the condescending BS. — Mike Fainzilber (@MFainzilber) December 9, 2023

You didn't deal with subhuman savages like Hamas. — Ullas Chirikandoth (@Ullas_PC) December 9, 2023

"But in 34 years of quite challenging infantry soldiering I’ve never once seen scenes like those in the IDF photos."



Question: In those 34 years of infantry soldiering, how many wars did you actually win? — G3 Enjoyer 🇻🇦 (@EnjoyerG3) December 9, 2023

Hamas starts a war against Israel and this guy is triggered by photos of military-age men in their underwear. Let's roll the 45-minute video of Hamas atrocities committed on October 7 and compare the two.

